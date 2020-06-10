Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
11/06/2020 15:40:09 (GMT +7)
Mobile network operators agree to share 1,200 transceiver stations

 
 
11/06/2020    14:32 GMT+7

Four mobile network operators of Viettel, Vinaphone, MobiFone and Gtel signed an agreement in Hanoi on June 10 to share about 1,200 base transceiver stations (BTS).

Mobile network operators agree to share 1,200 transceiver stations hinh anh 1

At the signing ceremony (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Vietnam is among the countries with a swift development of telecommunication infrastructure and services in Southeast Asia and the world.

 

The agreement demonstrates operators’ determination in the implementation of policies and measures to share telecoms infrastructure in a bid to save up spendings of the State and the companies.

It is hoped to help the operators reduce infrastructure costs as well as protect urban landscapes./.

 
 

Other News

.
Facebook, MPI join hands in tourism promotion
Facebook, MPI join hands in tourism promotion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment and Facebook have jointly launched the "Proud Vietnam" project, including the "Immense Vietnam" music video, which aims to promote the country’s tourism.

Nearly 1,500 cyber attacks hit Vietnam’s information systems
Nearly 1,500 cyber attacks hit Vietnam’s information systems
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

Nearly 1,500 cyber attacks were recorded on information systems in Vietnam in the first five months of 2020, a year-on-year decline of 43.9 percent, according to the Department of Information Security.

George Floyd: Amazon bans police use of facial recognition tech
George Floyd: Amazon bans police use of facial recognition tech
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  1 giờ trước 

The move comes after IBM ended its facial recognition activities amid concerns over racial bias.

Time for Vietnamese smartphone brands to conquer home market
Time for Vietnamese smartphone brands to conquer home market
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  1 giờ trước 

After a lot of failed efforts, Vietnam’s smartphone products now have a great opportunity to return to the market.

HCM City sees big decrease in street flooding
HCM City sees big decrease in street flooding
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

The anti-flooding works carried out in HCM City since 2008 have helped reduce the number of streets that are flooded during moderate to heavy rainfall, according to the city Department of Construction.

Germany helps Vietnam tap into biomass potential
Germany helps Vietnam tap into biomass potential
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/06/2020 

A seminar was held in Hanoi on June 9 to launch a German-funded project on climate protection through developing sustainable bioenergy markets (BEM) in Vietnam, 

Broken section of AAE-1 undersea cable fixed
Broken section of AAE-1 undersea cable fixed
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/06/2020 

Repairs to the Asia Africa Europe 1 (AAE-1) undersea cable have been completed, domestic internet service providers said on June 8.

Conservationist devoted to protecting primates
Conservationist devoted to protecting primates
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

Having initially begun her involvement in wildlife protection as a volunteer with Education for Nature - Vietnam (ENV) in 2007, 34-year-old Le Thi Trang from Da Nang was named among the world’s top ten conservationists, called “Hotspot Heroes”

Amazon removes T-shirt showing George Floyd death
Amazon removes T-shirt showing George Floyd death
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/06/2020 

The T-shirt, available on the US store, broke guidelines about depicting a crime scene.

Hope for pangolins as protection boosted in China
Hope for pangolins as protection boosted in China
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/06/2020 

China has removed pangolins from its official list of traditional Chinese medicine treatments, reports say.

Man dedicates his life to protecting wild birds
Man dedicates his life to protecting wild birds
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/06/2020 

While it is said that “land is as precious as gold”, a 74-year-old farmer has decided to leave 20,000sq.m of land alone to give storks a home to nest and lay eggs.

Virtual network developers face big Vietnam task
Virtual network developers face big Vietnam task
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/06/2020 

Setting up mobile virtual network operators could be the only chance for newcomers to enter Vietnam’s telecommunications market, but the move could be very risky.

Hanoi spends VND114 billion on street cleanup
Hanoi spends VND114 billion on street cleanup
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/06/2020 

Hanoi authorities have agreed to spend VND114 billion (USD4.95 million) on washing local streets in order to help mitigate air pollution and relieve the scorching heat.

Telecom infrastructure sharing to bring huge benefits: analysts
Telecom infrastructure sharing to bring huge benefits: analysts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/06/2020 

If mobile network operators agree to share 4G BTS (based transceiver station), this would help save VND16 trillion and reduce 1.1 tons of CO2 emitted to the environment, or 3.9 billion kwh of electricity consumed every year.

Recruitment demand in IT industry quadruples
Recruitment demand in IT industry quadruples
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/06/2020 

The recruitment demand of the IT industry has quadrupled after a decade, according to the report “Information Technology Human Resources of the 2010s and 2020" released by VietnamWorks, 

UAE Mars mission: Hope project a 'real step forward for exploration'
UAE Mars mission: Hope project a 'real step forward for exploration'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/06/2020 

The UAE's Hope project is hailed as a "real step forward" for space exploration in the Arab world.

Sustainable crab catching a boon for islanders
Sustainable crab catching a boon for islanders
FEATUREicon  09/06/2020 

It’s sunrise on the Cham Islands. Members of the local land crab cooperative rush home with baskets full of crabs after a night hunting in the hilly forest. 

Youth and Innovation for Ocean initiative launched
Youth and Innovation for Ocean initiative launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/06/2020 

UNESCO has launched the “Youth and Innovation for Ocean” initiative to promote the role of young people and young scientists in putting forward innovative and practical solutions to reducing, reusing, recycling, 

Tesla battery supplier Catl says new design has one million-mile lifespan
Tesla battery supplier Catl says new design has one million-mile lifespan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/06/2020 

Battery-maker Catl says it is ready to make a product that could power a car over 1.2 million miles.

IT businesses vow to support Hanoi in smart city development
IT businesses vow to support Hanoi in smart city development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/06/2020 

Hanoi aims to become a smart city with Al and Big Data as the core technologies.

