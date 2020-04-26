Rare, endangered animals handed over to authorities

Men in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh have voluntarily handed over a pangolin and red-shanked douc langur, rare and precious animals, to the provincial forest management department.

The young pangolin will be cared for and returned to the wild. — Photo courtesy SVW

The pangolin and the primate, which are listed in the IB group – the group of endangered and critically endangered animals, were then transferred to the Rapid Rescue Team of the Save Vietnam’s Wildlife (SVW) on April 23.

The pangolin was handed over by Huynh Nhat Trinh, a resident in Nam Tuong 1 Village of Nhon Tan Township on April 20.

The rare animal weighs 0.5kg. Its sex was not yet identified.

On the same day, the red-shanked douc langur was delivered by Le Van Chuan, a man living in Suoi Da Village of Van Canh District.

The young, endangered primate weighed 0.7kg.

The primate was given to Chuan by an ethnic minority person who caught it while working on a farm.

Chuan wanted to hand over the wild animal to the authorities.

The two animals would be sent to Cuc Phuong National Park in northern Vietnam for care and rehabilitation before being returned to the wild, according to Binh Dinh Forest Management Department. VNS

