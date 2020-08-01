Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/08/2020 10:58:01 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Project to install 11,000 solar energy dustbins underway in Hanoi

08/08/2020    10:53 GMT+7

Hanoi is carrying out a project to install around 11,000 solar energy dustbins across the city, aiming to help protect the environment.

Initially, the project’s first phase was scheduled to put roughly 3,000 dustbins in the districts of Hai Ba Trung, Dong Da, Hoan Kiem, Ba Dinh, Thanh Xuan and Cau Giay in the first seven months of the year.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the work has been severely affected. To date, just over 200 dustbins have been installed on Xuan Thuy, Ton That Thuyet and Hoang Minh Giam streets.

 

 

 

 

The bins have two separate boxes to sort litter into recyclable and non-recyclable categories. They are powered by solar energy which can lighten the bulletin board part and show light signals when it is dark, without requiring electricity.

The 2.5 metre-high dustbins are arranged every 100 metres and are an attempt to encourage the public to litter less.

The solar energy panel is put on the dustbin roof, generating the electricity source of the 25MW capacity. Each dustbin has an 80-litre capacity.

Dtinews

 
 

Other News

.
MRC urges Mekong countries to address low water flows
MRC urges Mekong countries to address low water flows
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  0 giờ trước 

Six Mekong countries have been urged to address regional low water flows as the Lower Mekong River Basin (LMB) endures record lows for the second consecutive year, according to a Mekong River Commission (MRC) report.

ASEAN works to respond to transboundary haze pollution
ASEAN works to respond to transboundary haze pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/08/2020 

The ASEAN Secretariat has hosted an online conference to strengthen efforts, coordination and preparation for tackling transboundary haze pollution, which is predicted to peak in August and September.

Mekong Delta must be protected from natural disasters
Mekong Delta must be protected from natural disasters
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Dao, from the General Department of Meteorology and Hydrology talks to on the need to have a full and accurate report on saltwater intrusion  and the hydrometeorology system in the Mekong Delta.

Untreated waste on Phu Quoc sparks concern
Untreated waste on Phu Quoc sparks concern
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/08/2020 

Phu Quoc Island off the southern province of Kien Giang has been a tourist hotspot of the Mekong Delta region, but waste treatment on this island remains an environmental issue.

Vietnam raises contributions to global effort to respond to climate change
Vietnam raises contributions to global effort to respond to climate change
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

The updated NDC of Vietnam identifies mitigation measures for the 2021-2030 period, and strategic adaptation tasks and measures to minimize damage caused by climate change that are specific to each sector.

Facebook founder sees wealth hit $100bn after TikTok rival launch
Facebook founder sees wealth hit $100bn after TikTok rival launch
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15 giờ trước 

The social media giant's shares rose on Thursday after the launch of its new TikTok rival Instagram Reels.

TikTok threatens legal action against Trump US ban
TikTok threatens legal action against Trump US ban
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

The Chinese firm says it is "shocked" by an order for US companies to stop doing business with the app.

Dong Thap faces increasing river erosion
Dong Thap faces increasing river erosion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/08/2020 

Erosion along river banks in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Dong Thap has caused more than VND8.2 billion (US$353,800) in property damage this year, according to the province’s Irrigation Sub-department.

Global standard launched to boost nature-based solutions
Global standard launched to boost nature-based solutions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/08/2020 

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has unveiled a global standard providing benchmarks for nature-based solutions (NbS) to global challenges.

Bluezone app: New weapon in fight against pandemic
Bluezone app: New weapon in fight against pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/08/2020 

Those with smartphones in Vietnam have been advised to download Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

VN construction industry issues action plan to reduce emissions
VN construction industry issues action plan to reduce emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/08/2020 

The Ministry of Construction has announced a national action plan on green growth in 2020-2030 focusing on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and implementing the Paris Agreement.

With more coal-fired thermopower plants, Mekong Delta faces higher risks
With more coal-fired thermopower plants, Mekong Delta faces higher risks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/08/2020 

Many Mekong Delta provinces, including Bac Lieu, Long An and Tien Giang, are saying 'no’ to coal-fired thermopower plants.

Man saves endangered turtles from being eaten
Man saves endangered turtles from being eaten
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/08/2020 

Two rare turtles that were set to be eaten in central Quang Binh Province have been rescued after a man found them at a local market and decided to save them.

Vietnam ready to cope with extreme weather
Vietnam ready to cope with extreme weather
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/08/2020 

Nguyen Xuan Cuong, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, spoke on the country’s readiness to minimise losses in the event of natural disasters.

Vietnam expects to launch domestic Covid-19 vaccine by October 2021
Vietnam expects to launch domestic Covid-19 vaccine by October 2021
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/08/2020 

Four vaccine manufacturers and research agencies in Vietnam are in a race for vaccines against Covid-19.

Apps rolled out to fight pandemic
Apps rolled out to fight pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/08/2020 

Those with smartphones would do well to download Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient, 

Universities promote training of IT human resources
Universities promote training of IT human resources
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/08/2020 

To train high-quality human resources and meet the ever-changing demands of the IT industry, universities and tech enterprises in Da Nang have been working closely together in the training of IT staff for the future.

Singapore researchers create "electronic skin"
Singapore researchers create "electronic skin"
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/08/2020 

Singapore researchers have developed "electronic skin" capable of recreating a sense of touch, an innovation they hope will allow people with prosthetic limbs to detect objects, as well as feel texture, or even temperature and pain.

Communications programming platform Stringee launched
Communications programming platform Stringee launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications launched a communications programming platform called Stringee on July 31 in Hanoi.

Air, noise pollution increases in southern urban areas
Air, noise pollution increases in southern urban areas
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/08/2020 

Affected by production and transport activities in localities, the LAeq (equivalent continuous sound level) in the southern region in the first six months of the year exceeded the permitted level by 56.7-68.5 percent.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 