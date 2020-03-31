Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/04/2020 13:04:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Should Mekong Delta have many small reservoirs or a few large ones?

 
 
03/04/2020    12:00 GMT+7

About 95,600 households in Mekong Delta face freshwater shortage because of drought and saline intrusion.

Ben Tre, Kien Giang, Ca Mau and other provinces in Mekong Delta have asked the government permission to build reservoirs in their localities to store freshwater.

Should Mekong Delta have many small reservoirs or a few large ones?



However, some scientists believe that the solution won’t help.

Duong Van Ni from the Environment and Natural Resources Faculty of the Can Tho University cited a series of reasons that make the solution unfeasible.

About 95,600 households in Mekong Delta face freshwater shortage because of drought and saline intrusion.

First, the saline intrusion which leads to freshwater shortage occur in coastal areas. The soil in this area is sandy which makes it impossible to prevent water from leaking and saltwater from outside from penetrating into the reservoirs.

 


This explains why salinization occurred just after six months of operation at Kenh Lap Reservoir, the largest in Mekong Delta, located in Ba Tri district of Ben Tre province, built with investment capital of VND85 billion.

Second, many coal-fired thermal power plants have been built in coastal areas, so it is necessary to re-assess the air quality in the region. There is a possibility of rainwater getting polluted.

According to Nguyen Huu Thien, an independent expert on the Mekong Delta, there are problems that need consideration when building ponds, reservoirs or water storage facilities for coastal areas.

First, it is necessary to separate the water sources for domestic use and for production.

The works to store water for production cannot satisfy the requirements for domestic use because the water may get polluted from production activities, which leads to organic eutrophication or accumulation of inorganic toxins.

Water stored in ponds and lakes has low oxygen content and it has low self-cleaning capability. Therefore, it is necessary to be sure that all pollutants cannot penetrate into the water sources.

Second, it is necessary to consider building many small reservoirs in many localities or one large reservoir.

With one large reservoir, it will be easier to manage and install a water processing plant. However, it would be more costly to transmit water to people because of long distances.

Third, it is necessary to consider the possible volume of water loss. Ponds, reservoirs and water storage facilities need to be deep enough to offset the water volume to evaporate.

Fourth, it is necessary to reinforce canal bed and roof to prevent water and saline intrusion, and alum intrusion. In addition, it is advisable to cover the surface with plants to help treat water and reduce evaporation.

Thien thinks that it would be better to apply different measures to satisfy freshwater needs. While large water supply works are better for urban areas because of high number of water users, they would be less helpful in thinly populated areas.

Thanh Lich

Can Tho to become first smart city in Mekong Delta by 2025

Can Tho to become first smart city in Mekong Delta by 2025

Can Tho, the most populated city in the Mekong Delta region, has achieved outstanding results in developing a project to build a smart city after nearly two years of implementation.

Mekong Delta shrimp prices fall as COVID-19 hits demand

Mekong Delta shrimp prices fall as COVID-19 hits demand

Shrimp prices have plummeted in the Mekong Delta since global demand has been hit severely by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Central Vietnam faces water shortage for summer-autumn crop
Central Vietnam faces water shortage for summer-autumn crop
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

Thousands of hectares of farmland in the central region were likely to face severe water shortages for the summer-autumn rice crop, according to the General Department of Irrigation.

Five provinces under emergency conditions due to saltwater intrusion receive funds from ministry
Five provinces under emergency conditions due to saltwater intrusion receive funds from ministry
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has allocated VND800 million (nearly US$34,000) to five provinces which have declared an emergency due to saltwater intrusion.

Working from home threatens cyber security during pandemic
Working from home threatens cyber security during pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

A number of firms have allowed their employees to work from home to protect them during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is increasing the risks to cyber security.

Is it time for rooftop solar power?
Is it time for rooftop solar power?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

Industrial zones as well as supermarkets and large real estate developers have begun designing rooftop solar power systems for their new projects.

Coronavirus: Australian scientists begin tests of potential vaccines
Coronavirus: Australian scientists begin tests of potential vaccines
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 vaccine candidates will be tested on ferrets over three months in Australia.

5G to fuel smart manufacturing in Vietnam
5G to fuel smart manufacturing in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

As 5G has already gone live in several markets around the world, people are getting a first-hand experience of the technology. 

Should water be transferred from east to west to save the Mekong Delta?
Should water be transferred from east to west to save the Mekong Delta?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/04/2020 

Experts believe that it is necessary to think of measures to lead water to the Mekong Delta through a transmission network to save the area from severe drought and saline intrusion.

Vietnamese lecturer publishes research on Covid-19 from quarantine area
Vietnamese lecturer publishes research on Covid-19 from quarantine area
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/04/2020 

Returning from Germany amid COVID-19 outbreak, Huynh Luu Duc Toan was placed in quarantine at the Khanh Hoa Military School. During that time, he published research about the epidemic in a prestigious science journal.

Climate change: Warming clips the nightingale's wings
Climate change: Warming clips the nightingale's wings
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

Rising temperatures may be having a profound impact on one of the world's favourite songbirds.

Coronavirus: Thai elephants face starvation as tourism collapses
Coronavirus: Thai elephants face starvation as tourism collapses
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

As visitors stay away because of coronavirus, many elephant keepers can no longer feed the animals.

Sao Khue Awards: IT products seek to reduce losses caused by COVID-19
Sao Khue Awards: IT products seek to reduce losses caused by COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

As many as 113 outstanding information technology (IT) solutions and services will be honoured with the Sao Khue Awards 2020, of which many could support firms affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mekong Delta provinces want to build reservoirs to store freshwater
Mekong Delta provinces want to build reservoirs to store freshwater
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently had a working session with localities declaring an emergency because of drought and saline intrusion in Mekong Delta, including Long An, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Kien Giang and Ca Mau.

Coronavirus: Zoom under increased scrutiny as popularity soars
Coronavirus: Zoom under increased scrutiny as popularity soars
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

The New York attorney general has written to the videoconferencing company about its security measures.

New species of toad discovered in Cao Bang
New species of toad discovered in Cao Bang
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Vietnamese and German scientists have discovered a new species of Megophrys toad in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang, according to the Nhan Dan newspaper.

Lark available for free across the Southeast Asia region
Lark available for free across the Southeast Asia region
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Singapore’s Lark Technologies Pte Ltd has made its digital collaboration suite, Lark, available for free across Southeast Asia, including Viet Nam. 

Vietnamese startups to get US$200,000 aid package
Vietnamese startups to get US$200,000 aid package
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Vietnamese startups active on the ELSA Speak learning platform will get an aid package worth $200,000 to improve their English proficiency under a cooperation deal.

Coronavirus: Start-ups use Zoom app to lay off staff
Coronavirus: Start-ups use Zoom app to lay off staff
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Two California-based start-ups confirm they have used the conference-call app to lay off staff.

Can Tho to become first smart city in Mekong Delta by 2025
Can Tho to become first smart city in Mekong Delta by 2025
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/03/2020 

Can Tho, the most populated city in the Mekong Delta region, has achieved outstanding results in developing a project to build a smart city after nearly two years of implementation.

Coronavirus: Mercedes F1 to make breathing aid
Coronavirus: Mercedes F1 to make breathing aid
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/03/2020 

Thousands of the devices, which deliver oxygen to the lungs without needing a ventilator, could be made.

What are VN startups doing during the Covid-19 crisis?
What are VN startups doing during the Covid-19 crisis?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Vietnam’s startups are making every effort to help the community fight against coronavirus.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 