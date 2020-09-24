Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/09/2020 07:41:58 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Smart city mobile app on trial in Da Nang

24/09/2020    14:42 GMT+7

Authorities in the central city have put on trial the DaNang Smart City app for smartphone users to access public information service and connect with local authorities.

Smart city mobile app on trial in Da Nang
Users try to access an online public service. Da Nang has launched a trial mobile app for users to access public services and information easier and faster. — VNS Photo Cong Thanh 

Deputy director of the city’s Department of Information and Communications, Tran Van Thach, said all local residents and tourists could download the app to search for information related to public services, tourism, rescue, bus trips, open data, smart car parks and hotlines, or send comments and complaints to the local government.

He said the application was seen as a closer step to the ‘smart city’ goal the city has been following since 2014.

He said local authorities were available for all online connections or switchboard 1022; zalo 1022 and chatbot. 

In 2016, the city launched gopy.danang.gov.vn to get feedback on city services from the local community.

The online portal, available in English and Vietnamese, allows residents and tourists to conveniently post opinions and suggestions, as well as complaints on urban, environmental, administrative and tourism-related services.

 

Apps for public bus routes (Dana Bus and Bus Map) are also available from the Apple and Google Play stores.

All problems related to security, tourism, public disorder, environmental pollution and administrative procedures sent via the website will be dealt with within three working days.

Da Nang was the first city in Vietnam to offer free wireless internet, with a maximum of 20,000 connections at a time for locals and tourists on major streets in the city, including living quarters, schools and beaches.

Da Nang plans to become a smart and green city by 2025.  VNS

Vietnamese-made app approved for New York commuters

Vietnamese-made app approved for New York commuters

The Essential Connector – a smartphone application for commuters – that has been jointly developed by Vietnamese and Swiss information technology engineers has been approved by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

Da Nang pushes ahead with e-Government building

Da Nang pushes ahead with e-Government building

The People’s Committee of the central city of Da Nang is pushing ahead with efforts to implement key tasks and solutions in building an e-government.  

 
 

Other News

.
Lam Dong to close polluting dumping site
Lam Dong to close polluting dumping site
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/09/2020 

Authorities in Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province, have decided to close the Cam Ly dumping site due to the serious pollution.

What if Vietnamese streamers use foul language, talk nonsense?
What if Vietnamese streamers use foul language, talk nonsense?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17 giờ trước 

Many YouTubers and streamers have been criticized for their bad language, which harms young viewers.

Vietnam attends 61st meeting series of WIPO Assemblies
Vietnam attends 61st meeting series of WIPO Assemblies
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/09/2020 

A Vietnamese delegation attended the 61st series of meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) that kicked off in Geneva,  Switzerland, on September 21.

Facebook launches video contest for Vietnam
Facebook launches video contest for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/09/2020 

Facebook has collaborated with Vietnamese and international artists and celebrities to launch 'Video for Vietnam' to promote the country.

The desired effect
The desired effect
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/09/2020 

From an IT student to the co-creator of one of the biggest movie hits of Vietnam’s visual effects industry, The First Swallows, Nguyen Le Hoang’s journey has been marked by hard work, passion and dedication.

Southern localities to develop clean air plans by 2025
Southern localities to develop clean air plans by 2025
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/09/2020 

Several southern cities and provinces have accelerated research into air pollution to develop Clean Air Plans by 2025, 

Tik Tok’s fall brings opportunities to Vietnam’s startups
Tik Tok’s fall brings opportunities to Vietnam’s startups
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/09/2020 

Tik Tok has been denounced of sending information about American citizens to China. However, it continues to deny the allegations.

Over 1,000 scrap containers to be re-exported from HCM City
Over 1,000 scrap containers to be re-exported from HCM City
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/09/2020 

Approximately 1,100 containers of waste at Cat Lai Port in Ho Chi Minh City will be re-exported after failing to meet Vietnam’s import requirements, the Customs Department of Ho Chi Minh City said on September 18.

Vietnamese professor appointed research chairman at UK's Royal Academy of Engineering
Vietnamese professor appointed research chairman at UK's Royal Academy of Engineering
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/09/2020 

Professor Duong Quang Trung, 41, has been appointed to the position of Research Chairman for the 6G telecommunications network of the UK's Royal Academy of Engineering.

Steam, Netflix do business in Vietnam without paying taxes
Steam, Netflix do business in Vietnam without paying taxes
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/09/2020 

Territories are subject to different tax rates by Steam, but Vietnam is not included, although this platform has subsidized Vietnamese users since 2017.

National Strategy on Digital Government Development to be submitted to the PM
National Strategy on Digital Government Development to be submitted to the PM
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/09/2020 

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Anh Tuan said that his Ministry is about to submit to the PM the National Strategy for Digital Government Development for the period 2021-2025, with a vision to 2030.

Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

Hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese ‘digital workers’ are working hard for YouTube's ‘content factory’, creating millions of videos each day.

MIC enhances network security
MIC enhances network security
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/09/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has launched the “Review and remove malware nationwide in 2020” campaign to enhance the country's network security.

JVE proposes turning polluted To Lich River into sightseeing area
JVE proposes turning polluted To Lich River into sightseeing area
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/09/2020 

The Japan-Vietnam Environment Company (JVE) has proposed to upgrade the To Lich River in Hanoi into a park with investment from Japan.

Information and Communications Ministry enhances network security with campaign
Information and Communications Ministry enhances network security with campaign
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/09/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has launched the “Review and remove malware nationwide in 2020” campaign to enhance the country's network security.

‘Trash for gifts’ encourages Hanoians to sort their garbage
‘Trash for gifts’ encourages Hanoians to sort their garbage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/09/2020 

Hanoians have been exchanging recyclable trash for gifts every Saturday morning at garbage collection points in four inner districts across the city since mid-August.

Vpostcode system provides exact addresses based on national database
Vpostcode system provides exact addresses based on national database
FEATUREicon  18/09/2020 

Post-forwarding and logistics services obviously need the new Vpostcode system, but other business fields such as electricity, water, gas, telecommunication and security services also need address databases with satellite navigation.

Pine forest poisoned in Central Highlands region
Pine forest poisoned in Central Highlands region
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/09/2020 

A pine forest in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has died after being poisoned.

Three Vietnamese scientists awarded Alexandre Yersin prize
Three Vietnamese scientists awarded Alexandre Yersin prize
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/09/2020 

The Swiss Vietnamese Medical Association (HELVIETMED) announced that three Vietnamese scientists have won the Alexandre Yersin Prize for outstanding medical publications, according to the Swiss Consulate General in HCM City.

Vietnam mulls solutions to prevent unlicensed cross-border games
Vietnam mulls solutions to prevent unlicensed cross-border games
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/09/2020 

Preventing unlicensed games from crossing the border to Vietnamese gamers has been an ongoing headache for management agencies.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 