Road at UNESCO-recognised geopark face severe landslides

23/10/2020    15:51 GMT+7

An under-construction road in a UNESCO-recognised geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has faced landslides.

An under-construction road in a UNESCO-recognised geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has faced landslides.

The 2.5-km road project which has a total investment of VND27 billion (USD1.17 million) is linked to Lieng Nung eco-tourist site at Dak Nong Geopark.

  

 

 

The road has encountered many landslides since 2018.


In July 2020, Dak Nong Geopark received UNESCO’s recognition for global geopark status.

However, since 2018, the road project has encountered many landslides. Due to the recent prolonged heavy rain, the problem has got worse. The landslides in 2019 on the road damaged many trees.

Until now, nearly 200 metres of the road have been eroded.

People can’t go through sections which have already been finished. They have to leave their vehicles by the road and walk to their fields.

H’Lung, a local resident, said that she saw a landslide on the road when going on there.

Tran Dinh Tuan, chairman of Dak Kia Commune, said that many of the province’s social and cultural events are often held in the Lieng Nung Waterfall area.

“Dak Nong has planned to organise many cultural and tourism promotion activities in the area. But the road investor has not yet dealt with the problem. We have to arrange fences to warn people not to use dangerous sections,” Tuan added.

Meanwhile, the investor blamed the landslides for an underground water spring in the area. Dtinews

Duy Phong

