Ministry to conduct a large-scale inspection on junk SIM cards

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has said it plans to deal with telecom waste and continue large-scale inspections of junk SIM cards.

Clearing up telecom waste would also pave the way for new telecom services like mobile money, which uses telecom accounts to pay, said Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam at a recent conference.

Previously, the MIC's Viet Nam Telecommunications Authority (VNTA) worked with Viettel, VNPT and MobiFone to deploy technological solutions to filter and disconnect subscribers who spread spam.

Telecommunications businesses will apply technology solutions like big data and machine learning to identify subscribers suspected of distributing spam calls.

Viettel will deploy the solution from July 1, while VinaPhone and MobiFone will start before August 1.

The remaining six telecommunications businesses, including Vietnamobile, Indochina Telecom, Hanoi Telecom, CMC, Saigon Postel and FPT Telecom, will deploy the solution before October 1.

Preventing subscribers from making spam calls will be based on responses from customers.

Carriers will block the outgoing call of subscribers determined to be distributing spam calls.

This is the latest solution in the roadmap to wipe out junk SIM cards, messages and spam calls from telecom authorities and network operators.

Earlier, the MIC inspectorate proposed users should enter their identity card number when topping up to tighten the management of junk SIM cards and update subscriber information. — VNS