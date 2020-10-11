Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/10/2020 11:13:00 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Safe haven for endangered species

11/10/2020    09:43 GMT+7

Covering an area of 137,124ha , or 14 per cent of the total area of the Central Highlands’ Kon Tum Province, Kon Plong forest is a rich biodiversity site with 118 species of flora and 137 of fauna.

The critically endangered species include the grey-shanked douc langur (Pygathrix Cinerea), the northern buffed-cheek gibbon (Nomascus annamensis), Owston’s palm civet (Chrotogale owston), and the Golden-winged Laughingthrush (Trochalopteron ngoclinhense).

Safe haven for endangered species


Recent field surveys and camera trap projects, jointly organised by Fauna&Flora International (FFI), a conservation NGO from the UK, the Centre for Biodiversity Conservation, GreenViet, and Germany’s Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (IZW), found nearly 500 grey-shanked douc langurs, 143 northern buffed-cheek gibbons, and 121 other species living in Kon Plong’s well-preserved 84,000ha of primary forest.

The existence of relatively large populations of endangered species would normally result in a forest area becoming a national nature reserve and possibly being the focus of sustainable development efforts if it’s also in a poor mountainous district.

At a recent conference on biodiversity conservation and sustainable livelihoods in Kon Plong, held in Kon Tum City, conservationists agreed that its forest should become a national nature reserve or national park to conserve the endangered animals.

Nguyen Quoc Dung, an expert from the Forest Inventory and Planning Institute (FIPI) at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, suggested that the Kon Plong forest be turned into a national park based on its rich population of these endangered primates before links are expanded with other reserves in Kon Tum and neighbouring Gia Lai, Quang Ngai and Quang Nam provinces, to create a ring of enlarged reserves in central Vietnam with international status.

“It’s a great opportunity to make Kon Plong forest, which has been well-preserved and has a number of endangered species, a national park,” he said.

“It becoming a national park would be suitable for the province’s sustainable eco-tourism and high-tech farming zone in Mang Den, and biodiversity chain including the nature reserves of Chư Mon Rây, the Ngoc Linh ginseng reserve, and Dak Uy forest,” he emphasised.

Kon Plong forest could become an attractive eco-tourism site based on biodiversity conservation and a global flora and fauna research destination, so conservation must be a top priority.

Dung, however, expressed some concern, as the well-preserved 84,000ha of primary forest in Kon Plong is not yet included in the provincial special-use forest plan or the national forestry plan.

National treasure

Josh Kempinski, country director of FFI, said Kon Plong is one of the most important forests outside of Việt Nam’s special-use forest network, and its outstanding biodiversity is of great national and global importance.

“Kon Plong is a vital part of Việt Nam’s national heritage and is a national treasure,” he said.

“It is also highly strategic, and irreplaceable, forming the only forest connection, or corridor, between the central and southern Annamites [as the Central Highlands is known].

“FFI is supporting the proposal that the rich, natural forest of Kon Plong be conserved for future generations as the East Annamites Nature Reserve. Outside of its boundaries, FFI envisages a mosaic landscape of eco-tourism development, green agriculture, and commercial forest development.”

FFI sees forest protection as a key part of sustainable development for the benefit of all.

“We first started working in Kon Tum in 2010, with a small pilot programme on reducing emissions from deforestation and degradation (REDD), which has expanded over the years, and are dedicated to helping conserve the wider Kon Plong forest landscape,” he said.

 

Hoang Van Lam, an expert with FFI, said the Kon Plong forest, which includes two forest zones (Thạch Nham and Kon Plong) managed by two State-owned units, had been well preserved and overseen and needed to become one of the most important protection sites in central Việt Nam.

He said re-planning was needed in regard to how to expand protective boundaries as a safe habitat for the grey-shanked douc langurs and the northern buffed-cheek gibbon -- the two key primates -- and other endangered animals on the IUCN Red List.

Lâm added that recent surveys revealed that only 34 per cent of the grey-shanked douc langur population was found living inside the 35,000-ha Thach Nham forest within Kon Plong.

“The boundaries need to be reset by the two forest owners to ensure that a protection boundary exists for endangered species living in the safe habitat zone,” he said.

He warned that snares and traps as well as illegal hunting activities were all-too-common in the area, and turning forest zones into protective areas with better legal enforcement was very much needed.

Kon Plong forest could be a starting point for a large “green” corridor that links other nature reserves in the province and Quang Ngai and Quang Nam, on 210,000ha, along a 40-km inter-provincial forest range.

Considering livelihoods

Though earning a total of VND30 billion (US$1.3 million) from forest protection each year, half of the 28,500 people in the local area, including members of the Ca Dong, Xơ Đăng and M'Nông ethnic minorities, still live in poverty, according to a report.

In mapping out the development of sustainable livelihoods, the province has planned a 170-ha high-tech farming area, 2,750ha of medicinal herb farms, and a 4,750-ha eco-tourism zone.

A resident of Dak Tang Commune, A Hung, said local people preferred flexible policies that would change the livelihoods of the ethnic groups surrounding Kon Plong forest.

Seventy per cent of this population had been assigned to protect 60 to 80 per cent of the primary forest in the district, but farming medicinal herbs or making non-timber and forestry products were not yet allowed.

He said the community had established teams of guards to join patrols and protection activities with forest rangers.

“Our prosperity has derived from the forest, which gave our ancestors a traditional livelihood,” Hùng said. “Protection means creating sources for different forestry products. The ethnic communities in the area have a forest-based attitude.”

“Medicinal herb farming and community-based eco-tourism would help us improve our earnings from the ‘natural treasure’, while the community would act as guards to protect the ‘green’ forest over the generations.”

VNS

Export prospects rise though forestry decree

Export prospects rise though forestry decree

With the EU being among the largest importers of Vietnam’s timber products, a fresh decree on legal assurance has marked an important step towards the full implementation of the Forest Law Enforcement,

FFI,

 
 

Other News

.
Platform hoped to help with digital transformation in education
Platform hoped to help with digital transformation in education
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10 giờ trước 

A school management platform called MISA QLTH was introduced by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) on October 9 with a view to helping promote digital transformation in Vietnam.

Vietnam Digital Transformation Awards 2020 to honour 58 products
Vietnam Digital Transformation Awards 2020 to honour 58 products
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10 giờ trước 

Some 58 products will be honoured at the Vietnam Digital Transformation Awards 2020, the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) said on October 9.

Leading companies take steps to reduce waste
Leading companies take steps to reduce waste
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/10/2020 

More companies in Vietnam are carrying out programmes to reduce waste and achieve sustainable, environmentally-friendly operations.

Shifting from analog to digital: the power of innovative thinking in the postal services sector
Shifting from analog to digital: the power of innovative thinking in the postal services sector
FEATUREicon  23 giờ trước 

More than 30 years ago, when the country fell into a crisis, it was the strong innovative mindset that brought the postal industry to succeed in establishing digital transformation.

Embracing digital governance for upgrading public services
Embracing digital governance for upgrading public services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/10/2020 

On its way to establishing its digital government, Vietnam is looking to take some examples from nations like Estonia, which managed to bring public services to a level that serves the public and emanates trust.

Wildlife products widely sold in Vietnam, despite legal measures
Wildlife products widely sold in Vietnam, despite legal measures
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/10/2020 

Displaying an ivory bracelet on Zalo, a man called Tuan Tay Nguyen tells me: “It is from a real tusk. It will bring lots of luck to your life. Believe me.”

Rescuing malnourished crossbreed gaurs in Ninh Thuan
Rescuing malnourished crossbreed gaurs in Ninh Thuan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/10/2020 

Ten crossbred gaurs (F1) found in Ninh Thuan province are seriously malnourished and may die at any time if the situation does not improve.

Thua Thien-Hue, Facebook kick off comprehensive partnership
Thua Thien-Hue, Facebook kick off comprehensive partnership
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/10/2020 

Thua Thien Hue Province and Facebook have launched a comprehensive partnership programme to support the province in the digital transformation process, with the aim of turning Hue into a smart municipality in the near future.

Vietnam shifts from outsourcing to making its own products
Vietnam shifts from outsourcing to making its own products
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/10/2020 

With a focus on becoming the best place for technology firms, the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) said Vietnam will shift from doing outsourcing to making its own products.

Why do Vietnam’s live digital platforms fail in the home market?
Why do Vietnam’s live digital platforms fail in the home market?
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

From Umbala to 360Live, Vietnam’s technology platforms have failed to compete with foreign rivals such as Tik Tok and Bigo Live.

The future of banks: becoming digital technology firms
The future of banks: becoming digital technology firms
FEATUREicon  07/10/2020 

Commercial banks could become technology firms by cooperating with technology firms, including telcos, to create a new growth space.

Mekong Delta province faces worsening river, canal erosion
Mekong Delta province faces worsening river, canal erosion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/10/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang is facing increasing erosion along rivers and canals, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Bird hunting season in Thanh Hoa
Bird hunting season in Thanh Hoa
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/10/2020 

Bird hunting is common practice in many rural areas in the northern central province of Thanh Hoa.

Hanoi's air worsens from September to March: official
Hanoi's air worsens from September to March: official
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/10/2020 

Head of Hanoi’s Environment Protection Division under the city’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment Mai Trong Thai talked about measures to improve air quality in the city.

Ly Son island working to preserve renowned rock crabs
Ly Son island working to preserve renowned rock crabs
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/10/2020 

Rock crabs are known for their high nutritional and economic value but are in danger of extinction on Ly Son Island, off the coast of Quang Ngai province in central Vietnam. 

Cyber information security ratings of State agencies revealed
Cyber information security ratings of State agencies revealed
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/10/2020 

Da Nang City, the State Bank of Vietnam, as well as Can Tho and Vinh Phuc provinces were rated level A for their concern about implementing information security.

HCM City to connect all rooftop solar systems to power grid
HCM City to connect all rooftop solar systems to power grid
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/10/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation plans to soon connect all rooftop solar power to the electricity grid.

Prof Ngo Bao Chau: conditions for scientific research in VN have improved
Prof Ngo Bao Chau: conditions for scientific research in VN have improved
FEATUREicon  05/10/2020 

When appointed as a professor, Prof Ngo Bao Chau, the Fields medalist, thought he would be in more comfortable circumstances. 

HCM City reaches 12 of 18 pollution-reduction goals
HCM City reaches 12 of 18 pollution-reduction goals
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/10/2020 

HCM City has reached 12 of its 16 targets in its pollution reduction programme for the 2016-20 period, according to the city’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

Vietnam Bear Rescue Center provides help to nearly 200 bears
Vietnam Bear Rescue Center provides help to nearly 200 bears
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/10/2020 

The lives of 200 bears have been rescued from the caged life to Vietnam Bear Rescue Center over recent years.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 