Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/06/2020 18:54:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

“Polluter pays principle” highlighted in VN’s amended Environment Protection Bill

 
 
04/06/2020    17:17 GMT+7

Those who discharge more waste or fail to classify their rubbish could pay higher environmental fees.

“Polluter pays principle” highlighted in VN’s amended Environment Protection Bill

Waste on Dong Tac Street in Hanoi's Dong Da District.  

These are two new parts of the draft amended Law on Environment, which has been introduced to the National Assembly’s agenda last month and is open for public discussion.

At a press briefing about the draft law on Wednesday, vice head of Vietnam Environment Administration under the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Nguyen Thuong Hien, said that State management over solid waste in Vietnam was inadequate.

Ministries and agencies were involved in overseeing the issue, resulting in overlaps and a lack of co-operation, he said, adding that improper solid waste management threatened social order and security. For example, some people are very concerned about dumping sites that cause pollution to soil and underground water.

Hien said that waste classification at source had not become common in Vietnam, while the country had few policies or mechanisms to promote waste classification, consequently, more and more waste was produced and discharged into the environment.  

“The current law on environment protection does not have any regulations on the “polluter-pays principle”, so it fails to encourage people to reduce, reuse, recycle and classify the waste at source,” Hien said.

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the polluter-pays principle is the principle according to which the polluter should bear the cost of measures to reduce pollution to the extent of either the damage done to society or the exceeding of an acceptable level of pollution.

He said that the drafted amendments to the Law on Environment were expected to solve the shortcomings, with a highlight on the polluter-pays principle instead of current regulations in which everyone pays the same fee regardless of how much waste they produce and discharge.

Under the draft bill, solid waste generated from daily activities should be classified into five groups: recyclable solid waste, food waste or readily biodegradable organic waste, dangerous waste, bulky waste and other common waste.

“If waste is classified properly at source, the amount of waste that needs to be treated would be reduced and payment for waste treatment would fall too,” Hien said.

 

The classified daily waste would be put in special bags sold by local authorities. People pay waste treatment fees through buying such bags.

For recyclable waste, people can use their own bags without buying special ones from authorities.

It was expected that revenue from selling the bags could help cover 30-50 per cent of waste treatment costs in urban areas in Vietnam, Hien said.

Phan Tuan Hung, head of the Legal Affairs Department under the Environment Ministry, said that the supervisory role of social political organisations like the Vietnam Fatherland Front, associations of women, youth, elderly and residential groups should be included in the law to ensure proper waste classification, collection, transport and treatment.

“The right public awareness and actions over the issue are the most important factor in implementing the law effectively,” Hung said.

According to the Vietnam Environment Administration, about 61,000 tonnes of solid waste is produced in Vietnam daily, of which 24,000 tonnes is from rural areas.

The volume of solid waste increased from 28 million tonnes in 2009 to 35.7 million tonnes in 2015 and continues to increase by about ten per cent yearly.  VNS

Fee for industrial wastewater treatment in Vietnam to be changed in 2021

Fee for industrial wastewater treatment in Vietnam to be changed in 2021

The Government has issued a new decree on environmental protection fees for industrial wastewater treatment that will replace Decree 154 in 2016.

How are funds from environmental taxes and fees spent?

How are funds from environmental taxes and fees spent?

Every attempt to raise environmental taxes and fees encounters opposition from the public because they don't know how the money is spent.

 
 

Other News

.
Despite conservation efforts, elephants still in decline
Despite conservation efforts, elephants still in decline
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  0 giờ trước 

If more effective measures aren't taken, elephants will disappear from the Central Highlands' region.

Green consumption campaign introduces new initiatives
Green consumption campaign introduces new initiatives
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

The 11th edition of a campaign on green consumption will take place from June 6 to 30, an event held by the Sai Gon Giai phong (Liberated Saigon) newspaper and Saigon Co.op group on June 3 heard.

German experts studying Mekong River water management
German experts studying Mekong River water management
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

Recent research from experts at the German Foundation for Science and Politics (Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik - SWP) highlighted shortcomings in managing the Mekong River’s water resources.

Russia's Putin declares state of emergency after Arctic Circle oil spill
Russia's Putin declares state of emergency after Arctic Circle oil spill
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

Russia's President Putin declares a state of emergency after 20,000 tonnes of oil leak into a river.

The golden boy of the Vietnamese AI community
The golden boy of the Vietnamese AI community
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

2019 was a good year for Hoang Trung Hieu. Three of his research works were published and presented at leading international conferences on computer science.

Vietnam’s second mobile virtual network debuts
Vietnam’s second mobile virtual network debuts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam's second mobile virtual network called Reddi, with the numeral prefix 055, was rolled out by operator Mobicast in Hanoi on June 3.

Snapchat stops promoting Donald Trump's account due to 'racial violence'
Snapchat stops promoting Donald Trump's account due to 'racial violence'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

The social network says it will drop Trump from Discover over 'racial violence and injustice'.

Dak Lak deforestation investigated
Dak Lak deforestation investigated
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

Police in Dak Lak Province are investigating the forest destruction problem in the area.

VN agriculture ministry gears up for possible attack of desert locusts
VN agriculture ministry gears up for possible attack of desert locusts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is prompting preparations for the possibility of an invasion by desert locusts in the time ahead.

VN rooftop solar power to see boom thanks to new decision
VN rooftop solar power to see boom thanks to new decision
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  9 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister’s Decision 13 on solar power projects in Vietnam, which took effect on May 22, will give a push to the development of this kind of clean energy.

The doctor who tracks down genes that cause deafness in children
The doctor who tracks down genes that cause deafness in children
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

With their method of detecting gene mutations which cause hearing impairments, Dr Tran Thi Thanh Huyen and her co-workers are representing Vietnam at the final round of the ASEAN-US Science Prize.

Hanoi declares emergency over erosion in Chuong My
Hanoi declares emergency over erosion in Chuong My
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

Hanoi’s People's Committee has officially declared an emergency over erosion in some communes of Chuong My District.

Made-in-Vietnam Bphone failed to get Google's certification
Made-in-Vietnam Bphone failed to get Google's certification
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

BKAV's smartphone Bphone B86 failed to reach Google's Play Protect certificate due to Google's demand that at least a million devices be sold each year.

New fault found in AAG undersea cable
New fault found in AAG undersea cable
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

A broken section of the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable linking Southeast Asia and the US has been detected in recent times, an internet service provider said on June 2.

Zoom sees sales boom amid pandemic
Zoom sees sales boom amid pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

The pandemic has opened up new opportunities for the video conference company.

Vietnam to have second mobile virtual network operator
Vietnam to have second mobile virtual network operator
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

The Authority of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) revealed on June 2 that a second mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) will soon debut in Vietnam.

Facebook's Zuckerberg accused of setting dangerous precedent over Trump
Facebook's Zuckerberg accused of setting dangerous precedent over Trump
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

Civil rights chiefs say they are "disappointed and stunned by Mark's incomprehensible explanations".

More rooftop solar projects for HCM City
More rooftop solar projects for HCM City
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

Nguyen Van Lai of HCM City’s Binh Chanh District who installed rooftop solar panels in 2008, said 10 years ago he did not think that one day he could sell his electricity to the Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

Islander strives to protect crabs from overfishing
Islander strives to protect crabs from overfishing
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/06/2020 

A Ly Son Island resident in the central province of Quang Ngai has ignored cynicism and negative comments to continue on his mission to preserve his homeland’s maritime resource.

Hanoi’s residents alarmed at indoor air pollution
Hanoi’s residents alarmed at indoor air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/06/2020 

Outdoor air pollution is considered a major factor leading to increased indoor air pollution in Hanoi.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 