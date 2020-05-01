Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/05/2020 18:23:25 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Scientists explain magnetic pole's wanderings

 
 
06/05/2020    18:16 GMT+7

The North Magnetic Pole has been racing across the top of the world, from Canada towards Siberia.

The North Magnetic Pole has moved rapidly in recent years away from Canada towards Russia.

European scientists think they can now describe with confidence what's driving the drift of the North Magnetic Pole.

It's shifted in recent years away from Canada towards Siberia.

And this rapid movement has required more frequent updates to navigation systems, including those that operate the mapping functions in smartphones.

A team, led from Leeds University, says the behaviour is explained by the competition of two magnetic "blobs" on the edge of the Earth's outer core.

Changes in the flow of molten material in the planet's interior have altered the strength of the above regions of negative magnetic flux. 

"This change in the pattern of flow has weakened the patch under Canada and ever so slightly increased the strength of the patch under Siberia," explained Dr Phil Livermore.

"This is why the North Pole has left its historic position over the Canadian Arctic and crossed over the International Date Line. Northern Russia is winning the 'tug of war', if you like" he told BBC News.

Earth has three poles at the top of the planet. A geographic pole which is where the planet's rotation axis intersects the surface. The geomagnetic pole is the location which best fits a classic dipole (its position alters little). And then there is the North Magnetic, or dip, Pole, which is where field lines are perpendicular to the surface.

It is this third pole that has been doing all the movement.

When first identified by explorer James Clark Ross in the 1830s, it was in Canada's Nunavut territory.

 

Back then it didn't wander very far, very fast. But in the 1990s, it took off, racing to ever higher latitudes and passing by the geographic pole in 2018. The separation was just a few hundred kilometres.

Using data from satellites that have measured the evolving shape of Earth's magnetic field over the past 20 years, Dr Livermore and colleagues have attempted to model the North Magnetic Pole's wanderings.

Two years ago when they first presented their ideas at the American Geophysical Union meeting in Washington DC, they suggested there might be a connection with a westward-accelerating jet of molten material in the outer core. But the models were a complex fit and the team has now revised its assessment to align with a different flow regime.

"The jet is tied to quite high northern latitudes and the alteration in the flow in the outer core that's responsible for the change in the position of the pole is actually further south," Dr Livermore said.

"There's also a timing issue. The jet acceleration occurs in the 2000s, whereas the pole acceleration begins in the 1990s."

The team's latest modelling indicates the pole will continue to move towards Russia but will in time begin to slow. At top speed, it's been making 50-60km a year.

"Whether or not it will move back again in the future is anyone's guess," the Leeds scientist told BBC News.

The pole's recent race across the top of the world prompted the US National Geophysical Data Center and the British Geological Survey to issue an early update to the World Magnetic Model last year.

This model is a representation of Earth's magnetic field across the entire globe. It is incorporated into all navigation devices, including modern smartphones, to correct for any local compass errors.

Dr Livermore and colleagues lent heavily on the data acquired by the European Space Agency's Swarm satellites. The team has published its research in the journal Nature Geoscience. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City launches app to assess COVID-19 transmission risks
HCM City launches app to assess COVID-19 transmission risks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Information and Communications on May 5 launched an application that will help assess COVID-19 transmission risks.

HCM City moves closer to smart city model
HCM City moves closer to smart city model
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

HCM City is moving toward becoming a smart city, the city’s chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong told Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper on the sidelines of a meeting on May 5.

Rumours swirl Apple could be set to open a factory in Vietnam
Rumours swirl Apple could be set to open a factory in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/05/2020 

Tech giant Apple of the United States has been stepping up recruitment for a number of positions in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, raising the possibility that they are seeking to set up a factory in Vietnam.

Ca Mau dyke network seeing severe subsidence
Ca Mau dyke network seeing severe subsidence
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/05/2020 

Some 1,670 metres of dykes in U Minh district’s Khanh Tien commune in the southernmost province of Ca Mau have subsided in recent times - the latest in a number of similar incidents along the dyke network facing the Gulf of Thailand.

Vietnam to develop modern air monitoring network
Vietnam to develop modern air monitoring network
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) is moving ahead with a project on building 19 automatic air environment monitoring stations in 17 cities and provinces and 20 stations specializing in measuring PM2.5 dust.

PewDiePie signs exclusive live-streaming deal with YouTube
PewDiePie signs exclusive live-streaming deal with YouTube
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/05/2020 

YouTube's biggest star will stream on the platform again, after defecting to a rival in 2019.

Netflix stops Vietnamese scammers by eliminating free trial period
Netflix stops Vietnamese scammers by eliminating free trial period
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/05/2020 

Netflix, the most popular movie and TV streaming service, has taken action to prevent account fraud.

Coronavirus: Wild animals enjoy freedom of a quieter world
Coronavirus: Wild animals enjoy freedom of a quieter world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/05/2020 

Lockdowns give parts of the natural world an opportunity to experience life with fewer humans around.

Vietnamese network providers among top 150 telecom brands
Vietnamese network providers among top 150 telecom brands
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

Vietnam’s top four network providers, namely VNPT, Vinaphone, Viettel, and MobiFone, are listed among top 150 most valuable and strongest telecom brands worldwide in 2020, according to an annual report recently released by UK-based Brand Finance.

Globally endangered species in Vietnam protected by laws, international agreements
Globally endangered species in Vietnam protected by laws, international agreements
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/05/2020 

Conservation of biodiversity, which plays an important role in sustainable development, is one of the central goals of the International Convention on Biological Diversity.

All hands on deck for tech upgrades
All hands on deck for tech upgrades
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

The wait going to over, as domestic and international technology businesses are expected to soon benefit from new supporting policies, breathing new life into the burgeoning tech market.

VN female scientist receives patents for solutions to treat polluted water
VN female scientist receives patents for solutions to treat polluted water
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/05/2020 

After many years of pursuing scientific research, Dr Le Thi Xuan Thuy, lecturer on the Environment Faculty at Da Nang University of Technology, has two patents on solutions to treat polluted water.

Volcanic rocks found on Phu Quy Island
Volcanic rocks found on Phu Quy Island
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

Experts from the Vietnam Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources have found a unique complex of sedimentary rocks that were formed from eruptive volcanoes 12 million years ago on Phu Quy Island, Binh Thuan Province.

Tailings dam incidents pollute waterways
Tailings dam incidents pollute waterways
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

Tailings, the materials left over after the ore sorting process, are mostly discharged into dams and reservoirs. Disasters occur when the dams and reservoirs break down, leaking water into the environment and threatening people’s health.

Vietnam forecast to face historic heat waves in 2020
Vietnam forecast to face historic heat waves in 2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

Vietnam is forecast to suffer the highest temperatures ever recorded in 2020, according to the latest report by the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.

Vietnamese scientist offers new research method to study effects of air pollution
Vietnamese scientist offers new research method to study effects of air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

A research work on the presence of phthalates in indoor air in northern provinces has been nominated for the 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award.

Grey-shanked douc langurs on Son Tra peninsula
Grey-shanked douc langurs on Son Tra peninsula
PHOTOSicon  03/05/2020 

Visiting Son Tra Peninsula these days, holidaymakers have the chance to see with their own eyes the everyday life of grey-shanked douc langurs – one of the world’s critically endangered primates.

Cuc Phuong park home to rare turtles
Cuc Phuong park home to rare turtles
PHOTOSicon  02/05/2020 

Located at the Cuc Phuong National Park, the Cuc Phuong Turtle Conservation Centre is home to 1,700 individuals representing Vietnam's 22 native and rare species.

Dak Lak makes plan to rescue injured elephant
Dak Lak makes plan to rescue injured elephant
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/05/2020 

Authorities in Dak Lak Province are planning to rescue an injured elephant that can't return to the wild.

Mekong River Commission: Water levels back to normal averages
Mekong River Commission: Water levels back to normal averages
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/05/2020 

The Mekong River Commission (MRC) said on April 30 that water levels along the vast majority of the lower Mekong basin have now returned to normal long-term averages but are still lower than those during the 2018 and 2019 dry season.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 