Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/04/2020 11:14:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Saline intrusion in Mekong Delta likely to linger on

 
 
06/04/2020    11:12 GMT+7

Saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta will likely remain at a high level until the end of April or early May, before gradually declining, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

Saline intrusion in Mekong Delta likely to linger on hinh anh 1

Drought dries up rice fields in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre. 

In the worst case scenario, drought and saltwater intrusion may last even longer if the current absence of rains continues and the use of water on river tributaries and reservoirs keeps increasing, the centre said.

Since the beginning of April, the southern region has seen no rains amidst low humidity and high temperatures. A heat wave has been ravaging the region, with temperatures of up to 36 – 37 degrees Celsius.

The centre forecast heavy rains and thunderstorms in the region with the potential risk of whirlwinds, lightning and hail to come later this month.

It also predicted that the salinity will be on a rise until April 10 and peak during the weekend. In several places in the provinces of Long An and Kien Giang, salinity may even intensify and pass the highest level recorded last month.

 

Saltwater intrusion will gradually decrease in the second half of this month, the centre said. It advised affected localities in the region to restrict irrigation in order to minimise losses.

For farming areas of high-value, salt-sensitive fruits, it is important to check salinity levels before irrigating crops, it added./.

Severe drought, saline intrusion can be predicted months in advance: expert

Severe drought, saline intrusion can be predicted months in advance: expert

Nguyen Huu Thien, an independent expert on the Mekong Delta, said he warned of severe drought and saline intrusion in mid-2019 after observing the flood season and the salty-fresh water boundary of the river.

Mekong Delta gets bumper crop despite saline intrusion

Mekong Delta gets bumper crop despite saline intrusion

Though saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta comes earlier and with higher level of salinity than that recorded in the 2015-16 dry season, the damages to farming areas are expected to be less serious

 
 

Other News

.
Mekong Delta farmers switch to other crops in response to climate change
Mekong Delta farmers switch to other crops in response to climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

More farmers in the Mekong Delta have restructured their crop cultivation to adapt to the effects of climate change.

Telecom companies speed up internet, discount services amid COVID-19
Telecom companies speed up internet, discount services amid COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Information and Communications has asked telecommunications businesses to implement a number of supporting programmes to people.

5G coronavirus claims 'dangerous' as mast fires investigated
5G coronavirus claims 'dangerous' as mast fires investigated
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/04/2020 

Government officials say there is no credible evidence of a link between 5G and the virus.

Startup vows to bring Vietnam’s blockchain to the world
Startup vows to bring Vietnam’s blockchain to the world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

Truong Hong Thi and his co-workers have created Icetea Platform and are building apps with blockchain technology.

Doctor Anywhere gets US$27 million investment despite COVID-19 outbreak
Doctor Anywhere gets US$27 million investment despite COVID-19 outbreak
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17 giờ trước 

The latest addition has brought Doctor Anywhere’s total capital base to exceed $40 million, the company said in a statement. 

Coronavirus: Scientists brand 5G claims 'complete rubbish'
Coronavirus: Scientists brand 5G claims 'complete rubbish'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

Claims 5G harms immune systems or spreads the virus have been condemned by the scientific community.

AAG cable breakdown affects Internet traffic in Vietnam
AAG cable breakdown affects Internet traffic in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/04/2020 

A Vietnamese telecoms provider said on April 4 that the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable linking Southeast Asia with the US has suffered a breakdown.

Smartphone sales down, laptop ups
Smartphone sales down, laptop ups
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/04/2020 

While smartphones sold poorly in February and March because of Covid-19, the sales of laptops were very satisfactory.

Ministry proposes exempting charges for granting rights to exploit water resources
Ministry proposes exempting charges for granting rights to exploit water resources
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/04/2020 

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha has proposed exempting charges on businesses for granting rights to exploit water resources for half a year, estimated at over $25 million, or for a year.

Greenland and Antarctica ice loss accelerating
Greenland and Antarctica ice loss accelerating
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/04/2020 

The Earth's great ice sheets are losing mass six times faster today than they were in the 1990s.

Drought and salt water in Vietnam will be under control by 2030
Drought and salt water in Vietnam will be under control by 2030
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/04/2020 

Nguyen Van Tinh, director general of the Department of Water Resources, speaks about Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s decision to grant VND500 billion to control salt water intrusion in eight Mekong Delta provinces

Coronavirus: Tunisia deploys police robot on lockdown patrol
Coronavirus: Tunisia deploys police robot on lockdown patrol
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/04/2020 

It quizzes people outside suspected of flouting the North African nation's coronavirus restrictions.

Trà Vinh to build two erosion prevention projects
Trà Vinh to build two erosion prevention projects
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

The Tra Vinh Province People’s Committee has approved the construction of two embankment projects worth a total of VND260 billion (US$11 million) to prevent river and coastal erosion.

Thanh Hoa: the ‘birds’ hell’ in Long An province
Thanh Hoa: the ‘birds’ hell’ in Long An province
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/04/2020 

Thanh Hoa is called a "birds’ hell" because it is the area where birds, storks, eagles and wildlife are kept in captivity and slaughtered. It has the biggest wildlife market in Vietnam.

Coronavirus: Israeli spyware firm pitches to be Covid-19 saviour
Coronavirus: Israeli spyware firm pitches to be Covid-19 saviour
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

A firm being sued by WhatsApp claims its software can help combat the spread of coronavirus.

Should Mekong Delta have many small reservoirs or a few large ones?
Should Mekong Delta have many small reservoirs or a few large ones?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

About 95,600 households in Mekong Delta face freshwater shortage because of drought and saline intrusion.

Central Vietnam faces water shortage for summer-autumn crop
Central Vietnam faces water shortage for summer-autumn crop
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

Thousands of hectares of farmland in the central region were likely to face severe water shortages for the summer-autumn rice crop, according to the General Department of Irrigation.

Five provinces under emergency conditions due to saltwater intrusion receive funds from ministry
Five provinces under emergency conditions due to saltwater intrusion receive funds from ministry
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/04/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has allocated VND800 million (nearly US$34,000) to five provinces which have declared an emergency due to saltwater intrusion.

Working from home threatens cyber security during pandemic
Working from home threatens cyber security during pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

A number of firms have allowed their employees to work from home to protect them during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is increasing the risks to cyber security.

Is it time for rooftop solar power?
Is it time for rooftop solar power?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

Industrial zones as well as supermarkets and large real estate developers have begun designing rooftop solar power systems for their new projects.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 