Severe erosion threatens Hau River

23/07/2020    15:04 GMT+7

Dozens of households in An Giang Province are being threatened by erosion along the Hau River.

Erosion by Hau River

On July 22, Luong Huy Khanh from the Steering Committee for Climate Change Response - Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue in An Giang confirmed that two erosion spots that are 300 metres long in total had occurred at Hau River and Canal 10 two days earlier affecting 44 households.

A strip of land that was 90 metres long had eroded in Vinh Thuan Hamlet, adjacent to the old erosion spots that occurred on July 3. In total, Vinh Thuan lost a small land that was 170 metres long and seven metres deep. The erosion spots are only 80 metres away from the national highway.

Also on July 20, another erosion that ate four metres into the land had occurred in Thanh An Hamlet and affected six households. The new erosion is also next to the previous erosion spot that occurred in 2019. More erosion may continue to occur in the future.

According to Khanh, both of the erosion spots are in the vulnerable areas that have been warned by the Department of Natural Resources and Environment and there was no fatality. As the erosion continues to get worse, it has affected 44 households and two carpentry workshops.

 

On July 22, Chau Phu District People's Committee and Vinh Thanh Commune People's Committee have started to relocate 25 households to new settlement areas. They are still working with the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to have a relocation plan for another 19 households and detect new danger zones.

The local authorities have put up warning signs and monitored the development. Initial assessments show that the erosion may be caused by the tides, weak ground and long rains. Dtinews

Can Tho City takes steps to prevent erosion

Can Tho City takes steps to prevent erosion

The People's Council of Can Tho City has approved investment policies for four anti-erosion projects with a total estimated investment of nearly VND745 billion (US$32 million).

Hanoi declares emergency over erosion in Chuong My

Hanoi declares emergency over erosion in Chuong My

Hanoi’s People's Committee has officially declared an emergency over erosion in some communes of Chuong My District.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese-made app approved for New York commuters
Vietnamese-made app approved for New York commuters
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

The Essential Connector – a smartphone application for commuters – that has been jointly developed by Vietnamese and Swiss information technology engineers has been approved by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

Hundreds of rare primate species found in Vietnam
Hundreds of rare primate species found in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

A group of 500 grey-shanked douc langurs and 100 northern buffed-cheeked gibbons have been discovered in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

Plan aims to improve Vietnam’s adaptation to climate change
Plan aims to improve Vietnam’s adaptation to climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

Enhancing state management on climate change is one of the major measures set in the national plan on climate change adaptation for 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050, recently issued by the Prime Minister.

Air pollution control to be enhanced
Air pollution control to be enhanced
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/07/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has been compiling a directive of urban air pollution control which is set to be issued in August.

Three Vietnamese research works accepted at International Conference on Machine Learning
Three Vietnamese research works accepted at International Conference on Machine Learning
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/07/2020 

The VinAI Research Institute, a member of the Vingroup Group, has had three research works accepted at the International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML) 2020, the Nhan Dan newspaper reported.

Vietnam has comparative advantages in digital transformation
Vietnam has comparative advantages in digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam has great potential, which will help digital transformation proceed quickly and with fewer risks than many other countries.

Local agencies seek solutions to biosphere reserves management
Local agencies seek solutions to biosphere reserves management
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam has nine biosphere reserves with total area of 4 million hectares, which account for 12.1 percent of the country’s total natural area. These reserves house 1.78 million people.

At the cutting edge of AI
At the cutting edge of AI
FEATUREicon  21/07/2020 

Twenty-three-year-old Hoang Trung Hieu from HCM City has delved deeply into engineering and technology since he was a little boy.

Air quality improved in Vietnam's northern provinces
Air quality improved in Vietnam's northern provinces
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

Air quality of northern provinces in April improved compared to the same period last year, according to the latest assessment by Vietnam Environment Administration. 

Untreated solid waste illegally buried and burned
Untreated solid waste illegally buried and burned
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

Police in the southern province of Dong Nai have found tonnes of untreated solid waste illegally buried and burned at a wooden furniture factory in Bau Xeo Industrial Zone in the province’s Trang Bom District.

Will cheap nuclear power be safe enough?
Will cheap nuclear power be safe enough?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/07/2020 

Vietnam is drafting the eighth national power development master plan after failure to implement electricity generation and electricity network projects under the seventh plan.

How can Hanoi prepare for heavy rains and floods?
How can Hanoi prepare for heavy rains and floods?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

If it rains heavily and flooding is intense, it is highly possible that dykes will break, experts say.

Traces of early humans found in Ba Be National Park
Traces of early humans found in Ba Be National Park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

During the recent field survey in Ba Be National Park in the northeastern province of Bac Kan, archaeologists have found many traces of early humans in caves in karst mountains around Ba Be Lake.

Hope probe: UAE launches historic first mission to Mars
Hope probe: UAE launches historic first mission to Mars
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

The probe starts its 500-million-km journey after taking off from the remote Tanegashima spaceport.

Whale spotted off coast of Cu Lao Cham archipelago
Whale spotted off coast of Cu Lao Cham archipelago
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/07/2020 

A four-metre long whale has been seen swimming off the coast of Cu Lao Cham archipelago, with viewers enjoying the sight for around five minutes.


 

Coronavirus: Are mutations making it more infectious?
Coronavirus: Are mutations making it more infectious?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/07/2020 

While there have been thousands of changes to the virus only one is seen as possibly altering its behaviour.

Assam flooding: Several rare rhinos die in India's Kaziranga park
Assam flooding: Several rare rhinos die in India's Kaziranga park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/07/2020 

Eight one-horned rhinos have been killed after rains left 85% of the Kaziranga park under water.

National Eureka Award research competition launched
National Eureka Award research competition launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/07/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union on July 16 launched the 22nd annual Eureka Award competition for all Vietnamese students who have a passion for scientific research and are studying at universities, colleges and institutions.

ASEAN Smart Cities Network 2019 conference held in Bangkok
ASEAN Smart Cities Network 2019 conference held in Bangkok
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/07/2020 

Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha chaired the 3rd conference of the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN) on July 17, in the form of a video conference.

Fierce battle for Southeast Asia’s over-the-top crown
Fierce battle for Southeast Asia’s over-the-top crown
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/07/2020 

Southeast Asia’s over-the-top media market remains a tough arena for both foreign and Vietnamese players due to fierce competition and the sheer number of companies involved.

