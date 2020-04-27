‘Robot army’ helps Vietnam fight Covid-19

Vietnamese-developed robots have been manufactured within a short time to be put into use in the fight against Covid-19.

Scientists began thinking of manufacturing robots for use in hospitals in mid-March when Nguyen Van Kinh, chair of the Vietnam Association of Infectious Diseases, suggested applying robotic technology in the fight against the epidemic.





Robots have been very useful in China. The robots can carry food to patients and take body temperature. They also help ease the workload of the healthcare system and reduce risks faced by medical workers.



In Vietnam, cleaning and disinfecting areas with infectious pathogens has traditionally been done manually by medical workers.



The problem has been solved thanks to the appearance of the ‘robot army’ developed by Vietnamese scientists.



A robotics research team at the Ton Duc Thang University has launched two disinfecting robot models called CD 1.0 (Covid Defender 1.0) and DR 1.0 (Disinfection Robot 1.0).



CD 1.0 is remotely controlled from a distance of 2,000 meters at maximum. With an arm designed as a nozzle, the robot model is used to spray disinfectants in the isolation and treatment areas.

The maximum tonnage that CD 1.0 can carry is 170 kilograms. This robot can work for about 6 hours with the maximum travel speed of 15 kilometers per hour. A smartphone is attached to the body of the robot, allowing observation and remote control via video calls.



In addition to disinfectant spraying, CD 1.0 in the future can be used in fire prevention and extinguishment, and rescue work in emergency situations.



Meanwhile, DR 1.0 is a self-propelled robot with the ability to remember workspaces, repeat the journeys and automatically move in accordance with the itineraries set for it.



DR 1.0 can carry things and can kill bacteria by radiating ultraviolet rays to destroy the DNA structure of bacteria. The advantage of the solution is that it doesn’t use chemicals, so it is friendly to humans.

The Eastern People Military Hospital in HCMC has invented another disinfecting robot model per an order from the HCMC Healthcare Department.



The robot has two major functions – spraying disinfectants and cleaning the floor after the spraying. In addition, it can disinfect itself before leaving isolation areas. It can be remotely controlled via 4G connection or internet.



The city’s healthcare department said all the hospitals treating Covid-19 patients will be equipped with the robot.



The Vibot-1a robot created by Military Technical Academy (MTA) in accordance with the US Aethon’s TUG model, can assist the transportation of medicine, food and necessities, and help carry waste in hospitals and isolation areas.

Trong Dat

