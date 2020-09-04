New-born wild elephant joins herd in Dong Nai

The Dong Nai Provincial Forest Ranger Department on September 2 announced that a newborn elephant has been spotted in a forest in Dinh Quan District.



A baby elephant with its mother at the Dong Nai Nature Reserve.

Deputy head of the department, Le Viet Dung, confirmed that local people in Dinh Quan District's Thanh Son Commune recently spotted a group of wild elephants at a farm in the area. Then they found a placenta weighing some 30 kilos.

"Local people said they heard and saw the baby elephant on September 1," the official said. "The group then went into the forest."

Dung added that with the newborn elephant, the group now has a total of 19 wild elephants.

"We have reported three baby elephants born into this group in some recent years," he said. "These elephants are growing well."

In July 2017, authorities in Dong Nai Province set up an electronic fence spanning 50 kilometres around the Dong Nai Nature Reserve. The work belonged to a project to protect wild elephants during the 2014 - 2020 period.

Another 20 more kilometres of such fence will be built at the end of this year and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. Dtinews

