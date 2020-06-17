Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/06/2020 14:40:47 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Quang Nam Beach covered in rubbish

 
 
23/06/2020    13:36 GMT+7

Over 1km of beach in Tam Hai Island, Quang Nam Province, is completely covered in rubbish swept in by the tides.

Most of the rubbish is bottles, nylon bags and household waste. The beach is constantly cleaned but rubbish fills the beach again very quickly. Many households living along the beach have complained about pollution.

64-year-old Pham Van Giao said, "Years ago, a volunteer group hired an excavator to clean the beach. Because of the huge amount of rubbish, it would be impossible to try to clean this place up by manual labour. We have filed complaints but it still hasn't been dealt with."

Because of the pollution, the near-shore fish died so the fishermen have to travel further away.

"Moreover, this is Ban Than-Hon Mang-Hon Dua tourist destination with many visitors. Anyone who came here would shake their heads," Giao said.

According to visitors, the area’s natural beauty is attractive and the people are friendly but the rubbish is off-putting.

Nguyen Cong Tien, chairman of Tam Hai Commune, said the amount of rubbish was endless because the tides would just sweep in ashore. This includes rubbish discharged by local people on the island and other places. They are still trying to find a way to clean up the beach.

Some photos of the beach:

 

Rubbish-covered beach

Dtinews

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam effectively curbs impacts of drought, saline intrusion in Mekong Delta
Vietnam effectively curbs impacts of drought, saline intrusion in Mekong Delta
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

Mekong Delta provinces have experienced the most severe drought and saline intrusion ever in the dry season 2019-2020 but the negative impacts on agriculture production and daily life were minimised significantly thanks to effective measures,

HCM City targets 1,000 MWp of rooftop solar power at industrial zones by 2024
HCM City targets 1,000 MWp of rooftop solar power at industrial zones by 2024
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

HCM City aims to have 1,000 MWp of rooftop solar power capacity installed by 2024 in its industrial parks, export processing zones and high-tech parks, up from 700MWp now.

Vietnam’s network sharing deal a boon for future telco collaborations: Fitch Solutions
Vietnam’s network sharing deal a boon for future telco collaborations: Fitch Solutions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s four State-owned mobile operators – Viettel, VNPT-Vinaphone, GMobile and MobiFone – have just agreed to share some 1,200 base transceiver stations (BTS), 

Users urged to be careful when using Facebook ‘gender swap’
Users urged to be careful when using Facebook ‘gender swap’
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

FaceApp’s "gender swap" filter has generated the hashtag "#faceappchallenge" and received hundreds of thousands of shares on Facebook and Instagram, raising concerns about security and the risk of sharing this information.

Vietnamese Govt considers fee for domestic waste treatment by volume
Vietnamese Govt considers fee for domestic waste treatment by volume
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

If the draft law is approved, people will pay a waste collection and treatment fee based on the amount of waste they produce.

sPhoton Chat: useful ‘virtual assistant’ for businesses’ internal affairs
sPhoton Chat: useful ‘virtual assistant’ for businesses’ internal affairs
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

Most ‘virtual assistants’ in Vietnam are chatbots that sell goods or take care of customers, but ePhoton focuses on reducing time for compliance activities at enterprises.

Central Highlands targets 49.2 percent in forest coverage in 2030
Central Highlands targets 49.2 percent in forest coverage in 2030
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

The Central Highlands region aims to raise its forest coverage to 49.2 percent, and forest area to 2.72 million hectares by 2030.

Rare annular solar eclipse visible in Hanoi, Danang, Hung Yen
Rare annular solar eclipse visible in Hanoi, Danang, Hung Yen
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/06/2020 

Hanoi, the central city of Da Nang and Hung Yen city saw a rare annular solar eclipse occur on the afternoon of Jun 21, with residents in the capital being able to see the partial eclipse covering nearly 21% of the sun.

AI-based Vietnamese-language voice solutions launched
AI-based Vietnamese-language voice solutions launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/06/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications launched two Vietnamese-language speech-to-text generator VAIS and text-to-speech engine Vbee during a ceremony in Hanoi on June 19.

Dolphin stuns beachgoers at Cam Ranh Bay
Dolphin stuns beachgoers at Cam Ranh Bay
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/06/2020 

A large dolphin has paid a rare visit to the shallow waters of Cam Ranh Bay in the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa.

Viettel among investors of new high-speed under-sea cable ADC
Viettel among investors of new high-speed under-sea cable ADC
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/06/2020 

The telecom giant Viettel on June 19 announced it is among the members of a consortium developing a high-performance under-sea cable connecting Vietnam, China, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

Vietnam alliance of business for environment launched
Vietnam alliance of business for environment launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/06/2020 

For the first time in Vietnam, an alliance of business enterprises for environmental protection has been launched to tackle environmental issues in the country.

Zero-waste communities emerge in Hoi An
Zero-waste communities emerge in Hoi An
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/06/2020 

Reserving a 2,600sq.m garden in Dong Na Village in Cam Ha Commune – a farming intensive suburban area of Hoi An – local farmers and businesses have joined hands to debut the first zero-waste agriculture

‘Pay as you throw away’ could solve waste problems
‘Pay as you throw away’ could solve waste problems
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/06/2020 

It's common in Vietnam to see people throw garbage on a dumping area by the pavement, then collectors come to load the waste into garbage carts and transport to treatment areas.

Japanese team gives up project to revive Hanoi’s polluted river
Japanese team gives up project to revive Hanoi’s polluted river
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/06/2020 

The Hanoi Department of Construction has once again requested the team to show their legal documents, but so far the company has not responded to the request.

Facebook removes Trump ad over 'Nazi hate symbol'
Facebook removes Trump ad over 'Nazi hate symbol'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/06/2020 

The tech giant says a campaign ad featuring a red triangle used in Nazi Germany violated its policy.

US-China row moves underwater in cable tangle
US-China row moves underwater in cable tangle
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/06/2020 

In another sign of growing tension, a high-speed internet cable looks set to be blocked by the US.

Three Vietnamese female scientists named among Top 100 Asian researchers
Three Vietnamese female scientists named among Top 100 Asian researchers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/06/2020 

Three Vietnamese female scientists have been named among the 100 most outstanding researchers of the year, according to Singapore’s Asian Scientist Magazine.

Flood and drought remain key challenges for Mekong region: Report
Flood and drought remain key challenges for Mekong region: Report
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

Extreme low flows and extensive flooding of different communities along the Mekong River last year and an increasing number of droughts that have occurred in many parts of the region in recent years

Tay Ninh establishes new Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park
Tay Ninh establishes new Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Chien has signed a decision on establishing a new Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 