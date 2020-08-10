Rare birds flock to Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve

Hundreds of painted stork (Mycteria leucocephala) suddenly have been found In the upstream of Tri An lake in Dong Nai Culture and Nature Reserve in Dong Nai Province.

It is the first time that a large number of rare birds listed in Viet Nam Red Book have flocked to the reserve.

Experts said that the low water level of Tri An lake with many puddles full of fishes and crawdads casue birds to migrate.

The painted stork (Mycteria leucocephala) is a large wader in the stork family. It is found in the wetlands of the plains of tropical Asia south of the Himalayas in the Indian Subcontinent and extending into Southeast Asia.

Dan Nguyen/Vu Phong/Kim Khanh

