Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/06/2020 11:55:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

National Single Window system honoured at Sao Khue Awards 2020

 
 
01/06/2020    10:51 GMT+7

The National Single Window system developed by Viettel Solutions, which helps digitalise all documents and processes in customs clearance, has been given the Sao Khue Award 2020 in the e-government category.

 – the most prestigious honour for the Vietnamese IT and software industry 

The National Single Window Portal system has saved US$4.55 billion for businesses in completing customs clearance procedures. — Photo courtesy of Viettel

Before applying the system, import-export firms had to complete a lot of paperwork at different agencies when doing customs procedures. This cost them time and money.

The launch of the National Single Window has reduced customs clearance time by 7 to 8 days, while saving more than US$2,000 in storage fees per shipment of goods a day. The acceleration of goods import and export activities thanks to this mechanism also makes an important contribution to improving the competitiveness and integration of enterprises.

 

The system has digitalised 188 administrative procedures at 13 ministries and sectors, handling 2.6 million applications from 34,000 businesses. It helped save some VND106.9 trillion ($4.55 billion). It has also officially connected to the ASEAN single window of six countries including Brunei, Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, while it is expected to expand to other international trade organisations.

There were over 191,000 certificates of origin (C/O) sent from Viet Nam to other countries. It is expected that the system would be officially connected to Myanmar and Laos as well as the National Public Service portal in 2020.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing in Viet Nam, customs clearance activities have still been implemented thanks to the system.

Viettel Group was honoured with 21 out of total 112 prizes at the Sao Khue 2020 Award. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Historic drought in Ninh Thuan
Historic drought in Ninh Thuan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

The central province of Ninh Thuan experienced a historic drought between November 15, 2019, until May 26 this year.

Animal charity calls on Government to ban dog and cat meat trade
Animal charity calls on Government to ban dog and cat meat trade
VIDEOicon  30/05/2020 

Dog and cat meat consumption has always been a controversial topic in Việt Nam. Traditional food or appalling cruelty? 

Good infrastructure helps prevent drought and saltwater intrusion
Good infrastructure helps prevent drought and saltwater intrusion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/05/2020 

Nguyen Hoang Hiep, deputy minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, talks to the media on his ministry’s plan to ensure steady water supply to the Mekong Delta in the dry season.

Startup project trains visually impaired to listen to breathing, input data for medical diagnoses
Startup project trains visually impaired to listen to breathing, input data for medical diagnoses
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/05/2020 

The startup project offers visually impaired people a stable job – listening to people’s breathing and help provide data for diagnoses about respiratory illnesses.

Finding gold in computer, smartphone waste
Finding gold in computer, smartphone waste
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/05/2020 

Scientists say exploiting gold mines is not the only way to obtain gold. The source with the most potential is electronic waste. For every ton of smartphone waste, there are 350 grams of gold.

Hundreds of households in Hanoi suffer from overloaded dumping site
Hundreds of households in Hanoi suffer from overloaded dumping site
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/05/2020 

Over 500 households in Lien Phuong Commune, Thuong Tin District, Hanoi, have reported a dumping site to the local authorities multiple times after living over a year with pollution.

Ministry of Information and Communications warns about strange phone calls and messages
Ministry of Information and Communications warns about strange phone calls and messages
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/05/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) recommends that people watch out for strange calls and do not send any money or provide personal information to strangers over the phone.

Robots made of scrap inspire VN young people to protect environment
Robots made of scrap inspire VN young people to protect environment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/05/2020 

A team of young people that has created a giant robot made of automobile scrap hopes to create a park to display the robots.

World's deepest octopus captured on camera
World's deepest octopus captured on camera
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/05/2020 

A "Dumbo" octopus is photographed at a depth of 7,000m in the Indian Ocean's Java Trench.

Real estate project causes mud spill in Binh Thuan
Real estate project causes mud spill in Binh Thuan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/05/2020 

Mud and sand split from an on-going real estate project in the southern central province of Binh Thuan has affected many local households.

Rural residents in Mekong Delta need access to clean water
Rural residents in Mekong Delta need access to clean water
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/05/2020 

All residents in rural areas of the Mekong Delta must have access to clean water, Nguyen Hoang Hiep, deputy minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, said at a seminar held in Soc Trang Province on Wednesday (May 27).

Deforestation continues to rage in Vietnam
Deforestation continues to rage in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/05/2020 

Vietnam will mark four years of natural forest closure this July, a measure to reverse severe deforestation.

Trump signs executive order targeting Twitter after fact-checking row
Trump signs executive order targeting Twitter after fact-checking row
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/05/2020 

The US president's move follows a decision by Twitter to add a "fact-check" notice to his tweets.

Progress made in protecting nation's forests
Progress made in protecting nation's forests
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/05/2020 

Ha Cong Tuan, Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, talks on the forestry sector’s achievements.

Ministry looks at ways to improve air quality
Ministry looks at ways to improve air quality
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan has called for sources of severe air pollution to be identified a soon as possible.

New insects discovered in Vietnam
New insects discovered in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

Cooperation between Vietnamese, Japanese, and Belgian entomologists has discovered a number of new insects in Vietnam, a representative from the Vietnam National Museum of Nature (VNMN) announced on May 27.

The physicist who wins Ta Quang Buu Award
The physicist who wins Ta Quang Buu Award
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

Nguyen Truong Thanh Hieu is one of three Vietnamese scientists honored with the 2020 Ta Quang Buu Awards.

Meng Wanzhou: Huawei executive suffers US extradition blow
Meng Wanzhou: Huawei executive suffers US extradition blow
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

A Canadian court has ruled that the extradition hearing of Meng Wanzhou can continue.

HCM City canals battle severe pollution
HCM City canals battle severe pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

Many canals in HCM City are struggling with the serious pollution due to illegal waste dumping.

In Vietnam, stopping biodiversity degradation a challenging task
In Vietnam, stopping biodiversity degradation a challenging task
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

Dr Nguyen Ngoc Lung, Director of the Institute for Sustainable Forest Management and Forest Certification, explains that biodiversity degradation can be seen in three forms - biodiversity of ecosystems; of species; and genetic biodiversity.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 