Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/07/2020 10:02:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

OECMs promise a new conservation opportunity for Vietnam

08/07/2020    08:52 GMT+7

A new conservation designation of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) promises more opportunities for Vietnam to boost conservation work in the country, experts have said.

OECMs promise a new conservation opportunity for Vietnam
Species of rare primates with scientific name Pygathrix nemaeus nigripes are facing extinction in Vietnam. — Photo daidoanket.vn

The CBD, to which Vietnam is a party, has recently agreed a new conservation designation that complements protected areas and this is an opportunity for Vietnam to extend and connect the country’s conserved areas by identifying and legally recognising “other effective area-based conservation measures or OECMs," according to Jake Brunner, head of the IUCN, International Union for Conservation of Nature, Indo-Burma Group.

Brunner highlighted the new step of the CBD and how Vietnam will benefit, saying that OECMs are a chance for Vietnam to both recognise the contributions to the conservation of biodiversity occurring outside of protected areas and to incentivise conservation outside of protected areas through recognition and support.

“Vietnam is home to several large agricultural dominated landscapes that include areas of high biodiversity value and/or are the target of restoration to reestablish natural ecosystem functions for climate change and biodiversity benefits. Within these landscapes there are opportunities to recognise OECMs,” Brunner said.

OECMs promise a new conservation opportunity for Vietnam
Rare birds in Dong Thap Muoi Natural Reserve are among the wild species that need urgent preservation. — VNA/VNS Photo Nam Thai

In a statement released last week on the website of the IUCN, the expert gave some examples of conservation areas that the country should be focusing on.

In the Mekong Delta, a key Government aim is to de-intensify rice production to reconnect the Mekong’s flood plain and restore ecosystem functions. 

“This opens up the possibility of transitioning hundreds of thousands of hectares in the upper delta out of the third or even second rice crop into higher value flood-friendly livelihoods. As well as increasing flood and drought resilience, this will restore capture fisheries and aquatic and agro-biodiversity. Parts of these restored areas may be recognised as OECMs,” added Brunner.

In Hanoi, Brunner pointed out an opportunity to convert the southern tip of Bai Giua Song Hong, the 300-hectare island in the middle of the Red River, into one of the city’s few green spaces. Some 300 species of birds have been recorded there. 

Meanwhile, Nguyen Duc Tu, a conservationist and head of IUCN Biodiversity Programme in Vietnam said OECM helps the country fulfill conservation commitments, and protects habitats with high biodiversity which are at high risk, such as isolated karst areas, seasonally inundated grasslands and coastal mudflats.

"OECMs also offer an opportunity to recognise contributions to biodiversity conservation by businesses and communities by improving the efficiency of the management of the land they are allowed to use," according to Tu.

 

The expert said Vietnam has OECMs, such as "no-enter areas"; sacred areas, military zones, war ruins, and other "prohibited" areas (dependent); areas preserved by low-impact use, watershed protection areas, and wetlands related to ecosystem services (secondary); private land areas for conservation as the first purpose, and areas which cannot or don’t want to be registered as protected areas (primary).

In particular, it can improve biodiversity conservation of various sectors, including the business sector which is considered to be outside biodiversity conservation efforts; and supplement the list of CSR (corporate social responsibility) activities of businesses that have large land plots, ensuring biodiversity in development projects, Tu said.

The CBD, first being opened for signatures at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 and entered into force in December 1993, is a multilateral treaty, often seen as the key document regarding sustainable development with three main goals, including: the conservation of biological diversity (or biodiversity); the sustainable use of its components; and the fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from genetic resources.

Its objective is to develop national strategies for the conservation and sustainable use of biological diversity. 

Parties to the CBD adopted the OECM as well as its guiding principles, common characteristics and criteria for identification in November 2018.

Protected areas in Vietnam

In 2014, Prime Minister’s Decision 1976 proposed expanding coverage to 2.4 million hectares, or about 7 per cent of Vietnam’s land area, by 2020 and today coverage has almost reached this target. 

Nevertheless, there is little prospect of Vietnam legally protecting 17 per cent of its land area by 2020 as defined by CBD Target 11.

One reason for the slow-down in expanding the protected area network over the last 20 years is competition over land and water in a rapidly developing country of 96 million. 

Another factor is the limited funding available for protected area management. With resources stretched thin and management effectiveness already low, there is little appetite to add to the protected area coverage, according to the report.  VNS

OECM – new opportunity for biodiversity protection

OECM – new opportunity for biodiversity protection

The recognition of OECMs (other effective area-based conservation measures) as a complementary approach to efforts to establish official reserves gives Vietnam an opportunity to expand and link the nation’s conservation networks.

Vietnam urged to take prompt action to protect biodiversity

Vietnam urged to take prompt action to protect biodiversity

Biodiversity in Vietnam is facing serious challenges, especially in the context of climate change.

 
 

Other News

.
So your pet may roam free
So your pet may roam free
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Pets are more like family members to animal lovers than simply creatures around the home, so giving them an ID card not only makes them that little bit closer but also helps keep track of them more easily.

Con Dao struggling to deal with waste disposal headache
Con Dao struggling to deal with waste disposal headache
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14 giờ trước 

Authorities in Con Dao District in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau are facing overloaded waste disposal at a local dumping site.

Spam messages, calls to be blocked in late 2020
Spam messages, calls to be blocked in late 2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

Competent agencies will deactivate the SIM cards of unknown users in late 2020, while spam text messages and calls will also be blocked, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam told a review conference in Hanoi yesterday.

UNESCO experts laud status of Cao Bang global geopark
UNESCO experts laud status of Cao Bang global geopark
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

A delegation of UNESCO experts held a working session with northern Cao Bang province’s authorities on July 6 to review a survey result on the status of Non Nuoc Cao Bang UNESCO Global Geopark since its operation two years ago.

Vulcan prosthetic limb opens up new opportunities for amputees
Vulcan prosthetic limb opens up new opportunities for amputees
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese startup is manufacturing prosthetic products for amputees at reasonable prices.

Ten get Golden Globe Awards for tech excellence
Ten get Golden Globe Awards for tech excellence
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Ten young talents who have the most outstanding research projects or solutions in science and technology were presented with the Golden Globe Awards 2019 at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 6.

TikTok to exit Hong Kong 'within days'
TikTok to exit Hong Kong 'within days'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

The move by the short-form video app comes after China imposed its new security law on the city.

Coronavirus: Fear over rise in animal-to-human diseases
Coronavirus: Fear over rise in animal-to-human diseases
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

A report says a rise in animal-to-human diseases will continue without urgent action.

Vinsmart launches first Vietnamese-made 5G-enabled smartphone
Vinsmart launches first Vietnamese-made 5G-enabled smartphone
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

The first Vietnamese smartphone supporting 5G has been successfully developed by Vinsmart, the technology arm of the conglomerate Vingroup, in cooperation with US chipmaker Qualcomm.

Hanoi speeds up to end use of coal stoves
Hanoi speeds up to end use of coal stoves
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

The number of coal stoves in Hanoi has reduced by 72.8% to 15,000 stoves after three years.

Environmentally-friendly production and consumption to be enhanced in Vietnam
Environmentally-friendly production and consumption to be enhanced in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

The production and use of environmentally-friendly and recycled products will be encouraged in economic development plans for the 2021-30 period.

Storks preserved in Bac Ninh
Storks preserved in Bac Ninh
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

Located in Dong Tien commune, Yen Phong district, in the northern province of Bac Ninh, the Dong Xuyen stork garden is home to tens of thousands of storks. 

Desertification and Drought Day highlights concerns about loss of land
Desertification and Drought Day highlights concerns about loss of land
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

The theme of the 2020 Desertification and Drought Day of Vietnam is ‘consumption and land’, which emphasises solutions and models that help mitigate drought.

Vietnam’s wind power industry still not prospering
Vietnam’s wind power industry still not prospering
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

Vietnam could become an emerging wind power market if it removes existing barriers to its progress, experts have said.

Dozens of animals released into the wild
Dozens of animals released into the wild
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

Authorities in Quang Binh Province have released 42 rare animals back to the wild.

Coronavirus: Why Singapore turned to wearable contact-tracing tech
Coronavirus: Why Singapore turned to wearable contact-tracing tech
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

The TraceTogether Token is designed to make an app more effective, but worries privacy campaigners.

Viet Nam to go digital or lose out: Deputy PM Dam
Viet Nam to go digital or lose out: Deputy PM Dam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam highlighted the role of digital transformation when he met with leaders from the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Vietnam Computer Association, as well as members of the IT community, at a recent seminar.

Phu Quoc Island threatened by rubbish
Phu Quoc Island threatened by rubbish
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/07/2020 

Phu Quoc authorities are struggling to find waste treatment solutions as the pollution problem on the island has worsened.

Vietnam's northern region prepares for natural disasters
Vietnam's northern region prepares for natural disasters
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/07/2020 

The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has asked ministries, sectors and local governments to prepare for flooding as a result of heavy downpours in the northern region in the coming days.

What SMEs should do to be safe from ransomware attacks
What SMEs should do to be safe from ransomware attacks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/07/2020 

Ransomware attacks have gradually decreased in number globally, but are fast becoming business-centric, according to global cybersecurity company Kaspersky.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 