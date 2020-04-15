Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/04/2020 19:09:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ministry proposes US$22mil. to deal with salinity, drought

 
 
15/04/2020    16:48 GMT+7

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has recently proposed an aid package worth 515.3 billion VND (22 million USD) to deal with drought and saltwater intrusion in 2020.

Ministry proposes over 515 billion VND to deal with salinity, drought hinh anh 1

Drought in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre (Photo: VNA)

This forms part of activities to implement Directive No. 04/CT-TTG dated January 22, 2020 by the Prime Minister on measures to mitigate drought, water shortages and saltwater intrusion.

The aid package aims to help carry out urgent solutions to prevent and cope with drought, water scarcity and saltwater intrusion like pumping water, dredging canals, maintaining irrigation works, building temporary embankments to retain freshwater, digging ponds and wells, extending the water pipeline network, purchasing equipment for water filtration and storage, and delivering water to residential areas, hospitals and schools facing water shortages.

Due to the lack of rain in 2019, most irrigation reservoirs nationwide are only between 50 – 80 percent capacity. The reservoir at the upper source of the Hong River in Thai Binh is around 60 percent full, while Hoa Binh Lake is at 63 percent, the lowest in the past 30 years.

Those in the central region are only 15-30 percent full. The water level in the Mekong River is lower than in 2015-2016, which recorded the worst salinity.

According the MARD, solutions to prevent drought, saltwater intrusion have been proven effective. Though the Mekong Delta region suffered more severe salinity than in 2015-2016, only 49,800 hectares of rice crops in 2019-2020 were damaged, accounting for 1.81 percent of  the whole region. At the peak, around 96,000 households lacked clean water, compared with 114,000 households in 2015-2016.

 

All rice crops in the Central Highland region and the northern region receive water from irrigation reservoirs with a combined capacity of 2.68 billion cubic metres.

Drought and water shortages are predicted to continue until May in the Central Highlands, and August in the central region.

Previously, an aid package of 530 billion VND (over 22.7 million USD) was approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to help eight provinces in the Mekong Delta deal with drought, water scarcity and saltwater intrusion, which have been taking a heavy toll on the country’s agricultural production hub. VNS

Soc Trang islet farmers beat saltwater intrusion, drought by storing water

Soc Trang islet farmers beat saltwater intrusion, drought by storing water

Switching to high-value crops and adopting advanced techniques have helped farmers in Soc Trang Province’s Cu Lao Dung District cope reasonably well with the effects of climate change and ensure steady incomes.

Kien Giang residents face consequences of drought

Kien Giang residents face consequences of drought

Local people living in the buffer zone next to U Minh Thuong National Park in Kien Giang Province have been suffering from severe drought in recent times.

 
 

Other News

.
Kien Giang households allotted forests for conservation, exploitation protect them well
Kien Giang households allotted forests for conservation, exploitation protect them well
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

Households allocated forest lands to exploit but also protect in Kien Giang Province have improved their income from harvesting trees and aquatic creatures and growing crops.  

Coronavirus: German zoo may have to feed animals to each other
Coronavirus: German zoo may have to feed animals to each other
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

German zoos struggle with a major loss of income due to coronavirus, as running costs remain high

Computer games: More than a lockdown distraction
Computer games: More than a lockdown distraction
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11 giờ trước 

People are turning to computer games while confined at home during due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Heavy rains bring cheer to Mekong Delta farmers
Heavy rains bring cheer to Mekong Delta farmers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

There were heavy rains yesterday, April 13, in many provinces and cities in the Mekong (Cuu Long) Delta, bringing much-needed water to hundreds of hectares of fruits, vegetables and paddy parched by drought and a water shortage.

How is shoemaking startup overcoming Covid-19?
How is shoemaking startup overcoming Covid-19?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  9 giờ trước 

ShoeX spent four months researching and developing the world's first face protective mask made from coffee grounds. The biodegradable filter membrane is replaceable.

Messaging, VoIP service Viber reports big increase in usage
Messaging, VoIP service Viber reports big increase in usage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/04/2020 

Rakuten Viber, one of the world’s biggest communication platforms, has reported a sharp increase in world-wide usage recently.

Dating apps sees potential in Vietnam as users surge amid COVID-19
Dating apps sees potential in Vietnam as users surge amid COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/04/2020 

Dating apps are nothing new to many Vietnamese people, but the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have increased their popularity.

Up to 13 tropical storms, depressions to enter East Sea this year
Up to 13 tropical storms, depressions to enter East Sea this year
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/04/2020 

This year's stormy season on the East Sea will begin later than previous years, with about 13 tropical storms and depressions expected, according to General Director of the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration Tran Hong Thai.

Soc Trang islet farmers beat saltwater intrusion, drought by storing water
Soc Trang islet farmers beat saltwater intrusion, drought by storing water
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

Switching to high-value crops and adopting advanced techniques have helped farmers in Soc Trang Province’s Cu Lao Dung District cope reasonably well with the effects of climate change and ensure steady incomes.

HCM City veteran wages war on garbage
HCM City veteran wages war on garbage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

Normally, twice a day, Nguyen Ngoc Duc, a 66-year-old war veteran in Binh Tan District, HCM City, collects garbage from the Chien Luoc Canal.

Tech, telecom firms thrive during Covid-19
Tech, telecom firms thrive during Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/04/2020 

Technology firms and telcos are believed to be doing well thanks to the higher demand for technological solutions to organize the work-from-home regime. 

Tech players ramp up work-from-home initiatives
Tech players ramp up work-from-home initiatives
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

The competition to offer the best work-from-home solutions is heating up in Vietnam as the coronavirus outbreak keeps people in their homes.

Public needs to be given right to monitor the environment in Vietnam
Public needs to be given right to monitor the environment in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

If the regulations on environmental impact assessment (EIA) are not strict enough and the role of citizens in monitoring the environment cannot be appreciated, environmental scandals will reoccur, experts have warned.

Technology changes VN healthcare services
Technology changes VN healthcare services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

The technology of a Vietnamese startup is helping hundreds of thousands of people to
have access to online medical examinations with doctors via video calls.

Opportunities abound for telecoms services
Opportunities abound for telecoms services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

Vietnam’s telecommunication market is becoming more attractive to overseas investors, propelled by the government’s strategy to consider it a key driver for the country’s digital economy

Kien Giang residents face consequences of drought
Kien Giang residents face consequences of drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/04/2020 

Local people living in the buffer zone next to U Minh Thuong National Park in Kien Giang Province have been suffering from severe drought in recent times.

Conservation scientist aims to inspire people to protect wildlife
Conservation scientist aims to inspire people to protect wildlife
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

Young wildlife conservation scientist Trang Nguyen, full name Nguyen Thi Thu Trang, has dedicated herself to protecting our wonderful world. She talks to Minh Thu about the ambition and enthusiasm.

Indonesia's most active volcano Merapi erupts again
Indonesia's most active volcano Merapi erupts again
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/04/2020 

Mount Merapi, the most active volcano in Indonesia, erupted again on April 10, spewing a column of ashes by up to 3 km high, according to the Indonesian Volcanology Agency.

Exotic species protection: pros and cons
Exotic species protection: pros and cons
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/04/2020 

Not all exotic species are harmful to the native environment. Many of them bring high economic value. Therefore, there must be a process to assess the benefits and harms caused by exotic species.

Is Vietnam becoming more and more addicted to coal?
Is Vietnam becoming more and more addicted to coal?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/04/2020 

While the world is fleeing from coal, Vietnam is becoming increasingly addicted to coal, according to Nguyen Dang Anh Thi, an energy and enviornment expert.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 