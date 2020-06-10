Nearly 1,500 cyber attacks hit Vietnam’s information systems

Nearly 1,500 cyber attacks were recorded on information systems in Vietnam in the first five months of 2020, a year-on-year decline of 43.9 percent, according to the Department of Information Security.

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

The decrease was thanks to the ministry’s implementation of policies to promote cybersecurity, and provision of technical support for relevant ministries and localities.

Ensuring cybersecurity is a prerequisite to build e-government, according to the ministry.

In 2019, for the first time, Vietnam was named by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in the group of countries and territories with high commitment to cybersecurity, ranking 50th among 175 countries and territories, up 50 places compared to 2017./.VNA