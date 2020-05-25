Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/05/2020 15:30:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Millions of periodical cicadas to emerge in parts of US

 
 
25/05/2020    14:24 GMT+7

After spending most of their lives in the soil, periodical cicadas will come out in three US states.

After spending 17 years underground, millions of cicadas will be emerging in parts of the United States.

Periodical cicadas are expected to come out in early summer across southwest Virginia, parts of North Carolina, and in West Virginia.

The last time the cicadas emerged in many of those regions was in 2003 and 2004, though some areas saw an emergence in 2013.

As many as 1.5 million of the insects can emerge per acre of land.

While they are some of the longest-lived insects in the world, periodical cicadas spend almost their entire lives underground as what entomologists call "nymphs". 

They live in the soil and feed on tree roots for periods of either 13 or 17 years depending on the species, according to Virginia Tech university.

The species make up 15 separate "broods", with Brood IX (nine) emerging this year as part of their 17-year cycle.

 

When the nymphs are ready, they build mud tubes - called a cicada hut - in the soil and crawl out to find a place to moult into their winged adult form and to mate.

They are not harmful to humans and can be a food source for animals and birds.

They only live for two to four weeks as adults but during that time can cause significant damage to young trees - including apple, dogwood, peach, hickory, cherry, and pear - as well as to vines and saplings where females lay their eggs.

The male cicadas are also very loud, "singing" by vibrating membranes on their abdomen to court females.

The sound is described by Virginia Tech as like a "field of out-of-tune car radios".

Why the insects emerge on those specific intervals remains unclear, though some researchers think it could help them avoid predators.

There is also a species of cicada that emerges every year, called dogday or annual cicadas.BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Ecosystem off Cham Islands recovers after COVID-19
Ecosystem off Cham Islands recovers after COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/05/2020 

Less tourism activities and waste around the Cham Islands – a world biodiversity reserve site – would help the marine ecosystem in waters off the islands recover after the two-month social distancing order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Centre rehabilitates wild animals so they can return to the forest
Centre rehabilitates wild animals so they can return to the forest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/05/2020 

The Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Development of Wild Animals at the Bu Gia Map National Park rehabilitates animals before releasing them back to the wild.

No more bars for two Asiatic black bears in Vietnam's northern province
No more bars for two Asiatic black bears in Vietnam's northern province
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/05/2020 

Two Asiatic black bears in Ha Nam province have been rescued on May 20 and brought to the Bear Sanctuary Ninh Binh by Four Paws, an international animal welfare organization, and Ha Nam province's Forest Protection Department.

Telcos change view, consider sharing infrastructure
Telcos change view, consider sharing infrastructure
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/05/2020 

Telcos, which ignored earlier advice on sharing infrastructure, have now changed their mind.

Ministry launches digital transformation campaign
Ministry launches digital transformation campaign
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/05/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) launched a campaign in Hanoi on May 22 to step up digital transformation via cloud computing technology.

Tuyen Quang faces large deforestation
Tuyen Quang faces large deforestation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/05/2020 

Thousands of square metres of protective forest in the northern province of Tuyen Quang's Lang Chua Village have been destroyed, but local authorities and forest rangers say nothing has been done about it.

Two families of endangered langurs found in Quang Nam
Two families of endangered langurs found in Quang Nam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/05/2020 

Two families of 10 gray-shanked douc langurs (pygathrix cinerea) – a critically endangered (CR) species – have been newly found in the 30ha secondary forest in Tam My Tay Commune of the central province’s Nui Thanh District.

Monkey injured by human activities on Son Tra Peninsula
Monkey injured by human activities on Son Tra Peninsula
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/05/2020 

Many monkeys have been injured by human activities on the Son Tra Peninsula in Danang City.

Hai Duong residents suffer pollution from incinerator ash
Hai Duong residents suffer pollution from incinerator ash
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/05/2020 

Citizens in northern Hai Duong Province have complained about the disposal of incinerator ash from a local waste treatment plant over the past 10 days, claiming it has caused a bad odour that brings potential health risks for those living nearby.

Mekong Delta province faces severe water shortage
Mekong Delta province faces severe water shortage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/05/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Long An, which has been hit by severe drought this year, needs more fresh water, but can only supply about 50 percent of demand from its 35 fresh water treatment plants and stations.

Long An Province faces severe water shortage
Long An Province faces severe water shortage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/05/2020 

The drought-hit Mekong Delta province of Long An this year needs more fresh water, but can only supply about 50 per cent of demand from its 35 fresh water treatment plants and stations. 

Made-in-Vietnam robot made from waste
Made-in-Vietnam robot made from waste
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

A man in Hanoi and his friends have jointly made a robot using waste.

New app downloaded a million times, prove business coalitions here to stay
New app downloaded a million times, prove business coalitions here to stay
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

A new programme execution app called MEGA1 has surprised the market by topping one million downloads in just over a month after its launch.

Vietnamese scientist finds 'super material' in waste products
Vietnamese scientist finds 'super material' in waste products
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

Aerogel, the super material, opens great opportunities for humans to solve problems, from waste treatment and environmental protection to the production of new materials.

Repairs to broken undersea cable to be completed by June 2
Repairs to broken undersea cable to be completed by June 2
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

Repairs to the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable linking Southeast Asia with the US will begin on May 28 and are scheduled to wrap up on June 2, a Vietnamese telecoms provider has said.

Natural disasters cause loss of $139 million in five months
Natural disasters cause loss of $139 million in five months
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

Natural disasters killed 15 people and destroyed nearly 1,700 houses in the five first months of 2020, according to a report released by Vietnam’s Central Steering Committee on natural disaster control and prevention on Tuesday.

Hanoi employs new technology to clean up To Lich River
Hanoi employs new technology to clean up To Lich River
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

A sewer system under the To Lich River is being built using unprecedented technology designed by a Japanese company in a bid to clean up the notoriously polluted river.

Air quality in most urban areas good in first half of May
Air quality in most urban areas good in first half of May
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

The air quality of many urban areas across Vietnam remained good in the first half of May.

Vietnam hit with severe hot weather
Vietnam hit with severe hot weather
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

Hot weather has hit northern Vietnam from Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

State-led approach expected to boost 5G deployment in Vietnam
State-led approach expected to boost 5G deployment in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

5G appears to be high on the Vietnamese government’s priority list, with the earliest of services set to be commercialized in mid-2020 following trials conducted through 2019.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 