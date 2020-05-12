More than 1,000 scrap containers at HCM City port to be re-exported

Authorities in HCM City have requested to re-export nearly 1,100 containers of waste at Cat Lai Port which failed to meet Vietnam’s import requirements.

According to Nguyen Thanh Long, deputy head of Customs Department at Saigon Port, the containers were classified from 2,000 left Cat Lat Port for over 90 days.

One of scrap containers left at Cat Lai Port



The department has identified 10 shipping lines which transported the scrap containers to the port and requested them to re-export the cargo in the second quarter of this year, Long added.



The containers have been imported into Cat Lai Port since 2018, however, the shipping firms failed to fulfill import procedures. This left the authorities with the responsibility of handling the containers for environmental protection.



By late April this year, more than 2,100 scrap containers clogged HCM City’s seaports for more than 90 days, with the majority being at Cat Lai Port.



Earlier this year, the HCM City Customs Department was also forced to re-export of 25 scrap containers stuck at Cat Lai Port. Dtinews/Lao Dong

