Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/04/2020 09:41:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Opportunities abound for telecoms services

 
 
13/04/2020    08:24 GMT+7

Vietnam’s telecommunication market is becoming more attractive to overseas investors, propelled by the government’s strategy to consider it a key driver for the country’s digital economy

and step-up of the divestment of state-owned telecom corporations.

1486p10 opportunities abound for telecoms services

Vu The Binh General secretary Vietnam Internet Association

In addition, the government’s plans for the Fourth Industrial Revolution along with smart cities, startups, and the National Innovation Network Programme, enabled by state-of-the-art 4G/5G, the Internet of Things, and mobile telecommunication networks, are helping the ICT sector continue to record strong revenue growth.

Last year was a bustling one for the local telecommunications and internet market as a number of telecoms service operators announced a trial run of 5G – the next generation of wireless network technology.

Several more Vietnamese social networks also appeared during the year, continuing the trend of increase in bandwidth and drop in charges.

In 2020 and 2021, there will be some obvious trends in Vietnam. First is the commercial launch of some big telecoms service operators. The launch will be made gradually with careful steps towards market demands and economic efficiency.

The other is growing demands for bandwidth and supporting services for online jobs as a way people adapt to the serious impacts of COVID-19.

Moreover, the tendency of using the internet via mobile phones is increasing strongly and will be more intensified in the future, resulting in the development of new applications.

Evidently, 5G is the game for the country’s three biggest telecoms service operators of Viettel, VNPT, and MobiFone. They are also members of ours and ready for the commercial launch of 5G to serve customer demand. And as expected, 5G will promote the development of new applications.

At the front of the pack for mobile service users, these three operators have gained the majority market share, with not much room left for international players. Regarding the fixed internet market, we have several operators such as FPT, CMC, Hanoi Telecom, NetNam, and some foreign firms, but the opportunity for international service operators is not vast.

 

International players will take into consideration some possible ways to venture further into the market, perhaps by investing in local partners, or by focusing on other service segments that have much room to develop and compete, such as data centres, the cloud, and other platform services.

Besides that, opportunities exist for foreign exporters in providing equipment and infrastructure and value-added services, such as developing wireless and alternative broadband technologies as well as partnering with established network operators to provide 3G, 4G, and 5G services.

Additionally, since the satellite-based telecoms market is not yet developed in Vietnam, it is expected there will be an opportunity for such companies to provide satellite services into the country on a cross-border basis.

Meanwhile, all telecom service companies are interested in the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement. However, their awareness and knowledge about this landmark deal are varied, and its impacts on them are not always similar.

In line with the roadmap and commitments to the agreement, there will not be much impact on local competition among players in the industry in the short term. However, in the next three or five years, the situation will possibly change and lead to an increase in competition in the market.

Vietnamese players therefore must definitely craft careful preparations and strategies to adapt to possible changes in market demands, technologies, and also competition.

According to the Vietnam Telecommunications report for the first quarter of 2020 by MarketResearch.com, the most comprehensive collection of market intelligence products and services on the web, newly-announced plans to equitise two government-owned operators in VNPT and MobiFone are dominating the headlines again, with the latest plans another indication that the government wants to open up the market to overseas capital in order to stimulate further service innovation. The Vietnam Internet Association believed the news will be well-received by foreign financiers keen to invest in a large, but still growing, telecoms market.

The association sees strong growth opportunities in the 4G mobile data segment, which will remain the key revenue driver towards the medium term. 5G services, while set to be commercialised next year, will provide little overall to the consumer market, with the strongest use cases remaining in the Industrial Internet of Things segment. VIR

Telecom companies speed up internet, discount services amid COVID-19

Telecom companies speed up internet, discount services amid COVID-19

The Ministry of Information and Communications has asked telecommunications businesses to implement a number of supporting programmes to people.

VN telecoms firms turn to digital content

VN telecoms firms turn to digital content

Telecommunications firms are turning towards developing their own digital content, the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority (VNTA) under the Ministry of Information and Communications has said.

 
 

Other News

.
Kien Giang residents face consequences of drought
Kien Giang residents face consequences of drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10 giờ trước 

Local people living in the buffer zone next to U Minh Thuong National Park in Kien Giang Province have been suffering from severe drought in recent times.

Conservation scientist aims to inspire people to protect wildlife
Conservation scientist aims to inspire people to protect wildlife
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

Young wildlife conservation scientist Trang Nguyen, full name Nguyen Thi Thu Trang, has dedicated herself to protecting our wonderful world. She talks to Minh Thu about the ambition and enthusiasm.

Indonesia's most active volcano Merapi erupts again
Indonesia's most active volcano Merapi erupts again
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/04/2020 

Mount Merapi, the most active volcano in Indonesia, erupted again on April 10, spewing a column of ashes by up to 3 km high, according to the Indonesian Volcanology Agency.

Exotic species protection: pros and cons
Exotic species protection: pros and cons
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

Not all exotic species are harmful to the native environment. Many of them bring high economic value. Therefore, there must be a process to assess the benefits and harms caused by exotic species.

Is Vietnam becoming more and more addicted to coal?
Is Vietnam becoming more and more addicted to coal?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

While the world is fleeing from coal, Vietnam is becoming increasingly addicted to coal, according to Nguyen Dang Anh Thi, an energy and enviornment expert.

VIBOT-1a robots can replace 3-5 medical workers
VIBOT-1a robots can replace 3-5 medical workers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/04/2020 

If the robot is put into operation in a large scale, it will undertake a lot of work which is being done by medical workers

Coronavirus: Great apes on lockdown over threat of disease
Coronavirus: Great apes on lockdown over threat of disease
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

Fears are growing that gorillas, orangutans and others apes could contract the virus.

VN diversifies investments in special-use forests
VN diversifies investments in special-use forests
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

The government of Vietnam has been trying to diversify investments in special-use forests (SUF) in order to improve financial flows for forest management, protection and conservation activities.

Air pollution improves in Hanoi as people stay at home, practice social distancing
Air pollution improves in Hanoi as people stay at home, practice social distancing
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

The social distancing policy has minimized emission activities, improving the air quality in Hanoi. However, the activities in the neighborhoods and surrounding provinces still show certain effects on air quality.

9,000 hectares of forest land stolen in Gia Lai in three years
9,000 hectares of forest land stolen in Gia Lai in three years
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

Over 9.4 thousand hectares of forest land in the central highlands province of Gia Lai had been encroached between three years from 2016 to November 2019 according to local inspectors.

Coronavirus: Apple and Google team up to contact trace Covid-19
Coronavirus: Apple and Google team up to contact trace Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

The two companies plan to add contact tracing to their operating systems so no extra apps are needed.

Herd of elephants spotted in Quang Nam forest
Herd of elephants spotted in Quang Nam forest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

A herd of eight elephants have been seen in the central province of Quang Nam.

Robots deployed in high-risk infection areas to combat COVID-19
Robots deployed in high-risk infection areas to combat COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

The Ministry of Science and Technology’s Military Medical Academy has successfully manufactured a robot that can support healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients. 

Coronavirus: Teachers in Singapore stop using Zoom after 'lewd' incidents
Coronavirus: Teachers in Singapore stop using Zoom after 'lewd' incidents
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

A secondary school home-based geography lesson in Singapore was hijacked by two men.

90% of respondents surveyed in Vietnam support closure of illegal wildlife market
90% of respondents surveyed in Vietnam support closure of illegal wildlife market
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

According to new research for the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), over 90% of respondents surveyed in Vietnam support government-led closure of illegal and unregulated wildlife markets.

Seawater filtering, water transfer will not save the Mekong Delta: expert
Seawater filtering, water transfer will not save the Mekong Delta: expert
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

If the local population continues to grow uncontrollably, all measures to be applied, from seawater filtering to water transfer from the east to the west, will become useless, experts say.

Dong Nai uses drones to patrol forests
Dong Nai uses drones to patrol forests
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

Forest rangers in the southern province of Dong Nai no longer have to walk far to patrol forests thanks to the help of drones.

Covid-19 forces Vietnam’s businesses to speed up digital transformation
Covid-19 forces Vietnam’s businesses to speed up digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

It may take businesses only several months to carry out digital transformation and process standardization instead of several years as once thought because of the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

Air and noise pollution problems persist in north VN
Air and noise pollution problems persist in north VN
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

The Department of Environment has announced six locations facing serious pollution in the north.

Son La Province tries to curb illegal sand mining on Da River
Son La Province tries to curb illegal sand mining on Da River
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/04/2020 

Illegal sand mining on the Da River in the northern mountainous province of Son La has become more and more serious in recent years.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 