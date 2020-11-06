More than 4,000 cyberattacks in 10 months

Vietnam recorded more than 4,100 cyberattacks in the first 10 months of this year, a decrease of 7.8 per cent over the same period of last year.

More than 4,100 cyber-attacks were recorded in the past 10 months of this year. — Photo thongtincongnghe.com

The National Cyber ​​Security Centre (NCSC) under the Authority of Information Security, Ministry of Information and Communication recorded and tackled 582 network attacks on information systems in Viet Nam last month, a year-on-year increase of 0.34 per cent.

Tran Quang Hung, NCSC director, said to ensure cybersecurity for information systems of agencies, organisations and internet users in Viet Nam, a campaign to review and remove malware nationwide has been deployed on a large scale since mid-September.

During the campaign, 21 information technology units in Viet Nam were provided tools to inspect, process and remove malware to ensure the safety of all users on Vietnamese cyberspace, which is also a basis for promoting national digital transformation.

As a result, after two peaks of checking and tackling malware on computer systems, the number of IP addresses of Viet Nam in the ghost computer networks (IP botnet) has fallen sharply, from more than 2 million to over 1.3 million by mid-October.

Previously, to ensure information security in State agencies, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued a request for ministries, branches and localities to ensure information security under a four-layer protection model in Directive 14 dated June 7 last year on enhancing cybersecurity.

Statistics of the Authority of Information Security showed more than 70 per cent of ministries, branches and localities have completed a four-layer information security model as of early October.

As the request of the PM, by the end of 2020, 100 per cent of ministries, branches and localities must complete the criteria for the four-layer information security model, serving as a basis for promoting digital transformation and building the e-government. — VNS