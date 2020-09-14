Over 1,000 scrap containers to be re-exported from HCM City

Approximately 1,100 containers of waste at Cat Lai Port in Ho Chi Minh City will be re-exported after failing to meet Vietnam’s import requirements, the Customs Department of Ho Chi Minh City said on September 18.

According to the department, the scrap containers were brought to Cat Lai Port by 30 shipping companies in 2018, but no firms came to receive the cargo.

Customs officers had spent four months checking containers and found that they posed threat to the environment so needed to be re-exported.



Nguyen Thanh Long – Deputy Manager of Saigon Port Area 1 Customs Branch said that they have sent letters to 30 shipping companies asking for the re-export of their 1,099 containers within 30 days.



Previously in early 2020, the department also forced a ship company to re-export 25 scrap containers they were hired to transport to Cat Lai Port. Dtinews