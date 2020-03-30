New species of toad discovered in Cao Bang

Vietnamese and German scientists have discovered a new species of Megophrys toad in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang, according to the Nhan Dan newspaper.

The newly discovered spadefoot toad found in Cao Bang province (Photo: en.nhandan.org.vn)

The discovery of the Cao Bang Spadefoot Toad (Vietnamese name: “Coc mat Cao Bang”) was made by a team of experts from Institute of Ecology and Biological Resources, Vietnam National Museum of Nature, Hanoi National University of Education and Cologne Zoo (Germany).

The finding was announced in the Zootaxa scientific journal in January 2020 with standard samples of this species collected in Phia Oac-Phia Den National Park in Cao Bang.

The new species, scientific name Megophrys caobangensis, differs from other Megophrys species in terms of morphological and genetic differences when comparing mitochondrial gene sequences.

It is also the sixth new species of Megophrys found in Vietnam in the last five years. Most of the new species in this genus were discovered in Vietnam's evergreen alpine forest ecosystems, such as the Hoang Lien Mountains, the Central Highlands and the border areas between Vietnam and China.

The discovery of the new species is expected to contribute to Vietnam's conservation efforts and biodiversity research./.

