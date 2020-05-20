Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/05/2020 21:28:54 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Natural disasters cause loss of $139 million in five months

 
 
21/05/2020    10:39 GMT+7

Natural disasters killed 15 people and destroyed nearly 1,700 houses in the five first months of 2020, according to a report released by Vietnam’s Central Steering Committee on natural disaster control and prevention on Tuesday.

Natural disasters cause loss of $139 million in five months
A dry reservoir in Ninh Phuoc District, Ninh Thuan Province. — VNA/VNS Ngoc Ha 

The country also endured estimated losses of more than VND3.2 trillion (US$139 million) due to extreme weather with thousands of hectares of rice and vegetable damaged and some 54,200 houses severely damaged, said Nguyen Truong Son, deputy head of Vietnam Disaster Management Authority. More disasters are forecast to strike Vietnam towards the end of the year.

Saline intrusion on some rivers in Mekong Delta has exceeded the historic 2015-2016 dry season which caused damage of VND15 trillion ($646 million). The intrusion has come a month earlier than in previous years and saltwater has reached up to 100km into rivers and withdrawn very slowly.

Extreme weather has been reported nationwide since the beginning of the year including more than 100 hailstorms in 31 provinces and cities and Hanoi’s temperature drop to 16.5 degree Celsius in late April, the lowest at that time of year in five decades.  

To prepare for coming disasters, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnam Red Cross (VNRC) has accelerated IT use to provide warnings, according to the VNRC vice president Nguyen Hai Anh.

VNRC’s community-based interventions focus on clean water, safe accommodation, livelihoods and health care.

Anh said using a forecast-based action plan and the private sector’s engagement were highlights of VNRC’s disaster prevention and response activities in 2019.

 

In the first five months of this year, the VNRC allocated more than VND100 billion ($4.3 million) to support people and localities affected by extreme weather and the pandemic.

Vietnam must not surrender to the impacts of climate change, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the national online conference on disaster control and prevention on May 15, urging people to adapt and drive the country forward.

Disasters are estimated to cost Vietnam 1 to 1.5 per cent of GDP annually.  VNS 

Ninh Thuan lifts disaster risk level for prolonged drought

Facing prolonged drought since the beginning of 2020, authorities of coastal central Ninh Thuan Province have enhanced the disaster risk level to three – severe on the whole provincial area and four – hazardous in the districts of Thuan Nam and Thuan Bac.

As of May 15, the total amount of water remaining in 21 local reservoirs was nearly 25 million cubic metres, only 12.84 per cent of total capacity and the lowest level in the past five years. Many reservoirs have reported dead water levels.

The provincial People’s Committee tasked the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, districts’ steering committees for disaster prevention and search and rescue, police and related agencies to respond, mitigate and minimise impacts of drought on people’s livelihoods and the local economy.

Natural disasters bring about US$13.55 million damage in Southern Vietnam

Natural disasters bring about US$13.55 million damage in Southern Vietnam

Natural disasters caused 16 people dead and missing, injured 54, damaged and inundated 17,713 houses, with the total damage of VND315 billion (US$13.55 million) in the Southern region during the first nine months of 2019.

Vietnam loses $860 million to natural disasters last year

Vietnam loses $860 million to natural disasters last year

Vietnam recorded 224 persons dead and missing and economic losses of $859.5 million in natural disasters in 2018, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.  

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi employs new technology to clean up To Lich River
Hanoi employs new technology to clean up To Lich River
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

A sewer system under the To Lich River is being built using unprecedented technology designed by a Japanese company in a bid to clean up the notoriously polluted river.

Air quality in most urban areas good in first half of May
Air quality in most urban areas good in first half of May
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

The air quality of many urban areas across Vietnam remained good in the first half of May.

Vietnam hit with severe hot weather
Vietnam hit with severe hot weather
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

Hot weather has hit northern Vietnam from Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

State-led approach expected to boost 5G deployment in Vietnam
State-led approach expected to boost 5G deployment in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

5G appears to be high on the Vietnamese government’s priority list, with the earliest of services set to be commercialized in mid-2020 following trials conducted through 2019.

Robotic automation pivotal in powering manufacturers during an economic downturn
Robotic automation pivotal in powering manufacturers during an economic downturn
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/05/2020 

Denmark-based collaborative robots (cobots) manufacturer, Universal Robots, urged Vietnam’s firms to accelerate the adoption of robotic automation in order to remain competitive and efficient ahead of tough economic times.

Inspection in Kien Giang reveals environmental regulation violations
Inspection in Kien Giang reveals environmental regulation violations
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/05/2020 

The Government Inspectorate has discovered various violations of environmental protection regulations in Kien Giang Province.

Elephants disappear as demand for ivory increases
Elephants disappear as demand for ivory increases
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/05/2020 

Many elephant conservation programs have been implemented in Vietnam, but the efforts have not stopped the decline of the elephant population.

Female scientists honoured with Kovalevskaia Award
Female scientists honoured with Kovalevskaia Award
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/05/2020 

Female scientists who have successfully isolated the new strain of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, making Vietnam one of the first four countries to successfully isolate this virus, have received the Kovalevskaia Award 2019.

Bringing turtles back to Cham Isle
Bringing turtles back to Cham Isle
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/05/2020 

Turtles were absent from Cham Island until one recent day when hundreds of thel were seen crawling into the ocean.

Vietnamese girl’s cartoon conveys environmental message
Vietnamese girl’s cartoon conveys environmental message
VIDEOicon  20/05/2020 

A cartoon animation addressing climate change, based on a story from a young Vietnamese girl, has been introduced to the public by UNICEF in Vietnam. Let’s meet the little painter to learn more.

Coral reefs restoration begins in Son Tra Peninsula
Coral reefs restoration begins in Son Tra Peninsula
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/05/2020 

Members of the SaSa Marine animal rescue team have been restoring a 1.2sq.km complex of coral reefs on the coastal area of the Son Tra peninsula, reviving the already damaged coral reefs for prolonged existence of ocean species in the area.

Vietnamese businesses among top targets for phishing in Southeast Asia
Vietnamese businesses among top targets for phishing in Southeast Asia
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/05/2020 

Cybercriminals have actively attacked small and medium businesses (SMBs) in Southeast Asia this year, according to global cybersecurity company Kaspersky.

Three scientists honoured with Ta Quang Buu Awards
Three scientists honoured with Ta Quang Buu Awards
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

Vuong Thi Ngoc Lan from HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy was on Monday presented with a 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award thanks to her study about the efficiency between the transfer of fresh or frozen embryos in women

65 pairs of swans released into Hai Phong river
65 pairs of swans released into Hai Phong river
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

Hai Phong City on May 18 released another 65 pairs of swans into the Tam Bac River to celebrate the city’s 65 Liberation Day, President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birth anniversary and other big national anniversaries in May.

AI technology identifies people wearing masks
AI technology identifies people wearing masks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

The system of facial recognition which identifies people with masks created by VinAI has sparked duscussion in the scientists’ community.

State-led approach to boost 5G deployment in Viet Nam: experts
State-led approach to boost 5G deployment in Viet Nam: experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

Vietnam’s 5G network is forecast to have a bright future with Government and regulator support while domestic manufacturing of 5G handsets could lower device costs and lend tailwinds to adoption.

Top leader calls for joint efforts in response to natural disasters
Top leader calls for joint efforts in response to natural disasters
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has called on citizens and soldiers nationwide to be united in natural disaster prevention, control and response tasks, 

Son La releases wild loris back into nature
Son La releases wild loris back into nature
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

The Forest Protection Department of Phu Yen district, Son La province coordinated with the authorities of Gia Phu commune to release a loris to the nature on May 15.

Security experts ask internet users to better protect themselves
Security experts ask internet users to better protect themselves
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

Truong Quynh Mai was terrified when she received a phone call saying she had been a victim of fraud in Ha Noi and needed to go to the local police station.

PM urges plans to deal with natural disasters
PM urges plans to deal with natural disasters
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged all sectors and localities to review and formulate response plans for natural disasters and incidents.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 