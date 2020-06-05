Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/06/2020 12:43:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Organisation calls for end to commercial farming of endangered wildlife

 
 
05/06/2020    12:39 GMT+7

The Education for Nature – Vietnam (ENV) has appealed for an end to commercial farming of endangered wildlife, in an attempt to conserve biodiversity on the occasion of the World Environment Day 2020 (June 5).

Organisation calls for end to commercial farming of endangered wildlife hinh anh 1

A great hornbill, a rare animal species, is released into the Bach Ma National Park in Thua Thien-Hue province on May 21 

The ENV said on June 4 that this year’s World Environment Day theme of “Time for Nature” is highly meaningful as the world is facing serious and rapid degradation of biodiversity and wildlife populations.

It’s time for countries to prioritise actions and policies for conserving the nature, biodiversity and wild animals and ensuring the balance with economic development, the organisation noted.

ENV Deputy Director Bui Thi Ha said there are various choices to develop economy and eliminate poverty, but there is only one opportunity to protect biodiversity and some species from extinction in the country.

Given this, the ENV has released a short film urging the eradication of commercial breeding and farming of endangered wild animals for the sake of biodiversity, which serves as a message calling on policymakers to perfect relevant policies and legal regulations.

 

Many people believe the commercial breeding and farming of threatened species can both generate profit for breeders and help ease pressure on wild animals, arguing that supplies from farming facilities will lead to a sharp fall in poaching and can also be used for research or reintroduction into the nature.

However, the ENV, most of conservation organisations and scientists do not support the breeding, farming and trading of endangered wild animals for commercial purposes.

Experts said if the commercial breeding and farming are given the go-ahead, it will be difficult for authorities to identify the legality and monitor the trading, hunting and transport of wildlife individuals and their products sold in the market, a loophole that traffickers may take advantage of.

Demand for prohibited products may also increase after they are allowed in the market while there are not enough supplies from farming facilities.

It will also be hard for captive-born animals to live in the nature if they are released as they lost their survival instinct, experts noted, adding that the populations of endangered species are already very small, and the capture of individuals for creating initial breeding sources alone may also push them to the brink of extinction in the wild./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam’s internet speed to fully recover on June 11
Vietnam’s internet speed to fully recover on June 11
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

Internet speed in Vietnam is expected to fully recover on June 11 as repairs of the two major undersea cables are completed, the Internet Service Provider (ISP) said on June 3.

Demands grow for 'green industrial revolution'
Demands grow for 'green industrial revolution'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

Campaigners demand the government prioritises the environment in any post-Covid-19 stimulus package.

Gaming 'hero' retires at 23 due to ill-health
Gaming 'hero' retires at 23 due to ill-health
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  1 giờ trước 

Jian Zihao says physical and mental health problems have caused him to quit e-sports.

Vietnam aims to become a digital society by 2030
Vietnam aims to become a digital society by 2030
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved to a national digital transformation programme that will run until 2025, with a vision extending to 2030, 

Vietnam sets ambitious plan for IT sector development
Vietnam sets ambitious plan for IT sector development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam targets to have 10 localities with revenue of more than US$1 billion each from information and technology (IT) by the year 2025.

data.org issues an open call for $10m inclusive growth and recovery challenge
data.org issues an open call for $10m inclusive growth and recovery challenge
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

data.org, a platform for data science partnerships, issued an open call for breakthrough ideas that harness the power of data science to help people and communities rebound and remain resilient in the wake of COVID-19 and its economic impact.

Android: Why this photo is bricking some phones
Android: Why this photo is bricking some phones
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17 giờ trước 

An atmospheric landscape photograph set as wallpaper seems to confuse the handsets.

“Polluter pays principle” highlighted in VN’s amended Environment Protection Bill
“Polluter pays principle” highlighted in VN’s amended Environment Protection Bill
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

Those who discharge more waste or fail to classify their rubbish could pay higher environmental fees.

Despite conservation efforts, elephants still in decline
Despite conservation efforts, elephants still in decline
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

If more effective measures aren't taken, elephants will disappear from the Central Highlands' region.

Green consumption campaign introduces new initiatives
Green consumption campaign introduces new initiatives
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/06/2020 

The 11th edition of a campaign on green consumption will take place from June 6 to 30, an event held by the Sai Gon Giai phong (Liberated Saigon) newspaper and Saigon Co.op group on June 3 heard.

German experts studying Mekong River water management
German experts studying Mekong River water management
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/06/2020 

Recent research from experts at the German Foundation for Science and Politics (Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik - SWP) highlighted shortcomings in managing the Mekong River’s water resources.

Russia's Putin declares state of emergency after Arctic Circle oil spill
Russia's Putin declares state of emergency after Arctic Circle oil spill
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

Russia's President Putin declares a state of emergency after 20,000 tonnes of oil leak into a river.

The golden boy of the Vietnamese AI community
The golden boy of the Vietnamese AI community
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

2019 was a good year for Hoang Trung Hieu. Three of his research works were published and presented at leading international conferences on computer science.

Vietnam’s second mobile virtual network debuts
Vietnam’s second mobile virtual network debuts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/06/2020 

Vietnam's second mobile virtual network called Reddi, with the numeral prefix 055, was rolled out by operator Mobicast in Hanoi on June 3.

Snapchat stops promoting Donald Trump's account due to 'racial violence'
Snapchat stops promoting Donald Trump's account due to 'racial violence'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/06/2020 

The social network says it will drop Trump from Discover over 'racial violence and injustice'.

Dak Lak deforestation investigated
Dak Lak deforestation investigated
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

Police in Dak Lak Province are investigating the forest destruction problem in the area.

VN agriculture ministry gears up for possible attack of desert locusts
VN agriculture ministry gears up for possible attack of desert locusts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is prompting preparations for the possibility of an invasion by desert locusts in the time ahead.

VN rooftop solar power to see boom thanks to new decision
VN rooftop solar power to see boom thanks to new decision
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/06/2020 

The Prime Minister’s Decision 13 on solar power projects in Vietnam, which took effect on May 22, will give a push to the development of this kind of clean energy.

The doctor who tracks down genes that cause deafness in children
The doctor who tracks down genes that cause deafness in children
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

With their method of detecting gene mutations which cause hearing impairments, Dr Tran Thi Thanh Huyen and her co-workers are representing Vietnam at the final round of the ASEAN-US Science Prize.

Hanoi declares emergency over erosion in Chuong My
Hanoi declares emergency over erosion in Chuong My
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

Hanoi’s People's Committee has officially declared an emergency over erosion in some communes of Chuong My District.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 