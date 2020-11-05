Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/11/2020 09:39:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

More efforts needed for forest protection: expert

07/11/2020    08:35 GMT+7

Vietnam has abundant forest resources, but there are many ongoing problems relating to forest protection. Trieu Van Hung, Chairman of the Vietnam Forest Science Technology Association, talks to Viettimes about the issue.

More efforts needed for forest protection: expert
Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant got hit by a landslide on October 12. VNA/VNS Photo

Given the flooding in the central region recently, it could be said that one of the reasons is the development of hydroelectricity as hydropower seems to be the cause of the decreasing forest area. What do you think?

Hydropower development is an environmental trade-off for economic development. For many years, we have often heard leaders talking about not exchanging the environment for economic development, but in fact, there is a trade-off because otherwise economic development cannot be performed. However, we cannot make any trade-offs at any cost. A trade-off with a too high price is not advisable because when it comes to the knowledge of the people, it might be too late.

When investors develop hydroelectricity, they’ve got to get a permit from the State management agency, sometimes at the provincial or ministerial level. That means the authorities must have allowed them to do so.  

What do you think about the contribution of experts in this process?

It is true that associations have the responsibility of social counselling, assessment and criticism. But in many circumstances, the opinions of associations and experts are not considered as important as those from State management agencies.

I think the contributions of science associations' advisory, critical and social assessment is still very limited because currently, for large and small projects, there is no mechanism that requires comments from professional associations and professional associations. And in fact, associations with their large teams of experts can only issue recommendations for consultation, and their recommendations are not binding.

How can forest management mechanisms be made effective?

Forests in Vietnam today are managed by many units, including State organisations like state forestry enterprises, households, private individuals and joint-stock enterprises, and there are also forests that are allocated to communities for management. Forests allocated to communities are managed and protected by local communities.

Whether the allocation of forests to the community for management is effective or not depends on specific circumstances. There are places where people manage them very well. If anyone cuts down trees, they know immediately. But there are also places where the management is not very good. If the localities have conventions and traditions closely related to the forest, the local people's management is often better and self-conscious. Even those who violate will be boycotted by the community. That, in my opinion, is even more effective than the law.

 

However, for forests with many valuable kinds of trees, it is totally possible that many people in the community, because of their livelihoods, cut down the trees illegally or lend a hand to loggers.

But we must also clearly be aware that those who go to the forest to exploit timber and transport timber illegally are actually just hired labourers for loggers. The problem is that we have to take the bosses of the illegal logging rings seriously.

What do you think about our total forest area compared to 1975?

In terms of the total forest area compared to 1975, we have achieved remarkable success in forest protection and development. In 1975, the rate of forest cover in our country was about 34 per cent and now it is 42 per cent, there is a clear increase.

The only thing is the quality of the forest is not as expected. It can be said, planted forest today is superior because there is investment from businesses and many other sources, not just depending on the budget under the previous 327 or 661 programmes. The planted forests invested in by enterprises are of much better quality due to more professional investment.

But for natural forests, there is not much value in it. The value of biodiversity conservation is also poor. We need to request investors who build hydroelectricity projects that cause deforestation to replace the lost trees with new ones. But we should not get too excited about the numbers achieved. Because if the forests destroyed are primitive and then we plant mainly acacia, eucalyptus and pine, we won’t be able to make up for the lost biodiversity.

It should be added that there must be forests, especially natural forests, for animals to have conditions to live in. In addition to protecting forests so animals can live, we must also make great efforts to prevent the wildlife trade. The wildlife trade can be super profitable, even more so than drugs. This is a global problem, not just in Vietnam. VNS

Natural forests in Vietnam wiped out despite strict regulations

Natural forests in Vietnam wiped out despite strict regulations

Tens of thousands of hectares of natural forests have been devastated just within a short time.

Minister calls for forest protection and management efforts

Minister calls for forest protection and management efforts

Central Highlands localities need to raise the responsibility among forest owners and management to improve protection and development of the areas.

 
 

Other News

.
Long An, Binh Thuan begin waste classification at source
Long An, Binh Thuan begin waste classification at source
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

Households, agencies and businesses in Tan An City's Ward 3 started sorting their waste for collection on Thursday.

Vietnam to use carbon-pricing tools in effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions
Vietnam to use carbon-pricing tools in effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam, as one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, is set to develop a roadmap to implement market-based carbon pricing tools as part of its effort to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Draft of amended law on environmental protection is a step backwards: experts
Draft of amended law on environmental protection is a step backwards: experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

Experts have expressed their concerns about the draft of an amended law on environmental protection compiled by the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment (MONRE).

Vietnam exceeds initial commitment on greenhouse gas emissions
Vietnam exceeds initial commitment on greenhouse gas emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/11/2020 

Vietnam plans to reduce total greenhouse gas emissions by 9 per cent compared to the "business as usual" scenario, equalling 83.9 million tonnes of CO2.

Fake Facebook ads difficult to control in Vietnam
Fake Facebook ads difficult to control in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/11/2020 

The public, especially celebrities, can become the victims of impersonation used to boost sales of goods on social networks.

Vietnam aims to utilise energy saving and environmental protection
Vietnam aims to utilise energy saving and environmental protection
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/11/2020 

Vietnam aims to utilise energy saving and environmental protection by reducing total heat consumption by 2.86 per cent and total power consumption by 8.77 per cent by 2025, and 14 and 9.68 per cent by 2030  compared to figures from 2015 to 2018. 

Sellers face problems caused by Facebook's checkpoint policy
Sellers face problems caused by Facebook's checkpoint policy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/11/2020 

Checkpoint is a security mechanism set up by Facebook to protect users from being attacked.

Vietnamese tech startups poised to rebound after COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese tech startups poised to rebound after COVID-19 pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/11/2020 

Vietnamese tech startups have all the tools and circumstances to bounce back and seize new opportunities after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanoi’s landfills overloaded
Hanoi’s landfills overloaded
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/11/2020 

All landfill waste sites in Hanoi are overloaded, while many waste treatment projects in the city remain on paper.

Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific region in digital transformation
Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific region in digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/11/2020 

Singaporean media outlet the Business Times has published an article detailing how the digital transformation efforts in Vietnam have yielded the biggest improvement in comparison to other economies in the region.

AI-based drones help analyze health of crops
AI-based drones help analyze health of crops
FEATUREicon  03/11/2020 

The drones using artificial intelligence (AI) technology developed by MiSmart are all unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) manufactured locally by Vietnamese.

Mekong Delta localities plant trees, build natural embankments to prevent erosion
Mekong Delta localities plant trees, build natural embankments to prevent erosion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

More people in the Mekong Delta are planting trees and building embankments made of natural materials to prevent erosion along rivers and canals.

Warning system for landslides in communes remains poor
Warning system for landslides in communes remains poor
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/11/2020 

With the current data and technology, when weather patterns that can cause heavy rains appear, Vietnam can predict large-scale heavy rains in mountainous areas 1-2 days in advance

Vietnam ranks 21st in AI
Vietnam ranks 21st in AI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/11/2020 

With heavy investments in AI by large corporations such as FPT, Viettel, VNPT and Vingroup, many overseas Vietnamese experts in AI have returned to Vietnam.

Old-tech 2G network must be shut down to promote digital economy
Old-tech 2G network must be shut down to promote digital economy
FEATUREicon  02/11/2020 

Le Thanh Hoa from the Market Licensing Division of the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority said that deciding to shut down old-tech waveband is a burning issue right now.

Human resources key to success in digital transformation: Deputy PM
Human resources key to success in digital transformation: Deputy PM
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

High-quality human resources will play a decisive factor in the success of the country’s digital transformation process, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh said at a recent conference held in HCM City.

Digital signatures: first step for agencies, businesses in digital transformation process
Digital signatures: first step for agencies, businesses in digital transformation process
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

After analyzing the benefits of digital signatures, the NEAC (National Electronic Authentication Center) suggested that agencies, organizations and businesses take the first step in their digital transformation process by using digital signatures.

Vietnam’s Updated Climate Goals Aim at Maximizing the Co-Benefits of Climate Action: researchers
Vietnam’s Updated Climate Goals Aim at Maximizing the Co-Benefits of Climate Action: researchers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

Vietnam has  incorporated a new section into its updated Nationally Determined Contribution under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to emphasize the socio-economic co-benefits of climate action for the country.

Vietnamese team tops qualifying round of ASEAN information security contest
Vietnamese team tops qualifying round of ASEAN information security contest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/11/2020 

Pawsitive of the University of Engineering and Technology under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi excellently surpassed rivals to gain the first place at the ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security 2020’s qualifier on October 31.

Military hospital successfully performs bowel transplants from live donors
Military hospital successfully performs bowel transplants from live donors
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/11/2020 

For the first time in history, doctors in Vietnam have successfully carried out two bowel transplants from live donors, considered one of the most difficult organ transplant techniques.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 