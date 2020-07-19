National Eureka Award research competition launched

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union on July 16 launched the 22nd annual Eureka Award competition for all Vietnamese students who have a passion for scientific research and are studying at universities, colleges and institutions.

The first prize winner in last year's 21st annual Eureka Award competition for Vietnamese students who have a passion for scientific research and are studying at universities, colleges and institutions.

Registration for the competition has been extended until the end of September. From October 1 to December 31, the competition’s organisers will set up a scientific council to select outstanding research projects for the final round. Thirteen research projects will be awarded at the final awards ceremony.

The candidates’ research should be new and creative, and offer solutions for real-world problems.

The competition was organised in cooperation with Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City.

After the awards ceremony, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union's Youth Development Science and Technology Centre will assist winners to register their copyrights and intellectual property.

They will also be introduced to the Technological and Scientific Incubation Programme for Young People and the National Technical, Scientific, and Creative Award in 2021. In addition, their research will be introduced to enterprises and organisations for real-world application.

Dr Vu Hai Quan, vice president of the Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City, said the Eureka Award competition is an academic forum for students nationwide that offers chances to learn, be creative and do research that improves their capacity.

In the Industry 4.0 era, research is very important and helps train young people to high levels of expertise, Quan said, adding that the Eureka Award competition encourages students to propose their own ideas, new inventions, and specific solutions for the country’s socio-economic development./. VNA