Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/05/2020 16:58:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Rural residents in Mekong Delta need access to clean water

 
 
29/05/2020    15:48 GMT+7

All residents in rural areas of the Mekong Delta must have access to clean water, Nguyen Hoang Hiep, deputy minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, said at a seminar held in Soc Trang Province on Wednesday (May 27).

Rural residents in Mekong Delta need access to clean water

Residents receive free clean water from a water supply site in Ben Tre Province.

Hiep urged the delta, which includes 12 provinces and Can Tho City, to improve water quality and to encourage residents to use water efficiently.

About 96,000 households with a total of 430,000 people in rural areas in the delta face clean water shortages during the dry season because of saltwater intrusion, deteriorating water supply systems, and declining groundwater resources.

Most of the households live in Ben Tre, Soc Trang, Kien Giang, Ca Mau, Bạc Lieu, Long An and Tra Vinh provinces. The provinces have set up free water supply sites and transported clean water from other places to these households.     

Hiep said that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) over the long term would work with other ministries to build irrigation projects to solve water shortages during the dry season.

The delta should also repair existing concentrated water supply projects, he said.

In the next three years, delta provinces should expand tapwater pipe networks, drill concentrated bored wells in areas with no access to tap water, and build water containers for the 96,000 rural households without access to clean water, Hiep added.

Ninety-eight per cent of the delta's 13 million rural residents have access to hygienic water. Of that figure, 55 per cent have access to clean water that meets national standards, according to MARD.

About eight million rural residents in the delta have access to water from 3,858 concentrated water supply projects, while five million rural residents use water from wells, bored wells, rainwater or other sources.

 

Investment

Seminar participants said that more investment was needed to build water supply projects and water reservoirs.  

Luong Minh Quyet, director of Soc Trang Province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that water shortages were caused by low rainfall and the low flow of the Mekong River during the dry season. 

The lack of funds for new water supply projects is another cause. To provide clean water to all households in Soc Trang Province, more than VND1 trillion (US$43 million) is needed to build water supply projects.

To Quoc Nam, deputy director of Ca Mau Province's Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the province faces a similar situation and that rural residents live in scattered areas, which makes investing in water supply projects more difficult.

Only about 18 per cent of Ca Mau’s population have access to concentrated water supply projects, the lowest rate in the delta, he said. The remaining use rainwater or bored well water.

To reduce the exploitation of groundwater, Nam has petitioned MARD to take water from the Hau River, a tributary of the Mekong River, to Ca Mau. Ca Mau is the only province in the delta that cannot access water from the Mekong River.  VNS

Mekong Delta province faces severe water shortage

Mekong Delta province faces severe water shortage

The Mekong Delta province of Long An, which has been hit by severe drought this year, needs more fresh water, but can only supply about 50 percent of demand from its 35 fresh water treatment plants and stations.

Mekong Delta supplied free freshwater

Mekong Delta supplied free freshwater

Thousands of people in the Mekong Delta Region have been given free freshwater to deal with the on-going drought and saline intrusion.

 
 

Other News

.
Deforestation continues to rage in Vietnam
Deforestation continues to rage in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam will mark four years of natural forest closure this July, a measure to reverse severe deforestation.

Trump signs executive order targeting Twitter after fact-checking row
Trump signs executive order targeting Twitter after fact-checking row
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

The US president's move follows a decision by Twitter to add a "fact-check" notice to his tweets.

Progress made in protecting nation's forests
Progress made in protecting nation's forests
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

Ha Cong Tuan, Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, talks on the forestry sector’s achievements.

Ministry looks at ways to improve air quality
Ministry looks at ways to improve air quality
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan has called for sources of severe air pollution to be identified a soon as possible.

New insects discovered in Vietnam
New insects discovered in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

Cooperation between Vietnamese, Japanese, and Belgian entomologists has discovered a number of new insects in Vietnam, a representative from the Vietnam National Museum of Nature (VNMN) announced on May 27.

The physicist who wins Ta Quang Buu Award
The physicist who wins Ta Quang Buu Award
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

Nguyen Truong Thanh Hieu is one of three Vietnamese scientists honored with the 2020 Ta Quang Buu Awards.

Meng Wanzhou: Huawei executive suffers US extradition blow
Meng Wanzhou: Huawei executive suffers US extradition blow
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

A Canadian court has ruled that the extradition hearing of Meng Wanzhou can continue.

HCM City canals battle severe pollution
HCM City canals battle severe pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

Many canals in HCM City are struggling with the serious pollution due to illegal waste dumping.

In Vietnam, stopping biodiversity degradation a challenging task
In Vietnam, stopping biodiversity degradation a challenging task
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

Dr Nguyen Ngoc Lung, Director of the Institute for Sustainable Forest Management and Forest Certification, explains that biodiversity degradation can be seen in three forms - biodiversity of ecosystems; of species; and genetic biodiversity.

Mount Everest: Chinese team summit during pandemic
Mount Everest: Chinese team summit during pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

The team are the only climbers to summit this season, and are re-measuring the height.

VN social networking sites shaken by draft amendment
VN social networking sites shaken by draft amendment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

More than 500 local social networking sites will need to secure a permit to continue earning revenue if the draft decree amending Decree 72 is approved.

Covid-19 gives push to digital transformation process in Vietnam
Covid-19 gives push to digital transformation process in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

The concept of digital transformation has become clearer during the Covid-19 crisis.

Homemade tech makes Vietnam top contestant in 5G
Homemade tech makes Vietnam top contestant in 5G
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

Fifth-generation mobile network technology has become a firm foundation for the ASEAN’s ongoing digital transformation in which Vietnam is among the most active participants.

Vietnam eyes tackling transport pollution
Vietnam eyes tackling transport pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed support policies to encourage environmentally-friendly means of transport which run on electric engines and use renewable fuels.

India combats locust attack amid Covid-19 pandemic
India combats locust attack amid Covid-19 pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

An invasion by desert locusts has hit large swathes of India and Pakistan in the middle of pandemic.

Joint efforts made to crack down wildlife cybercrime
Joint efforts made to crack down wildlife cybercrime
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

Joint efforts are being made to crack down on the illegal trade of wild animals on the Internet in Vietnam as more traders have shifted offline to Internet-based markets.

Vietnam enjoys benefits of Apple moving AirPods Pro manufacturing from China
Vietnam enjoys benefits of Apple moving AirPods Pro manufacturing from China
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

Plenty of recently-produced AirPods charging cases now carry the ‘assembled in Vietnam’ message, with increasing numbers of the headphones and accessories being put together locally,

Epic 7,500-mile cuckoo migration wows scientists
Epic 7,500-mile cuckoo migration wows scientists
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

Scientists have tracked a cuckoo's migratory flight from Africa to its breeding ground in Mongolia.

Twitter tags Trump tweet with fact-checking warning
Twitter tags Trump tweet with fact-checking warning
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

This is the first time the social media giant has said President Trump's tweet could be misleading.

Great potential of 5G development in Vietnam
Great potential of 5G development in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

Despite successful 5G pilots of major mobile network providers in Vietnam, this innovative technology has not been exploited to the fullest in the country yet. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 