Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/04/2020 13:03:56 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Should water be transferred from east to west to save the Mekong Delta?

 
 
02/04/2020    12:00 GMT+7

Experts believe that it is necessary to think of measures to lead water to the Mekong Delta through a transmission network to save the area from severe drought and saline intrusion.

In 2016, saltwater for the first time reached Cai Cui Port in Can Tho, just 100 kilometers from Tran De beach in Soc Trang, and reached administrative centers in the provinces of Ben Tre and Vinh Long.

Should water be transferred from east to west to save the Mekong Delta?



But the situation has been more serious this year. Saltwater has affected 10 out of 13 provinces in Mekong Delta. Some provinces have declared an emergency because of the saltwater attacks.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) predicted that 130,000 hectares of fruit trees will be affected and 150,000 households will lack water for daily use.

Lacking freshwater, people have to either wait for freshwater relief aid or buy water at exorbitantly high prices. However, experts say the measures won’t be able to settle the problem as the saline intrusion level has exceeded the record level of 2016.

Experts believe that it is necessary to think of measures to lead water to the Mekong Delta through a transmission network to save the area from severe drought and saline intrusion.

According to Vu Trong Hong, former Deputy Minister of Irrigation, now MARD, this year’s drought season has not reached its peak, and building more seawater prevention sluices is an expensive but ineffective measure.

 


Meanwhile, the supply of fresh water from the upstream to the branches of Mekong River has been interrupted due to the upstream hydropower dams.

The freshwater supply in the Mekong Delta has to rely on natural rainwater. More than ever, the Delta needs a true freshening program that allows people to have access to water for daily life and irrigation.

“Under the long-term freshening program, it is necessary to think of transmitting water from the east to the west through transmission lines, and building standardized water reservoirs,” Hong said.

According to Hong, a water freshening program was drawn up in 1996. However, the implementation was delayed as some experts believed that there was no need for it and that farmers should irrigate crops with underground water.

As farmers used too much water, the freshwater layer has been lost. Meanwhile, many mangroves forests have been cleared away, which has allowed saltwater to penetrate deep into the mainland.

Hong thinks water containing areas should not be removed. In the past, Mekong Delta had Dong Thap Muoi and Long Xuyen Quadrilateral areas to contain water and prevent saltwater intrusion.

In the current context of freshwater shortage, Hong has urged acceleration of the water freshening program.

“While waiting for the long-term freshening program to be implemented, it is necessary to bring water to people through temporary transmission works,” he said, stressing that support in money and water shortage relief are not enough.

Mai Lan 

Mekong Delta provinces want to build reservoirs to store freshwater

Mekong Delta provinces want to build reservoirs to store freshwater

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently had a working session with localities declaring an emergency because of drought and saline intrusion in Mekong Delta, including Long An, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Kien Giang and Ca Mau.

Mekong Delta’s “start-up farmer” in search of organic rice

Mekong Delta’s “start-up farmer” in search of organic rice

Graduating from the Mekong Delta’s prestigious Can Tho University, 24-year-old Pham Thanh Vu still refers himself as a farmer in the truest sense of the word.  

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese lecturer publishes research on Covid-19 from quarantine area
Vietnamese lecturer publishes research on Covid-19 from quarantine area
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

Returning from Germany amid COVID-19 outbreak, Huynh Luu Duc Toan was placed in quarantine at the Khanh Hoa Military School. During that time, he published research about the epidemic in a prestigious science journal.

Climate change: Warming clips the nightingale's wings
Climate change: Warming clips the nightingale's wings
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

Rising temperatures may be having a profound impact on one of the world's favourite songbirds.

Coronavirus: Thai elephants face starvation as tourism collapses
Coronavirus: Thai elephants face starvation as tourism collapses
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

As visitors stay away because of coronavirus, many elephant keepers can no longer feed the animals.

Sao Khue Awards: IT products seek to reduce losses caused by COVID-19
Sao Khue Awards: IT products seek to reduce losses caused by COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

As many as 113 outstanding information technology (IT) solutions and services will be honoured with the Sao Khue Awards 2020, of which many could support firms affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mekong Delta provinces want to build reservoirs to store freshwater
Mekong Delta provinces want to build reservoirs to store freshwater
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently had a working session with localities declaring an emergency because of drought and saline intrusion in Mekong Delta, including Long An, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Kien Giang and Ca Mau.

Coronavirus: Zoom under increased scrutiny as popularity soars
Coronavirus: Zoom under increased scrutiny as popularity soars
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

The New York attorney general has written to the videoconferencing company about its security measures.

New species of toad discovered in Cao Bang
New species of toad discovered in Cao Bang
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Vietnamese and German scientists have discovered a new species of Megophrys toad in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang, according to the Nhan Dan newspaper.

Lark available for free across the Southeast Asia region
Lark available for free across the Southeast Asia region
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Singapore’s Lark Technologies Pte Ltd has made its digital collaboration suite, Lark, available for free across Southeast Asia, including Viet Nam. 

Vietnamese startups to get US$200,000 aid package
Vietnamese startups to get US$200,000 aid package
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Vietnamese startups active on the ELSA Speak learning platform will get an aid package worth $200,000 to improve their English proficiency under a cooperation deal.

Coronavirus: Start-ups use Zoom app to lay off staff
Coronavirus: Start-ups use Zoom app to lay off staff
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Two California-based start-ups confirm they have used the conference-call app to lay off staff.

Can Tho to become first smart city in Mekong Delta by 2025
Can Tho to become first smart city in Mekong Delta by 2025
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/03/2020 

Can Tho, the most populated city in the Mekong Delta region, has achieved outstanding results in developing a project to build a smart city after nearly two years of implementation.

Coronavirus: Mercedes F1 to make breathing aid
Coronavirus: Mercedes F1 to make breathing aid
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/03/2020 

Thousands of the devices, which deliver oxygen to the lungs without needing a ventilator, could be made.

What are VN startups doing during the Covid-19 crisis?
What are VN startups doing during the Covid-19 crisis?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Vietnam’s startups are making every effort to help the community fight against coronavirus.

Air quality to improve from late March: VEA
Air quality to improve from late March: VEA
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/03/2020 

The air quality in Vietnam will improve from the end of March into the following months compared to that in the first months of 2020, the Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) has said.

Vietnam saves over 800 million VND worth of electricity during Earth Hour
Vietnam saves over 800 million VND worth of electricity during Earth Hour
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/03/2020 

Vietnam saved 436,000kWh of electricity, equivalent to 812.9 million VND (34,928 USD), for one hour from 20:30 to 21:30 on March 28, in response to Earth Hour 2020, according to the National Power Dispatch Centre.

Campaign launched to apply Vietnamese technology for digital life
Campaign launched to apply Vietnamese technology for digital life
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/03/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications has issued a directive and launched a campaign to apply Vietnamese technology for digital life.

Coronavirus: Pangolins found to carry related strains
Coronavirus: Pangolins found to carry related strains
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/03/2020 

Smuggled pangolins were carrying viruses closely related to the one sweeping the world, say scientists.

Vietnam’s businesses still skeptical about AI applications: RMIT
Vietnam’s businesses still skeptical about AI applications: RMIT
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/03/2020 

Though artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have been making clear progress, Vietnam’s businesses remain skeptical about them.

Asia-Pacific space agencies to meet in Hanoi in late October
Asia-Pacific space agencies to meet in Hanoi in late October
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/03/2020 

The 27th Asia-Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum (APRSAF-27) will be held in Hanoi from October 27 – 30, the Vietnam National Space Centre under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VASC) said on March 26.

Saltwater intrusion affects Mekong Delta’s fruit cultivation
Saltwater intrusion affects Mekong Delta’s fruit cultivation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/03/2020 

Saltwater intrusion has affected many fruit growing areas in the Mekong Delta as local farmers struggle to secure irrigation water for their orchards.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 