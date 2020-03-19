Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
25/03/2020 01:10:28 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Ministry calls to turn off light for Earth Hour

 
 
24/03/2020    14:52 GMT+7

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has called for people to switch off lights and unnecessary electric devices on March 28 as a way to participate in the international Earth Hour Campaign.

Earth Hour 2020 aims to conserve the world's biological diversity, ensure that the use of renewable natural resources is sustainable, encourage to recycle rubbish and protect wildlife. Vietnam also hopes to co-operate with international organisations to deal with climate change.

 

Ministries and departments were asked to raise public awareness about the event and problems to protect the environment. The ministry also asked agencies to follow protocols during the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure public safety. Each agency and organisations are called to turn off all unnecessary electric devices from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm on March 28.

According to the ministry, climate change has brought extreme changes in weather such as more severe flooding and drought. In turn, natural resources like underground water are badly affected.

Statistics from the UNICEF in 2019 showed that nearly one-third of the world’s population lacked clean water. The 2020 World Water Development Report entitled Water and Climate Change focused on tackling the challenges of climate change and opportunities offered by improved water management.

"Climate change is happening every day and causing severe damages like the saline intrusion in Vietnam. It shows that water resource is the hardest hit, badly affecting the people, economy and environment," the ministry states in their report.

Vietnam has many storms, flooding along with shared rivers with other countries. There are efforts in improving state management and collecting and sharing data about rain and water sources for monitoring and forecasting natural disasters.

However, they have had many challenges in meteorological observations and forecasting during climate changes. The weather is becoming more extreme and natural disasters are occurring more frequently.

In order to respond better to climate change and limit the damages, Vietnam must find solutions for sustainable water resources which requires co-operation from all ministries and authorities. The public has been asked to not waste water. Dtinews

 
 

Latest news

