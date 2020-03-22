Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
22/03/2020    22:29 GMT+7

A survey on salary by Robert Walters said that recruitment in Vietnam posted growth last year.

Recruitment in tech sector grows with digital transformation hinh anh 1

Illustration photo. Robert Walters recently released the Salary Survey 2020 in Southeast Asia and China. (Photo: coachtranvuthanh.com)

The technology sector continued to grow rapidly, while industrial enterprises continued to promote digital transformation.

The manufacturing industry also showed a great demand for talents as many companies shifted production to Vietnam.

Robert Walters, a professional recruitment consulting firm, recently released the Salary Survey 2020 in Southeast Asia and China.

The digital transformation is growing strongly in Vietnam as companies begin to leverage technology and data to drive business.

Changes in consumer behaviour continued to promote the use of smartphones. E-commerce as well as B2C (business-to-consumer) businesses have continually adjusted online and mobile strategies to remain competitive.

This boosted the demand for talented developers, it said in the report.

Apart from technology and the digital field, manufacturing also witnessed strong growth.

This was partly due to global events such as the trade war between China and the US, as well as other countries' belief in the country.

This drove the demand for professionals across the value chain, from planning to production, exports, sales and marketing.

As the Vietnamese economy continues to grow, the demand for business and investment analysts also increased last year, along with experts who help businesses make better and more proactive decisions.

 

Demographics showed that the country would continue to face a shortage of middle management this year, but there were signs that this was gradually diminishing as younger generations gained necessary experience to assume managerial positions, said the report.

The interest in recruiting professionals with the ability of multinational and bilingual communication skills also increased sharply, as Vietnam became a global member.

In order to recruit and retain top talents, managers would need to be more involved in the human resource strategy and look for more unique retention methods.

The company suggested some methods including financial incentives such as bonuses or shares, or non-financial benefits such as business opportunities in other branches.

In general, candidates expected to get a salary increase of 15-25 percent per year.

In the field of technology, this might be up to 50 percent. Seventy-two percent of professionals expected a bonus of more than 15 percent over their annual salary.

A good working culture and environment were the top motivation for job satisfaction, the report revealed.

Twenty-five percent said that career development was the main motive for them to change jobs./.VNS

Vietnam lags behind high-income nations in digital skills and AI

Vietnam lags behind high-income nations in digital skills and AI

There is a widening gap of digital skills, especially in AI, between Vietnam and high-income nations, according to the 2020 Global Talent Competitiveness Index.

Exporters advised to use digital platforms

Exporters advised to use digital platforms

The E-commerce Index Report shows that Vietnam has over 500,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), but only 32 percent of businesses have joined global trade through digital channels.

 
 

Other News

HCM City to host tech expos in September
HCM City to host tech expos in September
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/03/2020 

The International Exhibition of Products, Telecommunications Services, Information Technology and Communications and International Exhibition of Film and Television Technology will be held together in HCMC in September.

Cambodia: no new hydropower dams along Mekong River in next 10 years
Cambodia: no new hydropower dams along Mekong River in next 10 years
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/03/2020 

The Cambodian Ministry of Mines and Energy affirmed on March 19 that the country’s newly-approved Master Plan for 2020-2030 will not include the construction of new hydropower dams along the Mekong River.

HCM City develops 3D-printed robot to disinfect rooms
HCM City develops 3D-printed robot to disinfect rooms
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/03/2020 

A team of researchers from the Eastern People's Military Hospital have finished detailed designs for a robot to clean and disinfect rooms of those quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Da Nang: Dams built to deal with lack of fresh water
Da Nang: Dams built to deal with lack of fresh water
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/03/2020 

Da Nang has begun construction of a steel dam – the second of its kind – on the lower Cam Le River to reduce salinity and deal with serious water shortages in the dry season this year.

Hackers capitalising on COVID-19 to launch cyberattacks, ministry warns
Hackers capitalising on COVID-19 to launch cyberattacks, ministry warns
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/03/2020 

Some hacker groups have taken advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak’s complex developments in many countries to launch cyberattacks against agencies and organisations around the world, including those in Vietnam.

Vietnamese students make biodegradable bags from algae
Vietnamese students make biodegradable bags from algae
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/03/2020 

Algae is an extremely cheap raw material and algae-made products have competitive advantages as they are friendly to the environment, nonpolluting and completely biodegradable.

Covid-19 Check trial service tracks possible infections
Covid-19 Check trial service tracks possible infections
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/03/2020 

Got It, a technology startup, has introduced a trial version of COVID-19 Check, a service that helps users check the possibility of infection with coronavirus, classified from F0 to F5.

SVW calls for ban eating of wild animals in Vietnam
SVW calls for ban eating of wild animals in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/03/2020 

Save Vietnam's Wildlife (SVW) has proposed to the Vietnamese National Assembly to ban the eating of wild animals.

Fossil 'wonderchicken' could be earliest known fowl
Fossil 'wonderchicken' could be earliest known fowl
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/03/2020 

A newly discovered fossil bird could be the oldest-known ancestor of every chicken on the planet.

Ca Mau severely hit by drought
Ca Mau severely hit by drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

The southernmost province of Ca Mau has been seriously ravaged by long drought.

Mekong Delta forests face increasing risk of fires
Mekong Delta forests face increasing risk of fires
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

All forests south of the Hau River in the Mekong Delta have been facing the threat of fire since the middle of this month, and any fire would spread very quickly because of the heat and low humidity, local authorities have warned. 

How did Vietnam develop its SARS-CoV-2 test kits?
How did Vietnam develop its SARS-CoV-2 test kits?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/03/2020 

SARS-CoV-2 virus test kit, developed and produced by the Military Medical Academy and Viet A Technology Company, is an important and necessary tool to help control Covid-19 in Vietnam.

Many countries order made-in-Vietnam SARS-CoV-2 test kits
Many countries order made-in-Vietnam SARS-CoV-2 test kits
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

Many countries have placed orders for SARS-CoV-2 test kits produced by Vietnam, according to Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac.

UNDP assists Mekong Delta in drought response efforts
UNDP assists Mekong Delta in drought response efforts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

The UN Development Programme and the Partnership for Disaster Risk Reduction under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development signed an agreement on March 17 to support the Mekong Delta’s response to drought and saltwater intrusion.

Garbage piles up, poses threat in Dak Lak
Garbage piles up, poses threat in Dak Lak
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

Various locations in Krong Ana District in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have become overloaded with trash, upsetting local residents while posing a serious environmental threat.

An Giang steps up efforts to protect Tra Su cajuput forest
An Giang steps up efforts to protect Tra Su cajuput forest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

An Giang has approved the Tra Su cajuput forest protection and sustainable management plan for 2019-30 period in a bid to protect the wetland’s eco-systems.

Investors develop wind power projects to enjoy good prices
Investors develop wind power projects to enjoy good prices
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

If Vietnam can create reasonable policies and keep strict control over the development, it may become an emerging market in the wind power industry.

Online applications blooming in Vietnam during Covid-19 outbreak
Online applications blooming in Vietnam during Covid-19 outbreak
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

Just like other countries, Vietnam encourages its citizens to stay away from crowds as much as possible in this sensitive time of Covid-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: US volunteers test first vaccine
Coronavirus: US volunteers test first vaccine
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

A group of healthy, young volunteers in Seattle are being given the experimental jab.

Measures sought to minimise drought's impact on rice production
Measures sought to minimise drought's impact on rice production
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/03/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has called on provinces in the south-central coastal and Central Highlands regions to take measures to minimise the impacts of drought on summer-autumn crops.

