Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/06/2020 16:28:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Rare annular solar eclipse visible in Hanoi, Danang, Hung Yen

 
 
22/06/2020    14:57 GMT+7

Hanoi, the central city of Da Nang and Hung Yen city saw a rare annular solar eclipse occur on the afternoon of Jun 21, with residents in the capital being able to see the partial eclipse covering nearly 21% of the sun.

rare annular solar eclipse visible in hanoi, danang, hung yen hinh 1

At 14:00, a solar eclipse occurred in Hanoi with the phenomenon covering 20% of the sun. This is the most interesting astronomical phenomenon in Vietnam in 2020. Photo: Lao Dong (Labour) Newspaper.

rare annular solar eclipse visible in hanoi, danang, hung yen hinh 2

rare annular solar eclipse visible in hanoi, danang, hung yen hinh 3

At least there eclipse observation sites were located in Hanoi on June 21 (Photo: VTC News)

rare annular solar eclipse visible in hanoi, danang, hung yen hinh 4

Observing eclipse through a telescope  (Photo:VTC News)

rare annular solar eclipse visible in hanoi, danang, hung yen hinh 5

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the distance from the moon to the Earth is not close enough to completely obscure the sun, thus creating a circle of fire in the sky and being visible to the naked eye (Photo: NASA)

rare annular solar eclipse visible in hanoi, danang, hung yen hinh 6

Residents and tourists in Da Nang flock to the beach to watch the eclipse Photo: Tuoi Tre (Young Age) Newspaper

rare annular solar eclipse visible in hanoi, danang, hung yen hinh 7
 

The solar eclipse was seen in Da Nang at 2:20 pm. Photo: Tuoi Tre (Young Age) Newspaper

rare annular solar eclipse visible in hanoi, danang, hung yen hinh 8

rare annular solar eclipse visible in hanoi, danang, hung yen hinh 9

The sun reached its peak during the solar eclipse on June 21. Photo taken in Hung Yen city by Tuoi Tre (Young Age) Newspaper

rare annular solar eclipse visible in hanoi, danang, hung yen hinh 10

According to experts, you can use welder's glasses, floppy disk or black portion of  a X-ray film to observe the eclipse

rare annular solar eclipse visible in hanoi, danang, hung yen hinh 11

You can also observe indirectly the phenomenon by using a cover with a small round hole, pointing the cover towards the sun so that sunlight passes through the hole

rare annular solar eclipse visible in hanoi, danang, hung yen hinh 12

Place a white paper below to make the image of the sun appear as a circle on the paper. When the eclipse takes place, you will be able to see the sun disc gradually being hidden on the white paper

VOV

 
 

Other News

.
AI-based Vietnamese-language voice solutions launched
AI-based Vietnamese-language voice solutions launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/06/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications launched two Vietnamese-language speech-to-text generator VAIS and text-to-speech engine Vbee during a ceremony in Hanoi on June 19.

Dolphin stuns beachgoers at Cam Ranh Bay
Dolphin stuns beachgoers at Cam Ranh Bay
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/06/2020 

A large dolphin has paid a rare visit to the shallow waters of Cam Ranh Bay in the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa.

Viettel among investors of new high-speed under-sea cable ADC
Viettel among investors of new high-speed under-sea cable ADC
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/06/2020 

The telecom giant Viettel on June 19 announced it is among the members of a consortium developing a high-performance under-sea cable connecting Vietnam, China, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

Vietnam alliance of business for environment launched
Vietnam alliance of business for environment launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/06/2020 

For the first time in Vietnam, an alliance of business enterprises for environmental protection has been launched to tackle environmental issues in the country.

Zero-waste communities emerge in Hoi An
Zero-waste communities emerge in Hoi An
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/06/2020 

Reserving a 2,600sq.m garden in Dong Na Village in Cam Ha Commune – a farming intensive suburban area of Hoi An – local farmers and businesses have joined hands to debut the first zero-waste agriculture

‘Pay as you throw away’ could solve waste problems
‘Pay as you throw away’ could solve waste problems
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/06/2020 

It's common in Vietnam to see people throw garbage on a dumping area by the pavement, then collectors come to load the waste into garbage carts and transport to treatment areas.

Japanese team gives up project to revive Hanoi’s polluted river
Japanese team gives up project to revive Hanoi’s polluted river
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/06/2020 

The Hanoi Department of Construction has once again requested the team to show their legal documents, but so far the company has not responded to the request.

Facebook removes Trump ad over 'Nazi hate symbol'
Facebook removes Trump ad over 'Nazi hate symbol'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/06/2020 

The tech giant says a campaign ad featuring a red triangle used in Nazi Germany violated its policy.

US-China row moves underwater in cable tangle
US-China row moves underwater in cable tangle
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/06/2020 

In another sign of growing tension, a high-speed internet cable looks set to be blocked by the US.

Three Vietnamese female scientists named among Top 100 Asian researchers
Three Vietnamese female scientists named among Top 100 Asian researchers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/06/2020 

Three Vietnamese female scientists have been named among the 100 most outstanding researchers of the year, according to Singapore’s Asian Scientist Magazine.

Flood and drought remain key challenges for Mekong region: Report
Flood and drought remain key challenges for Mekong region: Report
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

Extreme low flows and extensive flooding of different communities along the Mekong River last year and an increasing number of droughts that have occurred in many parts of the region in recent years

Tay Ninh establishes new Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park
Tay Ninh establishes new Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Chien has signed a decision on establishing a new Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park 

Vietnamese scientists create software for remote medical consultations
Vietnamese scientists create software for remote medical consultations
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/06/2020 

DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) is widely used in hospitals and clinics as the most popular format for medical images.

Natural forests in Vietnam wiped out despite strict regulations
Natural forests in Vietnam wiped out despite strict regulations
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

Tens of thousands of hectares of natural forests have been devastated just within a short time.

Facebook to let users turn off political adverts
Facebook to let users turn off political adverts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg says users will be able to turn off political adverts on the social network in the run-up to the 2020 US election.

Large number of traps for hunting wild animals in Da Nang seized
Large number of traps for hunting wild animals in Da Nang seized
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

A large number of traps used for hunting wild animals on Son Tra Peninsular have been seized in the central city of Danang.

Giving plastic waste a new life
Giving plastic waste a new life
VIDEOicon  17/06/2020 

Everyone can protect the environment in many ways, including recycling plastic waste. In response to World Environment Day 2020, let’s meet some youngsters who have given plastic waste a new life!

Youths among Vietnamese people who have switched to used phones
Youths among Vietnamese people who have switched to used phones
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/06/2020 

The use of second-hand mobile phones is a growing trend, including among youths, because of their reasonable prices and the lack of need for many technologies in high-priced new phones.

Thermal, nuclear power key to Vietnam’s energy security: expert
Thermal, nuclear power key to Vietnam’s energy security: expert
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/06/2020 

Dr Nguyen Manh Hien, former head of the Energy Institute under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, talks about Vietnam’s energy security.

Instagram 'will overtake Twitter as a news source'
Instagram 'will overtake Twitter as a news source'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/06/2020 

Photo-sharing app Instagram is set to overtake Twitter as a news source, research suggests.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 