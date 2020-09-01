Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/09/2020 14:21:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

People need to protect their health as air quality drops

02/09/2020    14:11 GMT+7

While air quality in Hanoi’s inner city remained mostly good and average in the last week of August, it did drop in some areas compared to previous weeks.

People need to protect their health as air quality drops
Pollution in inner of Hanoi. — VNA/VNS Photo

Results recorded by the Sub-department of Environmental Protection under the Department of Natural Resources and Environment said on just one day this week, the air quality was poor.

The Tay Mo area had the best air quality index (AQI) during the past week.

Minh Khai, Pham Van Dong and Hang Dau areas had an AQI, between 51-100.

Particularly, Hang Dau area had two days – August 26 and 27, when the AQI index reached a poor level, 108.

During the night of August 26 and the morning of August 27, many areas in the city also had AQI at a low level, of which Hang Dau area was the highest with 132.

With a low AQI, sensitive people are more likely to experience health problems but people in normal health will be unlikely to notice any effects.

 

Explaining reasons why air quality in the last days of August tended to decrease, a spokesperson of the Environmental Protection Sub-department said that last week there was rain all over the capital city and the sky was cloudy with low temperature and windy.

This causes detrimental effects for the diffusion of pollutants, increasing the concentration of pollutants that accumulate in the near-ground atmosphere.

The sub-department recommends that people should limit burning of garbage and minimise cooking with honeycomb charcoal stoves. Garbage should be collected and disposed of according to regulations and people should not burn waste where they live.

In the suburbs, people need to limit burning of rubbish and agricultural by-products.

In addition, in order to protect their health, people should limit going outdoors and regularly wear masks that meet safety standards when going out.  VNS

Hanoi air pollution remains bad

Hanoi air pollution remains bad

Air pollution in Hanoi is still bad despite social distancing regulations.

Hanoi vows to improve air quality: official

Hanoi vows to improve air quality: official

Hanoi is taking all necessary measures to improve air quality, including treating to controlling waste in industrial zones and craft villages.

 
 

Other News

.
Da Nang's students win prize for smart marine waste collecting system
Da Nang's students win prize for smart marine waste collecting system
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/09/2020 

A group of students from the central city of Da Nang has won the best presentation prize at eProject 2020, a competition jointly held by enterprises and schools, for a marine rubbish collecting system.

Facebook joins MRC to raise awareness about flood, drought
Facebook joins MRC to raise awareness about flood, drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

The Mekong River Commission (MRC) Secretariat and Facebook on August 31 launched a collaboration initiative to provide early flood alert and drought monitoring information to riparian communities and governments in the Lower Mekong region.

National data portal inaugurated
National data portal inaugurated
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/09/2020 

The national data portal https://data.gov.vn was launched by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) during a ceremony in Hanoi on August 31.

First Vietnamese to visit Antarctica and her effort to fight climate change
First Vietnamese to visit Antarctica and her effort to fight climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/08/2020 

In 1997, 24-year-old Hoang Thi Minh Hong became the first Vietnamese to visit Antarctica as part of an expedition that included young people from 25 nations.

The author of Unikey – the ‘national software’
The author of Unikey – the ‘national software’
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/08/2020 

There is a software product made in Vietnam which has been used in most computers in the country for tens of years, called Unikey.

Mekong Delta to release floodwaters into rice fields to fertilise soil, destroy pests
Mekong Delta to release floodwaters into rice fields to fertilise soil, destroy pests
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/08/2020 

Farmers in Dong Thap Province’s Hong Ngu District will not grow the autumn-winter rice crop, the year’s third, on more than 9,000ha and will instead release floodwaters into their fields to fertilise the soil and destroy pathogens and pests.

Vietnam to issue new rules on terrestrial mobile communication terminal devices
Vietnam to issue new rules on terrestrial mobile communication terminal devices
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/08/2020 

Vietnam will issue new technical regulations for terminal devices of terrestrial mobile communication, which will include integrating 4G into such devices.

SMBs in Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam among top targets of phishing in Southeast Asia
SMBs in Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam among top targets of phishing in Southeast Asia
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/08/2020 

Phishing is on the rise with more than 1.6 million attempts to transfer users to phishing pages via links within e-mails blocked by its software in the first six months of the year, global cybersecurity company Kaspersky reported.

Made-in-Vietnam AI platform debuted
Made-in-Vietnam AI platform debuted
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/08/2020 

The Viettel AI Open Platform, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform developed by the military-run telecoms group Viettel, was launched by the Ministry of Information and Communication at a ceremony on August 28.

MIC’s initiative to honor Vietnam's ICT products praised
MIC’s initiative to honor Vietnam's ICT products praised
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) for the initiative of holding weekly launching ceremonies for Vietnamese platforms to honor and promote Vietnamese ICT products.

Vietnam praised for e-government development
Vietnam praised for e-government development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/08/2020 

Vietnam’s e-government has taken a big step forwards. The smart urban operation center and the reporting and data analysis system have been implemented on a trial basis and brought initial results.

Freedom on the Internet must ensure human rights in cyberspace
Freedom on the Internet must ensure human rights in cyberspace
FEATUREicon  28/08/2020 

Vietnam’s consistent view is not to prohibit the development of Internet, but its 'reverse side', which is contrary to cultural identity, national customs and traditions, and hinders social development.

Vietnam to release ICT White Book 2020 in December
Vietnam to release ICT White Book 2020 in December
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/08/2020 

The 2020 White Book on information and communications technology (ICT) of Vietnam is scheduled to be issued by December 20.

Ca Mau declares landslide emergency at western sea dykes
Ca Mau declares landslide emergency at western sea dykes
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/08/2020 

The People’s Committee of the southernmost province of Ca Mau has announced an emergency situation as landslide has occurred at many sections of the sea dykes along the western coast in the locality.

Tax duty to be obligatory for Google, Facebook soon
Tax duty to be obligatory for Google, Facebook soon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/08/2020 

Foreign organizations and individuals providing cross-border advertising services generating revenue in Vietnam must pay taxes and comply with Vietnam’s laws.

Programme launched to select Vietnam’s top ICT companies
Programme launched to select Vietnam’s top ICT companies
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/08/2020 

The Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) on August 26 launched the selection programme for the Top 10 Vietnam ICT Companies 2020.

‘Make in Vietnam’ solution solves question of electronic identification
‘Make in Vietnam’ solution solves question of electronic identification
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/08/2020 

eKYC uses new technologies such as face and writing identification, Big Data and AI to automate the verification process.

72 percent of entries to Viet Solutions 2020 contest from overseas
72 percent of entries to Viet Solutions 2020 contest from overseas
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  27/08/2020 

More than 200 entries have been sent to Viet Solutions 2020 - a competition seeking digital transformation solutions for Vietnam - with 72 percent coming from overseas, the organising board said on August 26.

Korean woman impressed with free Internet services in Vietnam
Korean woman impressed with free Internet services in Vietnam
FEATUREicon  27/08/2020 

On Youtube, Kim Hye Ri, a former student at the Vietnamese studies faculty, Korea University of Foreign Languages said that she used to think South Korea was paradise for Internet and wifi, but she changed her thinking after a visit to Vietnam.

Making money in the multi-billion dollar gene-decoding market
Making money in the multi-billion dollar gene-decoding market
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/08/2020 

The total global value of the gene decoding market estimated by Global Market Insights is expected to be $22 billion by 2024.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 