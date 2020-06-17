Qualcomm will launch its first R&D centre in Vietnam

US chip manufacturer Qualcomm is the latest to join the wave of relocating to Vietnam with plans to launch production facilities and an R&D centre in Hanoi.

The new facility of Qualcomm will bring the production of Snapdragon chips and R&D to Hanoi

The leading US chip manufacturer has just officially announced plans of setting up a new facility in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi to maintain the production of Snapdragon chips that have been manufactured by Taiwan-based TMSC, China-based Global Foundries, and South Korea-based Samsung.

Thus, the new R&D centre in Vietnam may aim to replace its manufacturing line in China as a result of US-China tensions and also supply chains disrupted by COVID-19.

The in-house lab for the new 5G Snapdragon and three other subsidiaries responsible for developing mobile technology will be opened to Hanoi. Notably, the new facilities will also provide testing services for local partners such as VinSmart, BKAV, and Viettel.

VinSmart is collaborating with Qualcomm and Japanese technology equipment and service company Fujitsu to produce 5G smartphones in Vietnam.

The US chip manufacturer initially entered the nation in 2003 by opening its representative office in Hanoi. 11 years later, it launched a second office in Ho Chi Minh City. As of now, Qualcomm has partnered with many mobile operators to carry out 2G, 3G, and 4G services on smartphones. VIR

Van Anh