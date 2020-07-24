Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/07/2020 09:24:58 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Polluting factories not all moved out of central Hanoi

25/07/2020    08:17 GMT+7

The relocation of factories posing risks of pollution from residential areas was necessary and more public space should be created, heard participants at a seminar held in Hanoi on Thursday.

Polluting factories not all moved out of central Hanoi
A fire broke out at Rang Dong lightbulb factory on August 28 last year in Hanoi, releasing toxic air and mercury into the surrounding environment, resulting in a major scare for the entire city. — VNA/VNS Photo

The results of a survey conducted by the People’s Participation Working Group (PPWP) revealed that 98.49 per cent of interviewees supported Hanoi’s decision to move polluting factories from residential areas.

The survey, run in May and June this year, interviewed 152 people residing in Hanoi to collect their opinions on public space and the relocation of factories.

Nearly 60 per cent of those surveyed said their living space was affected by the operation of factories, while 80.5 per cent said they were affected by toxic air pollution, said Le Quang Binh, president of PPWP

Some 92 per cent of interviewees said public space was important to their lifestyles and 79 per cent said public space in the city has failed to meet demand.

A field survey of PPWG at 39 factories that must be relocated in Hai Ba Trung and Thanh Xuan districts revealed only 21 had been relocated.

Under a plan approved in 2016, 117 facilities must be relocated from 12 inner districts by 2020, according to a report from Hanoi People’s Committee.

However, relocations are at a standstill due to problems securing capital for relocation and lack of favourable policies for using land in the most effective way.

A fire that broke out at a warehouse of Rang Dong Light Source and Vacumn Flash Joint Stock Company in Thanh Xuan District’s Ha Dinh Street on August 28 last year drew public attention to the issue.

A report that 27kg of mercury might have been leaked into the surrounding residential areas after the fire raised concern over contamination and forced many people living in its vicinity to move out of their homes.

The fire served as a wake-up call, prompting city authorities to fast-track the relocation of industrial manufacturers.

Nguyen Thi Hoa, 74, a resident from Ha Dinh Street, said locals have been suffering from serious pollution due to heavy smoke discharged from three industrial plants namely Sao Vang Rubber JSC, Thang Long Tobacco company and Rang Dong light bulb for many years.

 

“We have sent complaints to relevant agencies many times but nothing has been improved,” he told Việt Nam News.

Greenspace

The survey by PPWG pointed out that most surveyed people want factories which pose risks to the environment to be replaced by parks or flower gardens (93 per cent) while many of them want to use the land for building health and education facilities.

According to Dinh Dang Hai, an expert from HealthBridge Foundation of Canada in Vietnam, public space in Hanoi is very limited.

Overall public space per person in Hanoi is only 3 square metres and as low as 30 square centimetres in Hoan Kiem District.

“There is a big gap for Hanoi to meet the standard of public space [5 square metres per person] compared to other cities in the world,” he said.

Pham Thuy Loan, deputy director of Vietnam National Institute of Architecture, agreed, saying urban design was a field which mainly focused on the quality of urban space for people. Therefore, public space must be easily accessible.

She suggested the city should take advantage of existing parks and green trees to increase green space.

It was essential to change the purpose of unused land, especially after factories relocation, she said, adding that priority should be given to the development of green trees and public space to improve the people’s living condition, Loan said.  VNS

Hanoi's polluting factories reluctant to give up land to authorities

Hanoi's polluting factories reluctant to give up land to authorities

Authorities in the capital had planned to move 117 polluting facilities out of the inner city to make space for public schools, parking lots and public spaces.

Polluted factories stay in inner city for years

Polluted factories stay in inner city for years

On April 22, 2003, the Government issued a decision approving the plan to thoroughly handle the facilities causing serious environmental pollution.

 
 

Other News

.
Taskforce in national park rescues hundreds of trapped animals
Taskforce in national park rescues hundreds of trapped animals
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13 giờ trước 

In Pu Mat National Park, central Nghe An Province, there is a special task force that rescues wild animals trapped by hunters.

Memorable images showcase local astronaut in space
Memorable images showcase local astronaut in space
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam on July 23 celebrated the exploits of Vietnamese astronaut Pham Tuan as one of the greatest national heroes, 40 years on from becoming the first Vietnamese person to orbit the earth.

Vietnamese PM directs suspension of wildlife import
Vietnamese PM directs suspension of wildlife import
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 23 issued Directive 29/CT-TTg on urgent measures to tighten the management of wildlife.

Vietnam improves weather forecast to give timely warnings on extreme weather
Vietnam improves weather forecast to give timely warnings on extreme weather
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will continue improving forecasts to give quick warnings of extreme and dangerous weather to try and prevent national disasters.

HCM City announces digital transformation programme
HCM City announces digital transformation programme
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City announced a programme on digital transformation along with a data sharing and integration platform at a conference on July 22.

New national strategy sought to root out data pitfalls
New national strategy sought to root out data pitfalls
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/07/2020 

How to protect personal data has been raised by local experts as one of the biggest issues to tackle as digital transformation becomes an increasing priority in Vietnam. 

Cutting screen time lowers risk of death, study finds
Cutting screen time lowers risk of death, study finds
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/07/2020 

Research from the University of Glasgow finds watching two hours or less of television a day could minimize health risks.

Vietnam to take opportunities from green energy
Vietnam to take opportunities from green energy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/07/2020 

By shifting to a market mechanism, the local energy industry was mobilising great resources for of all economic sectors in Vietnam, said Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.

Renewable energy is answer to Vietnam's energy security
Renewable energy is answer to Vietnam's energy security
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/07/2020 

Like other countries, Vietnam is striving to use more renewable energy instead of fossil fuels.

Severe erosion threatens Hau River
Severe erosion threatens Hau River
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/07/2020 

Dozens of households in An Giang Province are being threatened by erosion along the Hau River.

China's Tianwen-1 Mars rover rockets away from Earth
China's Tianwen-1 Mars rover rockets away from Earth
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/07/2020 

The Asian country's first surface mission to the Red Planet heads out on a Long March 5 rocket.

Vietnamese-made app approved for New York commuters
Vietnamese-made app approved for New York commuters
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

The Essential Connector – a smartphone application for commuters – that has been jointly developed by Vietnamese and Swiss information technology engineers has been approved by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

Hundreds of rare primate species found in Vietnam
Hundreds of rare primate species found in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

A group of 500 grey-shanked douc langurs and 100 northern buffed-cheeked gibbons have been discovered in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

Plan aims to improve Vietnam’s adaptation to climate change
Plan aims to improve Vietnam’s adaptation to climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

Enhancing state management on climate change is one of the major measures set in the national plan on climate change adaptation for 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050, recently issued by the Prime Minister.

Air pollution control to be enhanced
Air pollution control to be enhanced
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/07/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has been compiling a directive of urban air pollution control which is set to be issued in August.

Three Vietnamese research works accepted at International Conference on Machine Learning
Three Vietnamese research works accepted at International Conference on Machine Learning
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/07/2020 

The VinAI Research Institute, a member of the Vingroup Group, has had three research works accepted at the International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML) 2020, the Nhan Dan newspaper reported.

Vietnam has comparative advantages in digital transformation
Vietnam has comparative advantages in digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam has great potential, which will help digital transformation proceed quickly and with fewer risks than many other countries.

Local agencies seek solutions to biosphere reserves management
Local agencies seek solutions to biosphere reserves management
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam has nine biosphere reserves with total area of 4 million hectares, which account for 12.1 percent of the country’s total natural area. These reserves house 1.78 million people.

At the cutting edge of AI
At the cutting edge of AI
FEATUREicon  21/07/2020 

Twenty-three-year-old Hoang Trung Hieu from HCM City has delved deeply into engineering and technology since he was a little boy.

Air quality improved in Vietnam's northern provinces
Air quality improved in Vietnam's northern provinces
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

Air quality of northern provinces in April improved compared to the same period last year, according to the latest assessment by Vietnam Environment Administration. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 