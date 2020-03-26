Motorbikes get smarter technology

Motorbikes that are equipped with high technology and capable of communicating with people via smartphone are available in Vietnam.

In late 2019, Honda Vietnam launched SH 2020 with four versions, including two using 125cc cylinder capacity, with ABS and no ABS break, and two using 150cc cylinder capacity.





SH 2020's familiar mechanical clocks have been replaced with negative digital screen, divided into 4 different parts. A small screen displays the distance the drivers have traveled and the fuel consumption, while the light systems on the two sides show the functions such as ABS, turning signal and headlight.



In particular, the most important upgrade of the SH 2020 model is the ability to connect motorcycles with people through smartphones. "My Honda +" software is equipped on 2 the two SH150 versions. The connection allows drivers to easily check information on warranty, maintenance, find the locations of authorized dealers.

In early 2020, Piaggio Vietnam marketed the Medley model of the next generation, with three versions - 125, S125 and S150.



Like Honda SH, Medley no longer uses mechanical clocks, but digital screen instead. S versions all are equipped with ABS brake and connect drivers and motorbikes through smartphones thanks to Piaggio MIA app.



When using MODE button on the left, drivers can manage calls and listen to music from smartphones. The LCD clock scree will display phone message notifications, phone calls and phone battery status when driving.



These are smart scooter models which can communicate with people to provide necessary information and serve the entertainment demand. Experts commented they now can only provide simple utilities, but they will be upgraded in the future to become smarter and satisfy people’s diverse demands.



This is a growing tendency in Vietnam and it begins with high-end scooters. Honda and Piaggio are the brands pioneering the tendency.



Modern technology, the capability of connecting people and motorbikes, original design, diverse colors, strong engine and fuel saving are all factors that attract customers, especially young ones.



Analysts commented that the motorbike market is getting saturated, but admitted that products utilizing high technology still can sell well.



Reporters showed the minus growth rate of the motorbike market in 2019 compared with 2018, but the high-end scooter market still saw the growth rate of 5 percent. High-end scooters are products priced at VND50 million and higher. About 500,000 products of this kind were sold in 2019.



As people’s income has improved, they upgrade their transportation means. This explains why most urbanites now use scooters, while many people use high-end scooters with special characteristics.



The demand for high-end scooters is not only increasing in urban areas but also in rural areas.

Tran Thuy

