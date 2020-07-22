Plan aims to improve Vietnam’s adaptation to climate change

Enhancing state management on climate change is one of the major measures set in the national plan on climate change adaptation for 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050, recently issued by the Prime Minister.

Drought in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre

The plan emphasised the integration of climate change adaptation into strategies and planning schemes, the investment in adaptive activities, science and technologies, and the improvement of public awareness of this issue.

It also defined tasks and solutions to mitigate disaster risks and losses, and enhance the preparedness for natural disasters and extreme weather caused by climate change.

During its first phase from 2021-2025, the plan will focus on completing mechanisms and policies on climate change adaptation, making legal and technical preparations to promote the integration of climate change into policies, strategies and planning schemes, and implementing prioritised tasks and solutions.

From 2026-2030, greater efforts will be made to improve state management in climate change, and enhancing resilience of economic sectors, the community and the ecosystem.

Between 2030 and 2050, the plan will concentrate on improving adaptive capacity of people and infrastructure, and ensuring food, energy and water security, gender equality, social welfare, public’s health, and sustainable national development amidst climate change and natural disasters./. VNA