Ministry proposes solutions to raise Vietnam’s e-Government rankings

In its recent report on the UN’s e-government rankings, the Ministry of Information and Communications has proposed that Prime Minister direct and assign key tasks to ministries, branches and localities to implement a number of solutions

to improve Vietnam's e-Government ranking based on the United Nations’ (UN) assessment.

Targets set in 2020 in Resolution no.17, especially the target of providing 30% of level 4 online public services require a short completion.

Prompt issuance of digital government development strategy

The report also suggested solutions that aims to develop the digital government.

The Ministry will submit the digital government development strategy in 2021-2025 to the Prime Minister for consideration and approval.

The Ministry also mentioned the urgent development of national data integration and sharing platform, online public service payment support system, as well as national data portal, national fundamental technical systems that need expeditious development in the coming time. At the same time, providing frequent and timely information to UN agencies is vital for e-Government survey and evaluation, which supports the boost of communication, online publicity of results achieved on the deployment of Vietnam’s e-Government for experience exchange among organizations and individuals.

The Ministry proposed the Prime Minister to instruct the Ministry of Education and Training to focus on human resource development to meet the cause of national digital transformation, aiming at digital skill development for Vietnamese people so no one will be left behind.

The strong application of digital technology to improve the quality and efficiency of education and training is becoming one of the leading fields in digital transformation. This starts with raising the Human Resource Index according to the UN’s e-Government assessment method. In particular, to focus on increasing the enrollment rate from the primary level to the upper secondary level, increasing the average number of years of adult education, creating a favorable environment for social and lifelong learning.

Ministries, branches and localities, as proposed by the Ministry of Information and Communications, should prioritize resources to fulfill the targets and tasks set out in the Government's Resolution no.17 on March 7, 2019. Specifically, to fully complete the targets set in 2020, especially the target of providing 30% of level 4 public services; implementing a new approach, accelerating progress, towards providing 100% online high-level public services right in 2021.

Greater effort is required to change national rankings

Getting 0.6667 points in the survey E-Government Development Index (EGDI), Vietnam is among the e-government developing countries with a high index, higher than the global EGDI average of 0.5988 points, the Asian average of 0.6373 points, and the Southeast Asian average of 0.6321 points.

However, in Southeast Asia, Vietnam has maintained the same position, ranking sixth among 11 countries behind Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei, and the Philippines. There are many countries with strong increases such as Indonesia climbing 19 places, Thailand 16 places, Myanmar 11 places.

The Ministry of Information and Communications emphasized that national ranking transformation depends very much on greater determination and efforts.

According to the Ministry of Information and Communications, in Resolution No. 2 on January 1, 2020, the Government aims to improve Vietnam's ranking on the UN e-Government ranking from 10 to 15 places. Consequently, the Ministry of Information and Communications has stepped up coordination nationwide since the start of 2020, which will have an impact on the next ranking, scheduled to be released in 2022.

