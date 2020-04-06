Popular educational apps for children during school closure

The long school closure as a consequence of the novel coronavirus outbreak has kept parents occupied with the question of how to keep their children both entertained and educated.

One child learns with Kitkit School application on tablet. Photo Kitkit School Facebook

The long school closure as a consequence of the novel coronavirus outbreak has kept parents occupied with the question of how to keep their children both entertained and educated. A variety of educational applications on computers, tablets and smartphones could offer the solution to that question, and at the same time, do a little baby-sitting.

Here is the suggested list for parents, according to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO):

Byju’s

India’s most loved learning application with large repositories of educational content tailored for different grades and learning levels. In light of COVID-19, the app has offered free live classes for students since April 2.

Duolingo

An application to support language learning. Supports numerous base and target languages. By November 2019, the language-learning website and app offered 94 different language courses in 23 languages without charge. The app has over 300 million registered users around the globe.

Feed the Monster

Android application in multiple languages to help teach children the fundamentals of reading while collecting and growing pet monsters. Its content is 100 per cent free.

KitKit School

Tablet-based learning suite with a comprehensive curriculum spanning early childhood through primary levels. Through working with interactive educational activities, children can learn and practise literacy and maths.

OneCourse

Child-focused application to deliver reading, writing and numeracy education through a carefully structured course made up of thousands of engaging activities, games and stories. – VNS

