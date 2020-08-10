Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Rare birds flock to Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve

10/08/2020    20:22 GMT+7

Hundreds of painted stork (Mycteria leucocephala) suddenly have been found In the upstream of Tri An lake in Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve in Dong Nai Province. 

It is the first time that a large number of rare birds listed in Viet Nam Red Book have flocked to the reserve.

Experts said that the low water level of Tri An lake with many puddles full of fishes and crawdads casue birds to migrate.

Hundreds of painted stork (Mycteria leucocephala) in Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve

The painted stork (Mycteria leucocephala) is a large wader in the stork family. It is found in the wetlands of the plains of tropical Asia south of the Himalayas in the Indian Subcontinent and extending into Southeast Asia.

 

It is the first time that a large number of rare birds have flocked to the reserve. SGGP

Dan Nguyen/Vu Phong/Kim Khanh

