Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/05/2020 12:02:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Rumours swirl Apple could be set to open a factory in Vietnam

 
 
05/05/2020    11:59 GMT+7

Tech giant Apple of the United States has been stepping up recruitment for a number of positions in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, raising the possibility that they are seeking to set up a factory in Vietnam.

rumours swirl apple could be set to open a factory in vietnam hinh 0
Apple has posted on its website it is seeking nine positions for its vacancies in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City

Rumours of a move to establish an Apple factory in the country first emerged in late 2019 when the firm announced several vacancies in Vietnam via its website, including a programme engineer, a mechanical quality engineer, an administration assistant, a display quality engineer, and an operations manager. 

Most notably however were high-level vacancies such as a senior manager in charge of government affairs, a regional operations manager, and a new product manager.

In posting the availability of the positions, the teach giant made public the various job descriptions, in addition to the key qualifications needed to for the jobs, along with the education and experience requirements.

In doing so, the announcement has gone on to fuel rumours that the US enterprise could move to open up a manufacturing factory, a retail store, and a representative office domestically. 

 

However, Apple have yet to confirm or deny the stories, which in turn has only served to strengthen speculation.

Tech experts can’t seem to agree on whether the gossip is true or not, with many arguing that it is unlikely the US giant would favour making a move in the Vietnamese market, whilst others believe that Apple will gradually move its production factory from China to Vietnam.  

Although the multi-national company is yet to open a representative office or official factory locally, it has granted permission to a number of establishments to sell its products nationwide, with iPhones and Apple Macs being extremely popular among Vietnamese consumers. VOV

Apple warns coronavirus will hurt iPhones supplies

Apple warns coronavirus will hurt iPhones supplies

The tech giant says it is "experiencing a slower return to normal conditions" in China than expected.

Apple iPhone at risk of hacking through email app

Apple iPhone at risk of hacking through email app

Researchers claim the sophistication of the hack makes it nearly undetectable to victims.

 
 

Other News

.
Ca Mau dyke network seeing severe subsidence
Ca Mau dyke network seeing severe subsidence
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

Some 1,670 metres of dykes in U Minh district’s Khanh Tien commune in the southernmost province of Ca Mau have subsided in recent times - the latest in a number of similar incidents along the dyke network facing the Gulf of Thailand.

Coronavirus: Wild animals enjoy freedom of a quieter world
Coronavirus: Wild animals enjoy freedom of a quieter world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Lockdowns give parts of the natural world an opportunity to experience life with fewer humans around.

Vietnamese network providers among top 150 telecom brands
Vietnamese network providers among top 150 telecom brands
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

Vietnam’s top four network providers, namely VNPT, Vinaphone, Viettel, and MobiFone, are listed among top 150 most valuable and strongest telecom brands worldwide in 2020, according to an annual report recently released by UK-based Brand Finance.

Globally endangered species in Vietnam protected by laws, international agreements
Globally endangered species in Vietnam protected by laws, international agreements
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

Conservation of biodiversity, which plays an important role in sustainable development, is one of the central goals of the International Convention on Biological Diversity.

All hands on deck for tech upgrades
All hands on deck for tech upgrades
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

The wait going to over, as domestic and international technology businesses are expected to soon benefit from new supporting policies, breathing new life into the burgeoning tech market.

VN female scientist receives patents for solutions to treat polluted water
VN female scientist receives patents for solutions to treat polluted water
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

After many years of pursuing scientific research, Dr Le Thi Xuan Thuy, lecturer on the Environment Faculty at Da Nang University of Technology, has two patents on solutions to treat polluted water.

Volcanic rocks found on Phu Quy Island
Volcanic rocks found on Phu Quy Island
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

Experts from the Vietnam Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources have found a unique complex of sedimentary rocks that were formed from eruptive volcanoes 12 million years ago on Phu Quy Island, Binh Thuan Province.

Tailings dam incidents pollute waterways
Tailings dam incidents pollute waterways
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

Tailings, the materials left over after the ore sorting process, are mostly discharged into dams and reservoirs. Disasters occur when the dams and reservoirs break down, leaking water into the environment and threatening people’s health.

Vietnam forecast to face historic heat waves in 2020
Vietnam forecast to face historic heat waves in 2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

Vietnam is forecast to suffer the highest temperatures ever recorded in 2020, according to the latest report by the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.

Vietnamese scientist offers new research method to study effects of air pollution
Vietnamese scientist offers new research method to study effects of air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

A research work on the presence of phthalates in indoor air in northern provinces has been nominated for the 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award.

Grey-shanked douc langurs on Son Tra peninsula
Grey-shanked douc langurs on Son Tra peninsula
PHOTOSicon  03/05/2020 

Visiting Son Tra Peninsula these days, holidaymakers have the chance to see with their own eyes the everyday life of grey-shanked douc langurs – one of the world’s critically endangered primates.

Cuc Phuong park home to rare turtles
Cuc Phuong park home to rare turtles
PHOTOSicon  02/05/2020 

Located at the Cuc Phuong National Park, the Cuc Phuong Turtle Conservation Centre is home to 1,700 individuals representing Vietnam's 22 native and rare species.

Dak Lak makes plan to rescue injured elephant
Dak Lak makes plan to rescue injured elephant
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/05/2020 

Authorities in Dak Lak Province are planning to rescue an injured elephant that can't return to the wild.

Mekong River Commission: Water levels back to normal averages
Mekong River Commission: Water levels back to normal averages
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/05/2020 

The Mekong River Commission (MRC) said on April 30 that water levels along the vast majority of the lower Mekong basin have now returned to normal long-term averages but are still lower than those during the 2018 and 2019 dry season.

Five new rotifer species found in central Vietam
Five new rotifer species found in central Vietam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/05/2020 

A group of biological scientists and researchers from the central city’s Science and Education College together with two professors from Belgium and Thailand have found five new rotifer species after research conducted in Vietnam from 2013.

Drought, saltwater dry up Mekong Delta’s largest reservoir
Drought, saltwater dry up Mekong Delta’s largest reservoir
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/04/2020 

The Kenh Lap Reservoir in Ben Tre Province, the largest in the Mekong Delta, is drying up due to drought and saltwater intrusion, leaving thousands of households facing a water shortage.  

Coronavirus: Cyber-spies seek coronavirus vaccine secrets
Coronavirus: Cyber-spies seek coronavirus vaccine secrets
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/05/2020 

An expert warns there is "nothing more valuable" in the world today than a way to prevent the disease.

HCM City prepares for disaster response ahead of rainy season
HCM City prepares for disaster response ahead of rainy season
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/04/2020 

The HCM City administration has ordered the city Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Rescue and local authorities to assess 300 sites that face a high risk of landslides and floods in case of heavy rains and storms.

Vietnamese IT firms thrive during Covid-19
Vietnamese IT firms thrive during Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/05/2020 

All business fields have been affected by the epidemic, but IT firms are believed to have bright prospects as they have adapted to the new circumstances.

Vingroup completes design of two ventilator models for COVID-19 treatment
Vingroup completes design of two ventilator models for COVID-19 treatment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/04/2020 

Vingroup has announced it has completed the design and is preparing to introduce to the market two invasive ventilator models which adhere strictly to international standards.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 