Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/05/2020 17:46:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Netflix stops Vietnamese scammers by eliminating free trial period

 
 
05/05/2020    16:36 GMT+7

Netflix, the most popular movie and TV streaming service, has taken action to prevent account fraud.

In February, Netflix unexpectedly stopped the trial use program in Vietnam. Vietnamese users no longer have one-month free and have to pay the fee when they begin using the service.

Netflix stops Vietnamese scammers by eliminating free trial period



This is considered Netflix’s response to the proliferation of Netflix account trading. Many Netflix accounts with a free one-month trial have been created and sold at low prices, just VND20,000-50,000 per account.

In Vietnam, Netflix services have monthly subscription fees of between VND180,000 and VND260,000.

The Ultra HD package, the most expensive, is the most commonly registered one, not only because it allows film with 4K resolution (SD and HD resolution are provided to the other two packages), but also because the package allows four users at the same time.

The Ultra HD package, the most expensive, is the most commonly registered one, not only because it allows film with 4K resolution (SD and HD resolution are provided to the other two packages), but also because the package allows four users at the same time.
 

If someone can find three other individuals who want to share the same account, the fee for each is just VND65,000.


However, some Vietnamese have found a way to use the service for even lower fees: registering Netflix accounts in Turkey.

Turkey has the cheapest Netflix service packages. The Ultra HD package there has a service fee of 41.99 TL, or VND140,000 only. If sharing the same account for four individuals, it would be VND35,000 a month, or half the price in Vietnam.

In recent days, Netflix users in Vietnam who registered Turkey accounts cannot watch films because Netflix took action.

They still can log into their accounts but when they begin watching films, they will see the sentence ‘Khong the su dung tai khoan cua ban tai dia diem nay’ (Your account cannot be used in this location).

This problem only happens with the Turkey accounts in Vietnam.

Some users said if they use a VPN to convert IP addresses to other countries such as the US, UK and France, the Turkey accounts will run normally. If so, this indicates that Netflix has set limits specifically for the Vietnamese market.

The quick response by Netflix has affected the business of Netflix account buyers and sellers. Long, a Netflix user in Hanoi, complained that he cannot watch films on Netflix. When he contacted the seller, he was told to wait because the seller was ‘seeking solutions’. 

Trong Dat

Netflix gets 16 million new sign-ups thanks to lockdown

Netflix gets 16 million new sign-ups thanks to lockdown

The streaming service behind Tiger King added 16 million subscribers in the first months of the year.

5 Vietnamese movies worth a watch on Netflix

5 Vietnamese movies worth a watch on Netflix

Struggling for something new to watch on Netflix during social distancing? What about giving some classic Vietnamese movies a try?

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus: Wild animals enjoy freedom of a quieter world
Coronavirus: Wild animals enjoy freedom of a quieter world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/05/2020 

Lockdowns give parts of the natural world an opportunity to experience life with fewer humans around.

Vietnamese network providers among top 150 telecom brands
Vietnamese network providers among top 150 telecom brands
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

Vietnam’s top four network providers, namely VNPT, Vinaphone, Viettel, and MobiFone, are listed among top 150 most valuable and strongest telecom brands worldwide in 2020, according to an annual report recently released by UK-based Brand Finance.

Globally endangered species in Vietnam protected by laws, international agreements
Globally endangered species in Vietnam protected by laws, international agreements
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/05/2020 

Conservation of biodiversity, which plays an important role in sustainable development, is one of the central goals of the International Convention on Biological Diversity.

All hands on deck for tech upgrades
All hands on deck for tech upgrades
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

The wait going to over, as domestic and international technology businesses are expected to soon benefit from new supporting policies, breathing new life into the burgeoning tech market.

VN female scientist receives patents for solutions to treat polluted water
VN female scientist receives patents for solutions to treat polluted water
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/05/2020 

After many years of pursuing scientific research, Dr Le Thi Xuan Thuy, lecturer on the Environment Faculty at Da Nang University of Technology, has two patents on solutions to treat polluted water.

Volcanic rocks found on Phu Quy Island
Volcanic rocks found on Phu Quy Island
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

Experts from the Vietnam Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources have found a unique complex of sedimentary rocks that were formed from eruptive volcanoes 12 million years ago on Phu Quy Island, Binh Thuan Province.

Tailings dam incidents pollute waterways
Tailings dam incidents pollute waterways
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

Tailings, the materials left over after the ore sorting process, are mostly discharged into dams and reservoirs. Disasters occur when the dams and reservoirs break down, leaking water into the environment and threatening people’s health.

Vietnam forecast to face historic heat waves in 2020
Vietnam forecast to face historic heat waves in 2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

Vietnam is forecast to suffer the highest temperatures ever recorded in 2020, according to the latest report by the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.

Vietnamese scientist offers new research method to study effects of air pollution
Vietnamese scientist offers new research method to study effects of air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

A research work on the presence of phthalates in indoor air in northern provinces has been nominated for the 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award.

Grey-shanked douc langurs on Son Tra peninsula
Grey-shanked douc langurs on Son Tra peninsula
PHOTOSicon  03/05/2020 

Visiting Son Tra Peninsula these days, holidaymakers have the chance to see with their own eyes the everyday life of grey-shanked douc langurs – one of the world’s critically endangered primates.

Cuc Phuong park home to rare turtles
Cuc Phuong park home to rare turtles
PHOTOSicon  02/05/2020 

Located at the Cuc Phuong National Park, the Cuc Phuong Turtle Conservation Centre is home to 1,700 individuals representing Vietnam's 22 native and rare species.

Dak Lak makes plan to rescue injured elephant
Dak Lak makes plan to rescue injured elephant
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/05/2020 

Authorities in Dak Lak Province are planning to rescue an injured elephant that can't return to the wild.

Mekong River Commission: Water levels back to normal averages
Mekong River Commission: Water levels back to normal averages
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/05/2020 

The Mekong River Commission (MRC) said on April 30 that water levels along the vast majority of the lower Mekong basin have now returned to normal long-term averages but are still lower than those during the 2018 and 2019 dry season.

Five new rotifer species found in central Vietam
Five new rotifer species found in central Vietam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/05/2020 

A group of biological scientists and researchers from the central city’s Science and Education College together with two professors from Belgium and Thailand have found five new rotifer species after research conducted in Vietnam from 2013.

Drought, saltwater dry up Mekong Delta’s largest reservoir
Drought, saltwater dry up Mekong Delta’s largest reservoir
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/04/2020 

The Kenh Lap Reservoir in Ben Tre Province, the largest in the Mekong Delta, is drying up due to drought and saltwater intrusion, leaving thousands of households facing a water shortage.  

Coronavirus: Cyber-spies seek coronavirus vaccine secrets
Coronavirus: Cyber-spies seek coronavirus vaccine secrets
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/05/2020 

An expert warns there is "nothing more valuable" in the world today than a way to prevent the disease.

HCM City prepares for disaster response ahead of rainy season
HCM City prepares for disaster response ahead of rainy season
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/04/2020 

The HCM City administration has ordered the city Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Rescue and local authorities to assess 300 sites that face a high risk of landslides and floods in case of heavy rains and storms.

Vietnamese IT firms thrive during Covid-19
Vietnamese IT firms thrive during Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/05/2020 

All business fields have been affected by the epidemic, but IT firms are believed to have bright prospects as they have adapted to the new circumstances.

Vingroup completes design of two ventilator models for COVID-19 treatment
Vingroup completes design of two ventilator models for COVID-19 treatment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/04/2020 

Vingroup has announced it has completed the design and is preparing to introduce to the market two invasive ventilator models which adhere strictly to international standards.

Young woman finds success in logistics sector
Young woman finds success in logistics sector
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/04/2020 

Pham Khánh Linh, 27, the founder of Logivan, has been named on Forbes Vietnam's list of 30 Under 30.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 