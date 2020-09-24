Smart city mobile app on trial in Da Nang

Authorities in the central city have put on trial the DaNang Smart City app for smartphone users to access public information service and connect with local authorities.

Users try to access an online public service. Da Nang has launched a trial mobile app for users to access public services and information easier and faster. — VNS Photo Cong Thanh

Deputy director of the city’s Department of Information and Communications, Tran Van Thach, said all local residents and tourists could download the app to search for information related to public services, tourism, rescue, bus trips, open data, smart car parks and hotlines, or send comments and complaints to the local government.

He said the application was seen as a closer step to the ‘smart city’ goal the city has been following since 2014.

He said local authorities were available for all online connections or switchboard 1022; zalo 1022 and chatbot.

In 2016, the city launched gopy.danang.gov.vn to get feedback on city services from the local community.

The online portal, available in English and Vietnamese, allows residents and tourists to conveniently post opinions and suggestions, as well as complaints on urban, environmental, administrative and tourism-related services.

Apps for public bus routes (Dana Bus and Bus Map) are also available from the Apple and Google Play stores.

All problems related to security, tourism, public disorder, environmental pollution and administrative procedures sent via the website will be dealt with within three working days.

Da Nang was the first city in Vietnam to offer free wireless internet, with a maximum of 20,000 connections at a time for locals and tourists on major streets in the city, including living quarters, schools and beaches.

Da Nang plans to become a smart and green city by 2025. VNS

