Netflix stops Vietnamese scammers by eliminating free trial period

Netflix, the most popular movie and TV streaming service, has taken action to prevent account fraud.

In February, Netflix unexpectedly stopped the trial use program in Vietnam. Vietnamese users no longer have one-month free and have to pay the fee when they begin using the service.





This is considered Netflix’s response to the proliferation of Netflix account trading. Many Netflix accounts with a free one-month trial have been created and sold at low prices, just VND20,000-50,000 per account.



In Vietnam, Netflix services have monthly subscription fees of between VND180,000 and VND260,000.

The Ultra HD package, the most expensive, is the most commonly registered one, not only because it allows film with 4K resolution (SD and HD resolution are provided to the other two packages), but also because the package allows four users at the same time.

If someone can find three other individuals who want to share the same account, the fee for each is just VND65,000.



However, some Vietnamese have found a way to use the service for even lower fees: registering Netflix accounts in Turkey.



Turkey has the cheapest Netflix service packages. The Ultra HD package there has a service fee of 41.99 TL, or VND140,000 only. If sharing the same account for four individuals, it would be VND35,000 a month, or half the price in Vietnam.



In recent days, Netflix users in Vietnam who registered Turkey accounts cannot watch films because Netflix took action.



They still can log into their accounts but when they begin watching films, they will see the sentence ‘Khong the su dung tai khoan cua ban tai dia diem nay’ (Your account cannot be used in this location).



This problem only happens with the Turkey accounts in Vietnam.



Some users said if they use a VPN to convert IP addresses to other countries such as the US, UK and France, the Turkey accounts will run normally. If so, this indicates that Netflix has set limits specifically for the Vietnamese market.



The quick response by Netflix has affected the business of Netflix account buyers and sellers. Long, a Netflix user in Hanoi, complained that he cannot watch films on Netflix. When he contacted the seller, he was told to wait because the seller was ‘seeking solutions’.

