Quang Ngai: Near-shore coral reef threatened by tourism activities

The near-shore coral reefs in Quang Ngai Province are being damaged by careless tourists.

The stunning coral site at Ganh Yen Beach in Quang Ngai Province has been an attraction for many visitors. Ganh Yen Beach is most beautiful during the low tides when the colourful coral reef is revealed. However, this is also when tourists step on the coral reefs to take photos, break the coral to take home as a souvenir, and litter on the reefs.



Tourists stepping on the coral reefs

Ngo Van Thinh, chairman of Binh Hai Commune People's Committee, said they had tried to issue warnings as the number of tourists increased sharply in the past two weeks. More measures have also been applied including putting up more warning signs and sending employees to patrol and deal with violations.



According to Thinh, the violator will be fined VND5m (USD217) to VND10m if the coral reef is damaged and a fine of VND3m to VND5m will be applied to the litterers. Dtinews