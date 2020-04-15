Quang Ngai’s reservoirs suffer low water levels

Water levels in most reservoirs in the central province of Quang Ngai have fallen to 55 per cent of their total capacity, according to a survey by the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Thoi Loi reservoir, one of several in Quang Ngai Province, is reported to be at a low level. Photo kinhtedothi.vn

In the same period last year, the water levels reached 78.5 per cent of designed capacity.

Many reservoirs were reported to be at extremely low levels including Hoc Doc at 7 per cent, Thoi Loi at 17 per cent, Liet Son at 21 per cent and So Hau at 39 per cent capacity.

The Provincial Hydro Meteorology Station said rainfall in the summer-autumn crop this year is likely to be low while the temperature is predicted to be higher than the average in previous years, causing a high risk of water shortages and saline intrusion.

The local Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has asked the central Government to provide VND150 billion (nearly US$6.4 million) to fight drought.

The provincial People's Committee has also implemented measures to combat drought, water shortage and saltwater intrusion in 2020.

The agricultural sector also recommended farmers switch from growing rice and other crops to drought-resistant crops and trees this year.

Local agricultural officers were assigned to guide farmers on advanced farming techniques and establish and expand farming models that are appropriate for the province’s dry conditions.

The province is also speeding up the construction of irrigation works. — VNS

Severe drought hits central Vietnam Prolonged droughts have made adverse impacts on the lives of people in the central region of Vietnam.