“Make in Vietnam” Awards to honor VN digital technology solutions

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) on August 19 launched the “Make in Vietnam” Awards.

This is a prestigious award aiming to promote the development of Vietnamese digital technology enterprises.

The goal of the awards is to find and honor excellent “Make in Vietnam” digital technology products and solutions that can solve Vietnam's issues.

In late 2018, MIC began looking for a slogan for Vietnam’s ICT industry. According to the ministry, the phrase "Made in Vietnam" means only production in Vietnam and does not include initiative. The message "Make in Vietnam" means to be invented, designed, integrated, developed and produced in Vietnam, by Vietnamese people, contributing to development of the Vietnamese technology community. The phrase "Make in Vietnam" creates an effect in the media and expresses the initiative of the Vietnamese people in mastering and developing technology.

Responding to MIC’s “Make in Vietnam” strategy, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc called on the business community and businesspeople of Vietnam to "strongly promote patriotism, and express the desire to build a resilient economy; unanimously carry out the historic mission of not letting the country fall into the middle-income trap; and be determined to build a strong and prosperous Vietnam."

"After 30 years of outsourcing, Vietnam has fundamental conditions to switch to creating and making Vietnamese technology products. Vietnamese people have enough qualities to create technology and technological products. We need to formulate and explicitly declare a development strategy of Vietnamese technology businesses; innovation in Vietnam, design in Vietnam as well as Vietnam owned technology, and be proactive in production," the Prime Minister said.

There are a number of awards honoring products and solutions in the information technology and communication sector such as Nhan Tai Dat Viet (Vietnamest Talent), Sao Khue, Vietnam Digital Awards .... However, to promote the strategy "Make in Vietnam", it is necessary to have an award to honor and promote the products and solutions that can solve Vietnam’s current issues.

MIC, thus, has launched the “Make in Vietnam” awards, which is considered strong motivation to encourage digital technology firms to research and create digital technology products to solve Vietnam’s problems. The award will honor excellent digital products with practical value contributing to the development of a digital government, digital economy, digital society, and digital nation.

The awards will comprise 5 categories, including: Outstanding Digital Platform Award; Excellent Digital Product Award; Outstanding Digital Solution Award; Digital Gap Narrowing Award (urban – rural areas, disadvantaged people, the reverse side of digital technology); and Potential Digital Product Award.

Application time: From August 20 to October 20, 2020 via online form at https://makeinvietnam.mic.gov.vn/

The jury includes experts in the field of digital technology, scientists, representatives of investment funds and experienced ICT journalists and is led by Dr. Mai Liem Truc, former Deputy Minister of Post and Telecommunications.

