PM urges plans to deal with natural disasters

21/05/2020 02:32:30 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
19/05/2020    10:16 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged all sectors and localities to review and formulate response plans for natural disasters and incidents.

Police officers check a landslide spot on the Tra Noc River in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho's Tra An Ward. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked sectors and localities to devise plans to cope with natural disasters. 

Speaking during a video conference on natural disaster prevention and control and search rescue work held in Hanoi on Friday, Phuc asked for the focus to be put on ensuring public safety, while shoring up dykes and irrigation works, especially in the northern mountainous, central, Central Highlands and Mekong Delta regions.

He noted that mountainous provinces, especially the northern mountainous region, needed plans to cope with flash floods and landslides, while central provinces should have measures in place to cope with heavy floods. Central Highlands provinces were asked to prevent flooding while Mekong Delta provinces must be able to cope with strong storms, drought and saltwater intrusion.

The PM called for prioritising resources from the State budget and policies to improve the efficiency of the effort.

The Central Steering Committee on Disaster Prevention and Control and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development were assigned to ensure the safety of 200 dykes and irrigation works, cultivate crops adapted to disasters, and ensure food security.

The National Committee on Disaster Response and Search and Rescue and the Ministry of National Defence were responsible for pooling equipment to cope with disasters and holding response drills.

PM Phuc also lauded the entire political system for promptly engaging in the effort. He also hailed more accurate disaster forecasting.

Last year, the Government spent more than VND10.3 trillion (US$447 million) from the central budget and other sources to support post-disaster recovery.

 

Thanks to sci-tech application and international cooperation, a number of solutions had been recently taken to ease drought in the Mekong Delta, he said.

Facing the complicated developments of natural disasters, the PM urged ministries, agencies and localities to fully grasp and follow the Secretariat’s Decree No42-CT/TW on strengthening Party leadership on disaster prevention and control, as well as strengthening disaster prevention and control from the central to grassroots levels.

Since the beginning of this year, the country has suffered seven downpours and hailstorms, serious drought and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta, and 11 earthquakes and landslides.

As of late April, these disasters had left 11 dead or missing, and destroyed or damaged more than 44,000 houses and over 100,000ha of crops. The total economic loss was estimated at over VND3.1 trillion.

According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorology Forecast, about 11-13 storms and tropical low pressure fronts would hit the East Sea between now and the year-end, with 5-6 making landfall in the central and southern regions. VNS

Natural disasters caused 16 people dead and missing, injured 54, damaged and inundated 17,713 houses, with the total damage of VND315 billion (US$13.55 million) in the Southern region during the first nine months of 2019.

First local online meeting platform launched
First local online meeting platform launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/05/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications launched the online meeting platform Zavi at https://zavi.me on May 15, the first of its kind created in Vietnam.

Five sea creatures to be conserved in Ly Son island
Five sea creatures to be conserved in Ly Son island
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/05/2020 

The Management Board of Ly Son Marine Protected Area (MPA) has proposed a gene protection programme for five endangered sea creatures, 

Wildlife traffickers in Ca Mau sentenced to 2-13 years in jail
Wildlife traffickers in Ca Mau sentenced to 2-13 years in jail
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/05/2020 

The People’s Court of the southernmost province of Ca Mau has sentenced a company director to 13 years in prison and a fine of 100 million VND (4,280 USD) for organising trafficking of rare and endangered wildlife.

Three scientists to be honoured with 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award
Three scientists to be honoured with 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/05/2020 

The 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award will be presented to three scientists who have made significant contributions to the country’s science and technology sector.

New study brings hope to infertile couples
New study brings hope to infertile couples
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/05/2020 

Vuong Thi Ngoc Lan, a specialist at the HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy, has brought hope to thousands of infertile couples in Vietnam through a study about the efficiency between the transfer of fresh or frozen embryos in women

Preferential programme promotes solar power
Preferential programme promotes solar power
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/05/2020 

The HCM City Power Corporation Corporation under Vietnam Electricity (EVNHCMC) is co-operating with suppliers to carry out preferential programmes to encourage enterprises and individuals in the city to use solar power.

Tech does its part to tackle coronavirus
Tech does its part to tackle coronavirus
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/05/2020 

Nguyen Huy Dung, director-general of the General Department of Information, under the Ministry of Information and Communications, talks on IT application in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Technology tremendously boosts Covid-19 fight in Vietnam
Technology tremendously boosts Covid-19 fight in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/05/2020 

Implementing Direction No.16/CT-TTg by the Prime Minister, several ministries and industries have been applying information technology in their daily operation and administrative procedure handling. 

Natural Reserve in Central Highlands ruined by loggers
Natural Reserve in Central Highlands ruined by loggers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/05/2020 

A large area of forest at the Ea So Natural Reserve in Dak Lak and Gia Lai provinces have been destroyed by illegal logging activities.

Vietnam urged to take prompt action to protect biodiversity
Vietnam urged to take prompt action to protect biodiversity
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/05/2020 

Biodiversity in Vietnam is facing serious challenges, especially in the context of climate change.

Vietnam condemns cyberattacks in all forms: Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Vietnam condemns cyberattacks in all forms: Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed there is no basis to believe that a group of hackers related to Vietnam attacked some foreign websites to gain information.

With Vsmart phones, Vietnamese-made tech products become popular
With Vsmart phones, Vietnamese-made tech products become popular
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnamese consumers have bought made-in-Vietnam fashion products and other goods but few technology products have been popular until the appearance of V-smartphones.

Vietnam ready to join hands to use Mekong River’s water resources sustainably
Vietnam ready to join hands to use Mekong River’s water resources sustainably
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnam hopes and stands ready to join hands with countries along the Mekong River to manage and use its water resources effectively and sustainably, said Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.

HCM City air pollution returns as businesses resume
HCM City air pollution returns as businesses resume
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/05/2020 

Air quality in Ho Chi Minh City is predicted to worsen as local construction projects and factories resume operations.

More than 1,000 scrap containers at HCM City port to be re-exported
More than 1,000 scrap containers at HCM City port to be re-exported
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/05/2020 

Authorities in HCM City have requested to re-export nearly 1,100 containers of waste at Cat Lai Port which failed to meet Vietnam’s import requirements.

Two Vietnamese IT engineers receive Google’s TensorFlow Developer Certificate
Two Vietnamese IT engineers receive Google’s TensorFlow Developer Certificate
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/05/2020 

Two Vietnamese IT engineers have passed Google’s TensorFlow Developer Certificate Exam which tests candidates’ ability to develop and train deep-learning models using TensorFlow.

Vietnamese doctor succeeds in gene decoding to prevent coronavirus
Vietnamese doctor succeeds in gene decoding to prevent coronavirus
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/05/2020 

Genetic characteristics determine a person's susceptibility to viruses or ability to respond to medications.

Vietnam embracing fourth industrial revolution innovation
Vietnam embracing fourth industrial revolution innovation
VIDEOicon  14/05/2020 

The COVID-19 epidemic has led to a greater degree of innovation in many different fields and changed how people interact with each other. 

Quang Nam woman gets five years behind bars for illegal wildlife possession
Quang Nam woman gets five years behind bars for illegal wildlife possession
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/05/2020 

A 58-year-old woman in the central province of Quang Nam was sentenced by a provincial court on May 12 to five years in prison for illegal wildlife possession, according to Education for Nature-Vietnam (ENV).

Future Apple Store may fail to bite into retailers
Future Apple Store may fail to bite into retailers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/05/2020 

Rumours of Apple setting up a manufacturing base and opening its first Apple Store in Vietnam have sent consumers into frenzy, but local tech retailers and parallel importers do not seem particularly worried

