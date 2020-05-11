Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/05/2020 08:32:54 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Natural Reserve in Central Highlands ruined by loggers

 
 
15/05/2020    07:17 GMT+7

A large area of forest at the Ea So Natural Reserve in Dak Lak and Gia Lai provinces have been destroyed by illegal logging activities.

 Chopped off trees

On May 11, a delegation from the Dak Lak Department of Forest Protection had a meeting with the forest rangers in area 4 and the management board of Ea So Natural Reserve and local authorities to discuss the situation. They will also conduct field surveys and have plans to put a stop to the illegal logging activities there.

Dak Lak People's Committee sent an official document to Gia Lai People's Committee asking for co-operation to patrol and raid the hotspots at the border forest between two provinces. The illegal logging activities have badly affected the biodiversity conservation. Several rare and precious plants were destroyed.

Taking advantages of the fact that MDF Vinafor Gia Lai Company is managing a planted forest there, the illegal loggers disguised themselves as the company employees to go into the nature reserve to cut trees and transfer timber out.


 

  Ea So Natural Reserve ruined by loggers

According to the Ea So Nature Reserve Management Board, the loggers are ethnic people in Krong Nang and Ia Hdreh communes. They often go into the forest in a group of seven or ten. From 2017 to 2019, the authorities have dealt with 78 cases and 96 violators. VND286m (USD12,200) was collected and 3,362 m3 of timbers were seized.

On September 22, 2019, the forest rangers at Ea So Nature Reserve found a group of 13 people was chopping down the trees illegally. The case has been transferred to the police in Ea Kar District and 1,756 m3 of timbers were seized. Dtinews

Loggers arrested for machete attack on rangers

Loggers arrested for machete attack on rangers

Police have arrested five illegal loggers who allegedly attacked a forest ranger in Yók Đôn National Park.  

VN's special-use forests have ecotourism potential: experts

VN's special-use forests have ecotourism potential: experts

Vietnam’s special-use forests (SUF), with diverse natural resources, have great potential for ecotourism, experts say.

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City air pollution returns as businesses resume
HCM City air pollution returns as businesses resume
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15 giờ trước 

Air quality in Ho Chi Minh City is predicted to worsen as local construction projects and factories resume operations.

More than 1,000 scrap containers at HCM City port to be re-exported
More than 1,000 scrap containers at HCM City port to be re-exported
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17 giờ trước 

Authorities in HCM City have requested to re-export nearly 1,100 containers of waste at Cat Lai Port which failed to meet Vietnam’s import requirements.

Two Vietnamese IT engineers receive Google’s TensorFlow Developer Certificate
Two Vietnamese IT engineers receive Google’s TensorFlow Developer Certificate
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

Two Vietnamese IT engineers have passed Google’s TensorFlow Developer Certificate Exam which tests candidates’ ability to develop and train deep-learning models using TensorFlow.

Vietnamese doctor succeeds in gene decoding to prevent coronavirus
Vietnamese doctor succeeds in gene decoding to prevent coronavirus
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

Genetic characteristics determine a person's susceptibility to viruses or ability to respond to medications.

Vietnam embracing fourth industrial revolution innovation
Vietnam embracing fourth industrial revolution innovation
VIDEOicon  22 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 epidemic has led to a greater degree of innovation in many different fields and changed how people interact with each other. 

Quang Nam woman gets five years behind bars for illegal wildlife possession
Quang Nam woman gets five years behind bars for illegal wildlife possession
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

A 58-year-old woman in the central province of Quang Nam was sentenced by a provincial court on May 12 to five years in prison for illegal wildlife possession, according to Education for Nature-Vietnam (ENV).

Future Apple Store may fail to bite into retailers
Future Apple Store may fail to bite into retailers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/05/2020 

Rumours of Apple setting up a manufacturing base and opening its first Apple Store in Vietnam have sent consumers into frenzy, but local tech retailers and parallel importers do not seem particularly worried

Facebook and YouTube facing extra regulations for Vietnam
Facebook and YouTube facing extra regulations for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/05/2020 

Major social network sites such as Facebook and YouTube face even stricter controls in Vietnam if a draft decree amendment on internet management gets approval, 

Facebook to pay $52m to content moderators over PTSD
Facebook to pay $52m to content moderators over PTSD
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/05/2020 

Facebook has agreed to pay $52m (£42m) to content moderators as compensation for mental health issues developed on the job.

Vietnamese, Russian scientists find new strain of common carp
Vietnamese, Russian scientists find new strain of common carp
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/05/2020 

Vietnamese and Russian scientists have discovered a new strain of the common carp (Cyprinus carpio) through molecular evidence.

Golden Globe Awards 2019 honour 10 young science and technology talents
Golden Globe Awards 2019 honour 10 young science and technology talents
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/05/2020 

The Secretariat of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee has decided to present the 2019 Golden Globe Awards to 10 young science and technology talents in five areas,

Underwater dyke set to save Cua Dai beach from erosion
Underwater dyke set to save Cua Dai beach from erosion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/05/2020 

The central province of Quang Nam has allocated a fund of VND300 billion (US$13 million) to build an underwater dyke system protecting Cua Dai Beach from erosion.

Joint efforts needed to protect water resources: Vietnam River Network
Joint efforts needed to protect water resources: Vietnam River Network
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/05/2020 

Vietnam News Agency speaks to Dao Trong Tu, head co-ordinator of the Vietnam River Network (VRN), on the role of social organisations and civic groups in improving the awareness and actions of the community regarding water security issues.

Cooperating with Pininfarina, Vsmart targets high-end smartphone market
Cooperating with Pininfarina, Vsmart targets high-end smartphone market
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/05/2020 

With the agreement announced on May 4, Vsmart has become the second brand of Vingroup cooperating with a leading Italian industrial designer.

VN chemistry major is main author of article in international publication
VN chemistry major is main author of article in international publication
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/05/2020 

Nguyen Ngoc Trung from the Chemistry Faculty of the Hanoi University of Natural Sciences is the main author of an internationally published article on new material that can absorb antibiotics in medical wastewater.

EU, French agency support Vietnam’s resilience to climate change, COVID-19
EU, French agency support Vietnam’s resilience to climate change, COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/05/2020 

The European Union (EU) and the French Development Agency (AFD) have reached an agreement to strengthen their joint cooperation for increasing Vietnam’s resilience to climate change and natural hazards, 

Climate change: Study pours cold water on oil company net zero claims
Climate change: Study pours cold water on oil company net zero claims
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/05/2020 

Doubt is cast on claims fossil fuel companies are curbing their CO2 in line with net zero targets.

Young Vietnamese man's game-app startup ranked in top 15 in the US
Young Vietnamese man's game-app startup ranked in top 15 in the US
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/05/2020 

A graduate of the Vietnam Trade University and University of Amsterdam in Holland, Nguyen Tuan Cuong (Cuong Nguyen) is the co-founder of Amanotes, which is listed in the top 15 of Android application developers in the US.

Three scientists to be honoured with 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award
Three scientists to be honoured with 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/05/2020 

The 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award will be presented to three scientists who have made significant contributions to the country’s science and technology sector.

First Vietnamese professor awarded Europe Math Prize
First Vietnamese professor awarded Europe Math Prize
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/05/2020 

Professor Phan Thanh Nam has become the first Vietnamese professor winning prize of the European Mathematical Society (EMS).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 