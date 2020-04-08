Robot helpers put medical staff at ease

In order to reduce difficulties for medical workers at the moment, lecturers at the Da Nang University of Science and Technology have invented robot helpers to work in hospitals.

The use of robots is expected to minimize exposure of medical workers to suspected Covid-19 patients.

Robot BK-anti-Covid was invented by lecturers from the Da Nang University of Science and Technology following an order from the Da Nang Maternity and Pediatrics Hospital.



The robot meets the basic demand of the hospital on daily delivery of drugs and meals in quarantine areas. The use of the robot is expected to minimize exposure of medical staff to suspected Covid-19 patients, helping to save protective clothing.

Amid the complicated development of the epidemic, pressure on medical staffs in quarantine areas will be greatly reduced when the robots go into operation. This invention should be expanded to other hospitals around the country to save costs and reduce risks/.VNA

