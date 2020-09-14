Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Over 1,000 scrap containers to be re-exported from HCM City

22/09/2020    10:38 GMT+7

Approximately 1,100 containers of waste at Cat Lai Port in Ho Chi Minh City will be re-exported after failing to meet Vietnam’s import requirements, the Customs Department of Ho Chi Minh City said on September 18.

1,100 containers of waste at Cat Lai Port in Ho Chi Minh City will be re-exported after failing to meet Vietnam’s import requirements.


 

According to the department, the scrap containers were brought to Cat Lai Port by 30 shipping companies in 2018, but no firms came to receive the cargo.

Customs officers had spent four months checking containers and found that they posed threat to the environment so needed to be re-exported.

Nguyen Thanh Long – Deputy Manager of Saigon Port Area 1 Customs Branch said that they have sent letters to 30 shipping companies asking for the re-export of their 1,099 containers within 30 days.

Previously in early 2020, the department also forced a ship company to re-export 25 scrap containers they were hired to transport to Cat Lai Port. Dtinews

.
Vietnamese professor appointed research chairman at UK's Royal Academy of Engineering
Vietnamese professor appointed research chairman at UK's Royal Academy of Engineering
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/09/2020 

Professor Duong Quang Trung, 41, has been appointed to the position of Research Chairman for the 6G telecommunications network of the UK's Royal Academy of Engineering.

Steam, Netflix do business in Vietnam without paying taxes
Steam, Netflix do business in Vietnam without paying taxes
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/09/2020 

Territories are subject to different tax rates by Steam, but Vietnam is not included, although this platform has subsidized Vietnamese users since 2017.

National Strategy on Digital Government Development to be submitted to the PM
National Strategy on Digital Government Development to be submitted to the PM
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/09/2020 

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Anh Tuan said that his Ministry is about to submit to the PM the National Strategy for Digital Government Development for the period 2021-2025, with a vision to 2030.

Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

Hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese ‘digital workers’ are working hard for YouTube's ‘content factory’, creating millions of videos each day.

MIC enhances network security
MIC enhances network security
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/09/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has launched the “Review and remove malware nationwide in 2020” campaign to enhance the country's network security.

JVE proposes turning polluted To Lich River into sightseeing area
JVE proposes turning polluted To Lich River into sightseeing area
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/09/2020 

The Japan-Vietnam Environment Company (JVE) has proposed to upgrade the To Lich River in Hanoi into a park with investment from Japan.

Information and Communications Ministry enhances network security with campaign
Information and Communications Ministry enhances network security with campaign
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/09/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has launched the “Review and remove malware nationwide in 2020” campaign to enhance the country's network security.

‘Trash for gifts’ encourages Hanoians to sort their garbage
‘Trash for gifts’ encourages Hanoians to sort their garbage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/09/2020 

Hanoians have been exchanging recyclable trash for gifts every Saturday morning at garbage collection points in four inner districts across the city since mid-August.

Vpostcode system provides exact addresses based on national database
Vpostcode system provides exact addresses based on national database
FEATUREicon  18/09/2020 

Post-forwarding and logistics services obviously need the new Vpostcode system, but other business fields such as electricity, water, gas, telecommunication and security services also need address databases with satellite navigation.

Pine forest poisoned in Central Highlands region
Pine forest poisoned in Central Highlands region
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/09/2020 

A pine forest in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has died after being poisoned.

Three Vietnamese scientists awarded Alexandre Yersin prize
Three Vietnamese scientists awarded Alexandre Yersin prize
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/09/2020 

The Swiss Vietnamese Medical Association (HELVIETMED) announced that three Vietnamese scientists have won the Alexandre Yersin Prize for outstanding medical publications, according to the Swiss Consulate General in HCM City.

Vietnam mulls solutions to prevent unlicensed cross-border games
Vietnam mulls solutions to prevent unlicensed cross-border games
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/09/2020 

Preventing unlicensed games from crossing the border to Vietnamese gamers has been an ongoing headache for management agencies.

Vloggers fined, but YouTube still winks at improper videos
Vloggers fined, but YouTube still winks at improper videos
FEATUREicon  17/09/2020 

Video clips with unhealthy content and ‘trash videos’ are rampant on the internet. But YouTube still has not set tight control over the toxic clips because it can ‘get more than it can lose’, according to observers.

Vietnamese Youtubers try to lure viewers with ‘dirty’ clips
Vietnamese Youtubers try to lure viewers with ‘dirty’ clips
FEATUREicon  16/09/2020 

YouTubers try every possible way to boost view counts, including posting clips with 'unhealthy' content, as they hope they can get big earnings from YouTube.

Lecturer, students make solar-powered lighting equipment
Lecturer, students make solar-powered lighting equipment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/09/2020 

The product works thanks to the sunlight convergence mechanism.

When will iPhone 12 arrive in Vietnam?
When will iPhone 12 arrive in Vietnam?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/09/2020 

Because of Covid-19, iPhone 12 won’t arrive on the same day as the international launch, as it has in previous years, dealers say.

International journal publishes Vietnamese IVF research
International journal publishes Vietnamese IVF research
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/09/2020 

The development of children born from a "freeze-only" transfer is similar to and even better than those born from a "fresh embryo" transfer, 

Vietnam strives to unleash potential of AI
Vietnam strives to unleash potential of AI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/09/2020 

Whilst Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be considered a new yet promising concept in the nation, AI has been included in the list of high technologies that need to be prioritised for further development since 2014.

Google share in Vietnam search market hits low on competition from Coc Coc
Google share in Vietnam search market hits low on competition from Coc Coc
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/09/2020 

The search engine's share giant dropped by nearly 4.8 percentage points in August 2020 year-on-year.

Hanoi struggles to deal with plastic waste
Hanoi struggles to deal with plastic waste
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/09/2020 

Plastic waste can take up to hundreds of years to decompose, creating an increasing burden on landfills, particularly when the sites run out of space to bury garbage.

